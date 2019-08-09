The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
28

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

9th August 2019 / 1:00PM

The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, B1, C1, D1, D2 is a possible cluster, unlike A2, B2, C2, D2, E3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

 

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

30 things wot you might find in India

1. LKSHM – LAKSHMI (Zorgulon)
2. HLLST TN – HILL STATION (phlebas)
3. SB HSCHN DRBS – SUBHAS CHANDRA BOSE (Dr. Breen)
4. CHTL – CHITAL (Rorschach617)
5. BLC KHLFC LCTT – BLACK HOLE OF CALCUTTA (Zorgulon)
6. PT NPRTS – PATNA PIRATES (phlebas)
7. TPLC KR – TEA PLUCKER (phlebas)
8. RJN – ARJUN (phlebas)
9. TPS LTN – TIPU SULTAN (Rorschach617)
10. STYRTR GPN – SATYR TRAGOPAN (Dr. Breen)

11. PRM RPDMN – PREMIER PADMINI (ylla, Dr. Breen)
12. SLTMR CH – SALT MARCH (Zorgulon, Dr. Breen)
13. DL – DAL (Zorgulon), DOLI (Gothnak), or IDLI
14. SCHNTND LKR – SACHIN TENDULKAR (phlebas)
15. GLD NHWDH – GOLDEN HOWDAH (Gothnak)
16. SCHD LDCSTS – SCHEDULED CASTES (phlebas)
17. KM BHML – KUMBH MELA (Dr. Breen)
18. RBR TCLV – ROBERT CLIVE (Dr. Breen)
19. RG – RAGA (phlebas)
20. MRTSRMS SCR – AMRITSAR MASSACRE (Dr. Breen)

21. RNGL – RANGOLI (Dr. Breen)
22. CM MNKRT – COMMON KRAIT (Gothnak)
23. BT TLFT HTNN SCRT – BATTLE OF THE TENNIS COURT (Gothnak)
24. MMT ZMHL – MUMTAZ MAHAL (phlebas)
25. SHRM – ASHRAM (phlebas) or SHARMA (Gothnak)
26. SHRK HN – SHERE KHAN (phlebas)
27. SHKCH KR – ASHOKA CHAKRA (Dr. Breen, phlebas)
28. PLRST LLTLN CHVH CL – POLAR SATELLITE LAUNCH VEHICLE (Gothnak)
29. M – OM (Dr. Breen, Zorgulon)
30. G – GOA (Rorschach617)

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (28)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

In Cook Your Way you must cook a meal with a strange controller to get through immigration

The melting pot

The full Zero Escape trilogy is £6 on Steam this weekend

2

Hades adds a final battle, is still really good

9

The Flare Path: A2Z

Alphabetised sim and wargaming news

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

In Cook Your Way you must cook a meal with a strange controller to get through immigration

The melting pot

The full Zero Escape trilogy is £6 on Steam this weekend

2

Hades adds a final battle, is still really good

9

The Flare Path: A2Z

Alphabetised sim and wargaming news

4