The Foxer
The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, B1, C1, D1, D2 is a possible cluster, unlike A2, B2, C2, D2, E3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.
SOLUTIONS
30 things wot you might find in India
1. LKSHM – LAKSHMI (Zorgulon)
2. HLLST TN – HILL STATION (phlebas)
3. SB HSCHN DRBS – SUBHAS CHANDRA BOSE (Dr. Breen)
4. CHTL – CHITAL (Rorschach617)
5. BLC KHLFC LCTT – BLACK HOLE OF CALCUTTA (Zorgulon)
6. PT NPRTS – PATNA PIRATES (phlebas)
7. TPLC KR – TEA PLUCKER (phlebas)
8. RJN – ARJUN (phlebas)
9. TPS LTN – TIPU SULTAN (Rorschach617)
10. STYRTR GPN – SATYR TRAGOPAN (Dr. Breen)
11. PRM RPDMN – PREMIER PADMINI (ylla, Dr. Breen)
12. SLTMR CH – SALT MARCH (Zorgulon, Dr. Breen)
13. DL – DAL (Zorgulon), DOLI (Gothnak), or IDLI
14. SCHNTND LKR – SACHIN TENDULKAR (phlebas)
15. GLD NHWDH – GOLDEN HOWDAH (Gothnak)
16. SCHD LDCSTS – SCHEDULED CASTES (phlebas)
17. KM BHML – KUMBH MELA (Dr. Breen)
18. RBR TCLV – ROBERT CLIVE (Dr. Breen)
19. RG – RAGA (phlebas)
20. MRTSRMS SCR – AMRITSAR MASSACRE (Dr. Breen)
21. RNGL – RANGOLI (Dr. Breen)
22. CM MNKRT – COMMON KRAIT (Gothnak)
23. BT TLFT HTNN SCRT – BATTLE OF THE TENNIS COURT (Gothnak)
24. MMT ZMHL – MUMTAZ MAHAL (phlebas)
25. SHRM – ASHRAM (phlebas) or SHARMA (Gothnak)
26. SHRK HN – SHERE KHAN (phlebas)
27. SHKCH KR – ASHOKA CHAKRA (Dr. Breen, phlebas)
28. PLRST LLTLN CHVH CL – POLAR SATELLITE LAUNCH VEHICLE (Gothnak)
29. M – OM (Dr. Breen, Zorgulon)
30. G – GOA (Rorschach617)