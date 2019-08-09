The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

I met an eerie janitor in Control and helped him clean up with a shapeshifting gun

What do you mean there's more to it than that?

Alice Liguori

Video Person

9th August 2019 / 10:32AM

Control is Remedy’s latest game. The creators of Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break are back with a third-person shooter that sits in the New Weird genre, a relatively new genre that the likes of X-Files and Twin Peaks sits in. It’s very creepy.

Our protagonist, Jesse Faden, is super badass and seems to take on what’s going on without so much as a flinch. She’s just like “oh, this gun that shapeshifts? Sure thing. Oh, I’m the Director of the Federal Bureau of Control now? No biggie.” The story has a lot of unravelling to do, and the two hours I played just left me wishing I could play the entire game there and then. I almost refused to leave. I don’t think that would’ve gone down well though.

I don’t want to repeat myself too much, but Control’s third-person fights against The Hiss are exciting and never feel samey. There was a little hitch early on with the fights, but that’s to be expected when Jesse is still essentially just a civilian with a shapeshifting gun, let’s just say I was going for realism when I died a lot during the early stages. The lore is deep, and there’s something going on with that janitor, and– I’ll let the video below talk for itself, or myself, I should say. But it’s safe to say I really, really enjoyed what I played.

If you’re a YouTube user and want to see more of Rock Paper Shotgun: The Video Department, then please subscribe to the RPS channel. We post a whole load of different types of videos throughout the week, not just previews but also reviews and Let’s Plays. We’re a fun bunch, and we hope you want to hang out with us. Sometimes we even livestream. If you have any questions about Control that I didn’t answer in the video, either leave a comment on here or on the video and I’ll do my best to answer them for you.

4

