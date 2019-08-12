The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Have You Played... Starcraft 2?

Drone on

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

12th August 2019

Spacebar: hammer out five drones. Page Up: slap down a refinery, place a bunker for protection. 2: Scout. Have a quick poke, pull back. Home: marines queued, rallied to the bunker. Spacebar: hammer out more drones. Never stop building drones. Lament your lack of pylons.

I wonder why I stopped playing Starcraft 2.

It’s the last multiplayer game I remember getting serious about. This was after my Dota days, but not by long. I still had a hankering for something to fill the void left by Dota’s depth. Another ladder I could pretend I’d want to climb forever, perhaps using some of the same skills, but where every loss and victory would be mine and mine alone. I wanted to escape the frustrating failures of random teammates, but I also wanted a space to fail without anyone else to frustrate.

I didn’t last long. I learnt my hotkeys, my build orders, my counters and good habits. I reached Gold rank, then gave up. I’d reached the point where I realised I was playing to get better rather than for pleasure, while convincing myself those goals were the same.

Matt Cox

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

