Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is coming October 8th

The next chapter in Frozenbyte’s series Trine is set to release October 8th, publisher Modus Games has announced through the medium of quickly moving images which, once combined, form a gameplay trailer of gorgeous 2.5 dimensional puzzle-platforming pastel chaos.

Check out Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince in action after the jump.

Trine 4’s gameplay trailer stars the usual suspects of Trine, a trio of thief, knight, and wizard who are now on a quest to retrieve a troubled prince fella.

“Prince Selius suffers from intensely dark dreams,” says Frozenbyte in a statement, “and, due to his magical talents, monstrous nightmares are able to slip into reality and wreak havoc on the waking world. Amadeus, Pontius, and Zoya must find the afflicted prince and resolve the desperate situation before the world is engulfed by the Nightmare Prince’s shadows.”

Curiously, the game’s co-op allows for up to four players online or locally. That being said, the game’s environmental puzzles will also be dynamically tailored to however many are playing at the time.

As was announced earlier this year, the upcoming game will be going back to its original side-on 2.5D aesthetic as seen in the first two series titles. Frozenbyte had a momentary flirtation with three dimension in Trine 3, but we don’t talk about that.

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is priced at $29.99 on its official website. The game will be releasing alongside the Trine: Ultimate Collection which bundles all four of the games – Trine Enchanted Edition, Trine 2: Complete Story, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, and Trine 4, along with a physical world map, art, and the original series soundtrack for $49.99.