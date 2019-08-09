The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Have You Played... The Swapper?

Self-centred

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

9th August 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

When you play the game of clones, you win or you die. Or both.

The Swapper is a 2D platformer that asks metaphysical questions about the intersection between consciousness, survival, and identity. I like it quite a lot.

You’ve crash-landed on a barren alien planet. You’re on your own, at least at first. ‘Recognisable’ life is long gone, reduced to forgotten terminals and recorded snippets. Then you find the device, and feel more lonely still.

The writing is a little on the nose, and the voice you spend 90% of the game listening to can be jarringly unconvincing. The telepathic space rocks are often tryingly cryptic. But I can’t not appreciate the presence of thinky space rocks. Even told badly, this is still a story that makes you care about philosophical questions while thrusting you into a situation that demands you ignore their answers.

Not that it really matters: if you’re anything like me, you’ll die a thousand times just to avoid a two second walk.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: The Swapper

Space Is A Clonesome Place

25

What's Yours Is Charity's: Humble Indie Bundle 11

29

FLEEE IN TERROR FROM THE HUGE SEAL (STEAM SALE)

84

Throw Me A Clone: The Swapper Releasing This Month

11

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Quitting Qatab: Turn 14

4

Apex Legends tournament pulled from TV following US shootings

50

One of the devs behind The Stanley Parable made a free MMO

2

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is coming October 8th

4