The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Epic Games faces class-action lawsuit following Fortnite data breach

Emily Gera

Contributor

10th August 2019 / 2:22AM

One of the two big pianos remains, this is the one close to the Abandoned Mansion.

Epic Games is facing a class-action lawsuit following a security breach that may have allowed hackers to gain access to personal information of Epic Games account holders in 2018. Just another Friday in the 21st century.

The suit, which Polygon reports was filed by lawfirm Franklin D. Azar & Associates and comprises over 100 class members, claims Epic failed to “maintain adequate security measures and notify users of the security breach in a timely manner.”

“[A]ffected Fortnite users have suffered an ascertainable loss in that they have had fraudulent charges made to their credit or debit cards and must undertake additional security measures, some at their own expense, to minimize the risk of future data breaches including cancelling credit cards associated with their Epic Games/Fortnite accounts and changing passwords for those accounts,” reads a statement from the firm.

“Furthermore, Fortnite users have no guarantee that the above security measures will in fact adequately protect their personal information. Fortnite users therefore have an ongoing interest in ensuring that their personal information is protected from past and future cybersecurity threats.”

“You may have a claim against Epic Games if you have an Epic Games or Fortnite account, a credit or debit card linked to that account, and incurred charges on that linked card that you did not authorize or recognize.”

Epic Games first acknowledged the security problem in January, two months after a bug in Fortnite potentially exposed the personal information of millions of users. The hack, known as an XSS attack, only needs a user to click a link to capture their username and password. While Epic fixed the problem, the suit alleges that the affected users were not notified of the security breach.

We’ve reached out to Franklin D. Azar & Associates and Epic Games for comment.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Emily Gera

Contributor

@twitgera

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Fortnite

All noise, no signal

50

Games like Fortnite - 8 best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

6

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - Fortbyte 59 Pizza Pit, Fortbyte 58 Trombone Snobby Shores

Fortnite week 6 challenges - Horde Rush, Fortnite Season 9 challenges tips

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Hitman 2's new homing briefcase turns every game into It Follows

Total War Saga: Troy gets trademarked by The Creative Assembly

6

Just Cause 4 expansion adds hoverboards with gosh dang KICKFLIPS

My Time At Portia gets in the mood for love with a romance update

4