The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, B1, C1, D1, D2 is a possible cluster, unlike A2, B2, C2, D2, E3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

* * *

SOLUTIONS

30 things wot you might find in India

1. LKSHM – LAKSHMI (Zorgulon)

2. HLLST TN – HILL STATION (phlebas)

3. SB HSCHN DRBS – SUBHAS CHANDRA BOSE (Dr. Breen)

4. CHTL – CHITAL (Rorschach617)

5. BLC KHLFC LCTT – BLACK HOLE OF CALCUTTA (Zorgulon)

6. PT NPRTS – PATNA PIRATES (phlebas)

7. TPLC KR – TEA PLUCKER (phlebas)

8. RJN – ARJUN (phlebas)

9. TPS LTN – TIPU SULTAN (Rorschach617)

10. STYRTR GPN – SATYR TRAGOPAN (Dr. Breen)

11. PRM RPDMN – PREMIER PADMINI (ylla, Dr. Breen)

12. SLTMR CH – SALT MARCH (Zorgulon, Dr. Breen)

13. DL – DAL (Zorgulon), DOLI (Gothnak), or IDLI

14. SCHNTND LKR – SACHIN TENDULKAR (phlebas)

15. GLD NHWDH – GOLDEN HOWDAH (Gothnak)

16. SCHD LDCSTS – SCHEDULED CASTES (phlebas)

17. KM BHML – KUMBH MELA (Dr. Breen)

18. RBR TCLV – ROBERT CLIVE (Dr. Breen)

19. RG – RAGA (phlebas)

20. MRTSRMS SCR – AMRITSAR MASSACRE (Dr. Breen)

21. RNGL – RANGOLI (Dr. Breen)

22. CM MNKRT – COMMON KRAIT (Gothnak)

23. BT TLFT HTNN SCRT – BATTLE OF THE TENNIS COURT (Gothnak)

24. MMT ZMHL – MUMTAZ MAHAL (phlebas)

25. SHRM – ASHRAM (phlebas) or SHARMA (Gothnak)

26. SHRK HN – SHERE KHAN (phlebas)

27. SHKCH KR – ASHOKA CHAKRA (Dr. Breen, phlebas)

28. PLRST LLTLN CHVH CL – POLAR SATELLITE LAUNCH VEHICLE (Gothnak)

29. M – OM (Dr. Breen, Zorgulon)

30. G – GOA (Rorschach617)