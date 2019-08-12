The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

20 years after release, System Shock 2 is finally getting an Enhanced Edition

Craig Pearson

Contributor

12th August 2019 / 2:58PM

Like a toolbar on my dad’s PC, System Shock 2 won’t die. In fact, it was released 20 years ago this past Sunday and it’s still gaining in power. For most of that time, the game has only been developed in fits and starts, relying on community patches, source code leaks, and the determination of Nightdive Studios to get it back in our hands. We have it now, but that’s not enough for the publisher, who thinks the game deserves the sort of attention a lot of classic games receive and has announced work on System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition.

All the other pathetic creatures of meat and bone have this tweet to report on, and that’s all well and good for them:

But later on today you’ll be able to read about the final mystery of System Shock 2 on RPS. I talked to Stephen Kick of Nightdive Studios about the ridiculous process it took to get Shodan working again, and during that chat he let me know that the System Shock 2 source code is finally in their hands, which means that Nightdive can get to work with their vision of an enhanced System Shock 2.

It will include a number of improvements, and they’re paying particular attention to the co-op multiplayer. The game will also be ported to the studio’s KEX engine, though the original version that’s on Steam and GoG will remain, and will continue to be updated by the community.

There’s no release date for this, but Nightdive is knee-deep in Shock, remaking the original game and having previously released System Shock Enhanced Edition. There’s a whole lot of Shock in stock.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and pretending to climb rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

System Shock 3 first trailer: she's back (and so's he)

49

The Ancestor Bundle contains some PC classics for pennies

15

This great Twitter account collects safe rooms in games

15

Remaster Citadel: System Shock Reboot Is Funded

26

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

See how Minecraft Earth's mobs could work on the PC

Best gaming CPU 2019: The top Intel and AMD processors

A chip off the old block

No one knows who is patching System Shock 2

The final mystery of System Shock 2 remains unsolved

4

Steam Charts: Win A Free Car Edition!

Charts And Crafts

18