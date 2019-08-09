Teamfight Tactics - best comps TFT 9.15b

Teamfight Tactics has had the 9.15b patch deployed this week and the meta is somewhat settling over a wide variety of comps. Which ones will dominate games over the course of the weekend remains to be seen, but it’s likely that certain staples such as Rangers and Volibear comps will still have a big place in the meta. These are the best comps TFT we have found as of the latest update.

TFT comps 9.15b guide

This guide will go over all of the best team compositions in TFT, complete with team makeup, tactics, and recommended items to equip onto certain champions of each team.

Comps TFT

To have the most success in TFT, you’ll need teams that have a great amount of synergy, the optimal items equipped, and decent skills that support the rest of your champions. It seems that certainly, for the time being, there are certain combinations of Origins and Classes that work very well together. As of patch 9.15, there’s been a dramatic shift in favour of Guardians and Rangers, with other standouts including Yordles and a Dragon/Shapeshifter combination. Void has also seen a lot more play since the reworked trait ability.

Ranger comps TFT

The idea behind this comp is to load Varus and Ashe with some very specific items as they will be the main carries. There’s also some very specific positioning, so ensure your Guardians are buffing other champions in your formations (aside from other Guardians). There is a sub-goal after achieving everything that’ll tip you over the edge too.

Champions: Mordekaiser, Braum, Varus, Kindred, Leona, Ashe, and Vayne. Sejuani is an optional eighth champion.

Mordekaiser, Braum, Varus, Kindred, Leona, Ashe, and Vayne. Sejuani is an optional eighth champion. Items for carries: Ashe – Spear of Shojin x2, Guinsoo’s Rageblade Varus – Stattik Shiv x2, Cursed Blade Braum – Thornmail Frozen Mallet – (Any non-glacial champion – make this after everything else and ensure Sejuani is on the board after the other seven).

Ranger/Guardian gameplan When to create – You have been getting a lot of Recurve Bows and you got Vayne up to a decent level. Enemies are also running Elementalists . Early game – Make the Stattik Shiv early on and focus on drafting Nobles from the shop. Mid game – Upon reaching player level 6, begin rerolling until you find either a Kindred or Leona . Build the team around them.

Top Tip – Make sure that the Guardians are buffing non-Guardians, that the items you’re creating are up to spec, and if Vayne can’t be star rank 3, to shift to upgrading Varus instead.

Sorcerer/Elementalist/Yordles

This comp is the first time we’ve seen Twisted Fate being utilised. The idea is that he is the ultimate support to the rest of the champions by hopefully giving mana to your team. This allows the likes of Kennen to use his ability often, while Elementalists and Yordles use the big fat elemental and Yordle dodging to keep the attention off of your high priority champions.

Champions: Kennen, Veigar, Poppy, Brand, Lissandra, Morgana, and Twisted Fate

Kennen, Veigar, Poppy, Brand, Lissandra, Morgana, and Twisted Fate Items for carries: Twisted Fate – Stattik Shiv, Luden’s Echo, Rapid Firecannon Kennen – Guardian Angel, Morellononicon

Sorcerer/Elementalist/Yordles gameplan When to create – If Kennen and Twisted Fate appear often in the early game. Early game – Use Garen and Darius in the early game, while getting Kennen as your main focus. Try to get good early game items like Guardian Angel , Morellonomicon , Statikk Shiv , and Luden’s Echo . If you can build Ionic Spark , do so. Mid game – Aim to complete the comp in the mid-game. Poppy is more optional, but Twisted Fate should be the receipiant of the Statikk Shiv and Luden’s Echo as it enables him to restore mana to allies. Rapid Firecannon is also a good item for him.

Top Tip – Guardian Angels on powerful AoE champions are also great.

on powerful AoE champions are also great. Variants – Poppy is interchangeable with Gnar if he’s a 2-star rank Yordle. He also hits like a truck You can also replace your weakest sorcerer (Morgana or Veigar) with Karthus – even post 9.15b patch.

Brawlers/Glacial comp

This comp is the first time we’ve seen Twisted Fate being utilised. The idea is that he is the ultimate support to the rest of the champions by hopefully giving mana to your team. This allows the likes of Kennen to use his ability often, while Elementalists and Yordles use the big fat elemental and Yordle dodging to keep the attention off of your high priority champions.

Champions: Volibear, Blitzcrank, Rek’Sai, Cho’Gath, Ashe, Anivia, Brand, and Lissandra

Volibear, Blitzcrank, Rek’Sai, Cho’Gath, Ashe, Anivia, Brand, and Lissandra Items for carries: Volibear – Rapid Firecannon, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Warmog’s Armor Cho’Gath – Morellonomicon (optional), Ionic Spark (optional)

Brawlers/Glacial gameplan When to create – Getting the Rapid Firecannon early and some Brawlers is a good indicator you should go for this comp. Early game – For this comp, focus on the Brawlers first. Getting four of them in the battlefield sets you up for a good mid-game. Use Wild champions like Warwick to help bolster your damage. Mid game – Shift your focus here to ensure you have got Elementalists . There are some high-cost champions, so this could take a while. Keep buffing Volibear .

Top Tip – The key to making this deck work is using Blitzcrank well. If you ensure you make him target the right enemy, you can melt the enemy team. Any components to make Warmog’s Armor and Redemption in the early game can help a lot.

The key to making this deck work is using well. If you ensure you make him target the right enemy, you can melt the enemy team. Any components to make and in the early game can help a lot. Variants – There are no variants right now, but it’s likely that 9.16’s introduction of the sixth Brawler will ensure that a full Brawler team is possible. To that end, replace Lissandra and Ashe with the two Brawlers. You can also put a second Hextech champion instead of Brand.

Void comps TFT

With the latest patch, details of which are found in our TFT 9.15b patch notes guide, Void has finally seen a lot more use. This highly adaptable team is a Void/Assassin/Brawler comp that you can use other key champions to substitute at later points of the game when you find the optimal champions. The key champions that you’ll eventually equip items to are Rengar and Cho’Gath, though you will be using Kassadin, Voilbear, and Zed as item fodder for the earlier parts of the game.

Champions: Warwick, Blitzcrank, Cho’Gath, Rek’Sai, Kha’Zix, Rengar, and Akali

Warwick, Blitzcrank, Cho’Gath, Rek’Sai, Kha’Zix, Rengar, and Akali Items for carries: Rengar – Bloodthirster, Guardian Angel, Rapid Firecannon Cho’Gath – Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel Any champion positioned on same row as Rengar – Zeke’s Herald (low priority)

Void/Brawler/Assassin gameplan: When to create – This can be an easy comp to force since you can switch from a Volibear build easily. Switch if other players are trying to counter your picks. Early game – Pick three Void champions early on, so Rek’Sai , Kha’Zix , and Kassadin . Should be there early. Also focus on getting decent assassins or brawlers. Mid-game – At the mid-game, try to get either three Assassins and three Void , or four Brawlers . You shouldn’t be rerolling unless the team comp isn’t upgraded enough. Top Tip – Until you find Akali and Cho’Gath , you can substitute them with Zed and Volibear respectively. If you can build a Statikk Shiv , you can swap out one of the items Rengar has in the comp for that instead – except for Rapid Firecannon .

Variations – This is a highly adaptable comp that you can tweak a little if needed. If Akali and Rengar don’t appear often enough, you can use Cho’Gath as your main carry and opt for a more Wild variant with Gnar on the team. You could go full Void as well with this comp, though the only benefit to this is that all your Void champions get the True Damage bonus. Only do this if Kassadin would easily become star rank 3.

This is a highly adaptable comp that you can tweak a little if needed.

Yordle comps TFT

In the latest patch for TFT, there are some significant updates to how certain traits and champions work. Some items have also seen improvements. However it has also meant that Yordles are a force to be reckoned with once more.

Since the crafting of Stattik Shivs and the Morellonomicon are essential to the construction of this comp, you’ll probably want the recipes on hand. You can find our TFT item cheat sheets in our TFT item cheat sheet 9.15b guide.

Champions: Tristana, Poppy, Gnar, Kennen, Veigar, Ahri, and Lulu

Tristana, Poppy, Gnar, Kennen, Veigar, Ahri, and Lulu Items for carries: Gnar – Stattik Shiv x2 Kennen – Guardian Angel, Morellononicon

Yordles gameplan When to create – If you have made a Stattik Shiv early and Yordles keep appearing in the shop. Early game – Your focus is to make Stattik Shivs , so craft them and look for highly defensive champions in either Knights or Noble traits. Mid game – At player level 6, you should be shifting towards getting to a position where you have four Knights and three Yordles , before proceeding to find all six Yordles .

Top Tip – Lucian is a good champion to put your items on early on, but once he’s sold, prioritise buffing your Yordles.

Dragon comps TFT

While the Dragon/Shapeshifter comp does rely on specific items to be created, they’re mostly going onto one champion – Shyvana. She is the main carry for this build, though Gnar will play the role of the tank in the late-game. Protect Shyvana and ensure that Aurelion Sol is present so that she can become a dragon that melts enemies.

Champions: Braum, Shyvana, Leona, Karthus, Lulu, Nidalee, Gnar, Aurelion Sol

Braum, Shyvana, Leona, Karthus, Lulu, Nidalee, Gnar, Aurelion Sol Items for carries: Shyvana – Hextech Gunblade, Thornmail, Warmog’s Armor Gnar – Stattik Shiv x2 Braum – Thornmail

Dragon/Shapeshifter gameplan When to create – You have built one of the three items to put on Shyvana and have a single basic item required for a second one. Early game – Finding the items is your first goal, so put bulky champions out to defend until then. Focus on Shapeshifters for shopping. Mid game – At player level 6, you can have Aatrox , Darius , Garen , and Kennen holding the front line while you find the rest of the comp. Try to get to player level 7 as soon as possible to find Tier 4 champions like Gnar .

Top Tip – Shyvana should be upgraded first with the Warmog’s Armor being your top priority, while Gnar absolutely needs the two Statikk Shivs as soon as possible.

Imperial comps TFT

Draven is your main champion in this comp as he will be throwing knives at enemies at an alarming rate if you put on the items. This one begins slowly but ramps up dramatically once all the pieces fall into place.

Champions: Leona, Sejuani, Braum, Katarina, Draven, Swain, Darius

Leona, Sejuani, Braum, Katarina, Draven, Swain, Darius Items for carries: Draven – Bloodthirster, Rapid Firecannon, Runaan’s Hurricane Swain – Dragon’s Claw

Imperial/Guardian gameplan When to create – Should you make an early Darius star rank 2 and get really lucky in finding Recurve Bows . Early game – Darius will be doing a lot of the work in the early game, so just choose your third and fourth champions to get you to mid-game. Vayne and Tristana can carry Draven’s items prior to switching. Mid game – The idea here is to have Draven all buffed up and ready to rock for the late game. Brawlers can help until you get your Guardians and Imperials to a good spot.

Top Tip – This comp relies a lot on Tier 4 and Tier 5 champions, so level up early. Once you have Swain, that’s when you should shift from using either Brawlers or Blademasters and create the full comp. You can use Guinsoo’s Rageblade in Draven’s third item slot if you prefer.

Glacial comps TFT

This is another comp where Ashe and Kennen are your main carries, though the three traits that make up this team comp are perhaps more vital to get together. Elementalists give you an extra tanky Elemental to soak up damage while your Glacials freeze your foes to the spot.

Champions: Braum, Brand, Kennen, Sejuani, Ashe, Varus, and Lissandra. Anivia instead of Brand will also enable Leona instead of Sejuani. Leona is an optional eighth champion.

Braum, Brand, Kennen, Sejuani, Ashe, Varus, and Lissandra. Anivia instead of Brand will also enable Leona instead of Sejuani. Leona is an optional eighth champion. Items for carries: Ashe – Stattik Shiv x2, Spear of Shojin Kennen – Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel

Glacial/Ranger/Elementalist gameplan When to create – You have been getting a lot of Recurve Bows and you got Brand before Kindred . Early game – Make the Stattik Shiv early on and pop it onto Vayne . You can sell her later to replace her with Ashe . Mid game – Upon reaching player level 6, begin rerolling until you find the other champions needed for this team.

Top Tip – If you should see an Anivia early on, you can substitute Leona for Sejuani as she’ll be a better fit at that point. Otherwise, focus on getting Stattik Shivs and the Morellonomicon online early on.

Teamfight Tactics guide series

We have a whole host of other useful Teamfight Tactics guide pages for your convenience. Why not take a gander?

TFT guide [9.15b] – Overview of TFT and top tips to win you games.

Comps TFT – A collection of the best team comps to invest in.

TFT tier list 9.15b – The complete champion’s tier list with all the skills and stats.

TFT champions – Learn about Champion drop rates and their Classes and Origins.

How to play TFT – The basics of how to play TFT and an explanation of the user interface.

TFT gold – Tips for making money as quickly as possible in TFT.

TFT beta pass – Learn everything about the beta pass, upcoming champions, and eventually all about the upcoming Season Pass.

TFT 9.15b patch notes – Get info on the latest updates to TFT.