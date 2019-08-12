Dota Underlords patch notes analysis [August Update] - #224 patch notes explained

Valve have proven that they’re certainly not afraid of switching everything up with their Dota Underlords patch notes. It keeps the game feeling fresh and new, of course, but all the same it’s nice when we have some more minor and subtle adjustments sprinkled amongst the game-changing meta-twisting updates. That’s what the recent 8th August Update has given us after the tumultuous August Update of the previous week, but we’ll break down everything that’s changed in all the same detail with this here Dota Underlords patch notes analysis.

Dota Underlords patch notes analysis [Update #224, 8th August]

Even though the latest Dota Underlords patch notes are quite a bit shorter than many that have come before it, there’s still a fair amount to cover. We’ll give you the chance to read the patch notes in full just below, followed by a rundown of the most significant changes to the game with this patch.

Full Dota Underlords patch notes (8th August Update #224)

Before we get started talking about how the latest Dota Underlords patch notes change the game and how we’re all going to play it, you should take a look at the full patch notes below if you haven’t already. Just follow this link to view the latest Dota Underlords patch notes.

Dota Underlords patch notes analysis (8th August Update #224) – buffs, nerfs, changes

The latest Dota Underlords patch notes are only the second since the enormous August Update that completely switched things around with the removal of all alliance items, the reworking of several alliances, 4 new items, and many more meta-churning changes. This new update takes a calmer approach, with a handful of targeted adjustments to certain heroes and alliances. Let’s take a look!

Dota Underlords patch notes – Elusive and Demon Hunter receive slight nerfs

You know how the August Update changed the final tier of Elusive so that it applies to all units instead of all Elusive units? Well, that change – combined with the buff to Demon Hunters making it easier to gain power without having to add tonnes of Demons into the mix – lead to the rise of Elusive Demon Hunter builds (9 Elusive + Terrorblade) over the past week or so.

This patch, Valve have seen fit to tone this combination down somewhat. For Elusive, this means changing the alliance effect so that the evasion is applied only to heroes, not units. Effectively, your Treants no longer benefit from the +75% evasion.

As for Demon Hunters, the very slight rewording in the patch notes effectively just means that Terrorblade no longer gets the double bonus from being a Demon and a Demon Hunter anymore. So the maximum damage bonus he can get from the alliance will always be +50% now – same as Anti-Mage and as other Demon heroes.

Dota Underlords patch notes – Hunter alliance buffed

Hunters were in need of a little bit of love, but with each hero having such high damage potential even the slightest buff can lead to a massive spike in relative power. This patch, both tiers of Hunter have received a 5% increase in the chances of unleashing a double-attack, so we’re now at 25% and 40% respectively.

Is that too much of a buff? Possibly. Hunters were never weak, and with the recent changing over of Lycan and his Wolves to Hunter too, that 5% increase is more significant than it seems. But stacked against the very best builds in the current meta (Brawny Warriors, Knights and Mages, and so on – check them all out in our Dota Underlords builds guide), Hunter did need a little extra oomph. We’ll have to see how they fare now.

Dota Underlords patch notes – Doom is now even Doomier

Doom has always been a powerful, scary, and important hero to add to your build in the mid-to-late-game. His Doom ability is absolutely game-changing if it’s unleashed on the right enemy hero – and now it’s even more so, because as of this update the ability disables passives (including alliance benefits) as well as the use of items and active abilities. As well as dealing damage every second.

Just to clarify, this doesn’t stop the targeted hero from contributing to an alliance; it just stops them from benefiting from it. So if the enemy has three Warriors and you Doom one of them, then just that one hero will be stripped of their +10 Armor, rather than all three Warriors. But regardless, this is a great change that gives Doom even more of a presence in the second half of an Underlords match.

Dota Underlords patch notes – Lycan and Juggernaut buffed slightly

Hey, we were just talking about Lycan earlier! He’s definitely having a good time this patch. Not only has Hunter been buffed (which is even better for him because he’s effectively three Hunters in one), but he himself has been made slightly harder to kill, because now the moment he transforms and gains that +30% max health, he’ll heal all of that +30% instantly, rather than it being based on the percentage of current health. A minor change, but it’ll become more prominent as Lycan reaches the higher levels.

As for Juggernaut, Valve have added yet another element to his decision-making when it comes to casting Blade Fury. So now, in addition to only casting Blade Fury when it’ll hit more than one enemy, he will also use it to avoid taking Magic Damage. So if, say, Lina were about to cast Laguna Blade on Juggernaut and Blade Fury wasn’t on cooldown, he’d use it immediately, even if it hits no one, just to avoid taking that massive damage.

It’s a great change, very much like Puck’s Phase Shift ability, and all it’ll do is serve to make Brawny Warriors a little bit more consistent during fights.

Dota Underlords patch notes – Helm of the Undying nerfed

Finally, there’s been a very minor change to the way Helm of the Undying works. Now, if the equipped unit is in the undying state (reduced to zero HP but sticking around for 4 seconds), and you win the fight with them still “alive”, they won’t count towards the damage dealt to the opponent’s Health.

However, they’ll still count as a unit when determining who wins. So if the equipped unit in its undying state is the only unit left alive on the board at the end of the fight, then you’ll still win. It won’t be a draw or anything.

It’s a minor but thoughtful change, and it makes a whole lot of sense – though of course it’s nothing game-changing by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, the only possibly game-changing part of these patch notes is the buff to Hunters. Everything else has been very laid-back, very measured and careful. It’s nice, but also ominous. Like the calm before a storm.

That’s just about everything we have to offer for now on the latest Dota Underlords patch notes – but do check out our other guides if you’re after more focused tips and strategies on other aspects of this addictive autobattler.