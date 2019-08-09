The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

My Time At Portia gets in the mood for love with a romance update

Emily Gera

Contributor

9th August 2019 / 6:52PM

Harvest Moonesque wholesome life simulator My Time At Portia just got an injection of romantic side-quests in celebration of this week’s Chinese Qixi Festival, also known as China’s Valentine’s Day. In the words of my country’s greatest poetess of love Celine Dion: Near, far, wherever you are, I believe that free updates are bon (“good” in French).

My Time At Portia has, of course, long allowed players to woo NPCs. Much like in real life, interacting with certain romanceable characters, either by talking to them or giving them gifts, increases your standing with them.

But the quaint cartoon land of Portia has found itself once again in Cupid’s line-of-sight, his bow launching a dozen projectiles into the hearts of the denizens below. News arrived from the most romantic place on earth, the Steam news board, where publisher Team 17 detailed the new relationship missions.

This Portian update adds new romance-based missions for five characters – Nora, Oaks, McDonald, Albert and Sonia – along with new dialogue. Side missions for other romanceable characters have been added for special events, as well as quest-lines related to that specific character. Players will be able to unlock “new NPC shops, a relationship between NPCs and the opportunity to build your relationship with NPCs too,” said developer Panthea.

My Time At Portia costs £25/€30/$30 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Emily Gera

Contributor

@twitgera

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: My Time At Portia

Live free, craft hard

15

Premature Evaluation: My Time at Portia

Bureaucracy Moon

14

My Time At Portia devs apologise, claim voice actors will soon be paid

17

My Time At Portia harvests full release today

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Pretend to be friends with Japanese developers with these neat documentaries

Drinks are on them

3

Minecraft shaders 1.14 - the best Minecraft shaders mods out there

Throwing some shade at vanilla Minecraft

Destiny 2 adding cross-platform characters this month

Minecraft command guide [1.14] - server commands, cheats for Minecraft

It's not cheating, honest!