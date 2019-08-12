The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

See how Minecraft Earth's mobs could work on the PC

Craig Pearson

Contributor

12th August 2019 / 4:41PM

One of my grander statements about gaming is that, in time, all games and all worlds will be rendered within Minecraft. And I was right because a new mod brings the pigs and chickens of unreleased mobile AR game Minecraft Earth to the PC version of the game, technically rendering Minecraft within Minecraft. I can’t get more righter than that.

This is the work of Youtuber Logdotzip, who took a look at what we know about the upcoming Minecraft-in-the-real-world mobile game and remade the special mobs from it, with tweaks to fit them into the classic game.

The Muddy Pig, for example, is a regular pig that you can entice into a mud-bath by adding dirt to water. When the slick pig comes out, caked in mud, it will be a walking mud dispenser. Killing it will drop the currently useless item, or setting it on fire will get you bricks.

Then there’s the Cluckshroom, a chicken that’s eaten a mushroom and become fungified. It drops feathers that can be thrown at mobs for a random effect. It also drops mushrooms that will apply random effects to the player.

There’s also the Moobloom, a flowery cow that you can milk for sleepy dandelion soup, and a faceless Mob of Me who drops on the player’s death, and hovers over their corpse.

All this has been bundled up in a world you can download on the Minecraft Marketplace, which means you’ll get more than just the mobs if you want to take try it all out.

