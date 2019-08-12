Teamfight Tactics - TFT items cheat sheet 9.15b

As the hours tick until the TFT 9.16 patch notes reveal, there are already some big changes coming to certain items in Teamfight Tactics. This is nothing new as TFT had widespread changes in the 9.15b patch, such as making Runaan’s Hurricane useful.

We’ve got all the current TFT item cheat sheets you’ll ever need for your TFT games, as well as what we think of each of the items as of the latest deployed patch.

TFT item cheat sheet 9.15b guide

Our TFT item cheat sheet guide has all the cheat sheets as of patch 9.15b you could ever need for your use at any time when playing the game. There are also the stats and abilities for every single item and a ranking list for all the TFT items.

TFT items cheat sheet 9.15b

You can save the image above – the TFT items cheat sheet – to use alongside your games of TFT. This includes all of the combined items, what they do, and the items you need to combine in order to make them.

Just to completely clarify, all combined items retain both of the combined basic item’s stats. The exception is the spatula. If a spatula is combined with anything other than a spatula, it will give the combined item double the other base item’s stats. As an example, the spatula when made into the Frozen Mallet gives the wearer +400 Health. If two spatulas are combined, there is no stat gain.

We’ll also be breaking down the cheat sheet into multiple separate sheets for each of the primary weapons.

B.F. Sword – TFT items cheat sheet 9.15b

Most of the items that are created with the B.F. Sword are good for Assassins, but there are a few niche cases where some are universally beneficial, and other specific edge cases. Do consult our TFT items cheat sheet, table, and tips for more information.

B.F. Sword TFT tips

Infinity Edge is particularly good for Assassins as it makes their critical strikes deal more damage.

is particularly good for Assassins as it makes their critical strikes deal more damage. Guardian Angel can be stuck onto your most valued champion to make them survive for longer. That champion keeps its Mana and de-agro attackers upon revival.

can be stuck onto your most valued champion to make them survive for longer. That champion keeps its Mana and de-agro attackers upon revival. Zeke’s Herald is universally decent for team comps that need that extra attack speed.

is universally decent for team comps that need that extra attack speed. Sword of the Divine makes Critical Strikes happen frequently.

makes Critical Strikes happen frequently. Spear of Shojin allows for certain champions to use high damage abilities more often.

allows for certain champions to use high damage abilities more often. Bloodthirster is good for high DPS champions, while Hextech Gunblade is better for defensive ones.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Infinity Edge B.F.Sword +

B.F. Sword +40 Attack Damage Critical Strikes deal +150% damage. Guardian Angel B.F.Sword +

Chain Vest +20 Attack Damage

+20 Armor Wearer revives with 300 health Zeke's Herald B.F.Sword +

Giant's Belt +20 Attack Damage

+200 Health Adjacent allies gain 15% to attack speed Hextech Gunblade B.F.Sword +

Needlessly Large Rod +20 Attack Damage

+20 Spell Damage Heal for 25% of all damage dealt Bloodthirster B.F.Sword +

Negatron Cloak +20 Attack Damage

+20 Magic Resist Attacks heal for 50% of damage Sword of the Divine B.F.Sword +

Recurve Bow +20 Attack Damage

+20% Attack Speed Each second, the wearer has a 5% chance to gain 100% Critical Strike Spear of Shojin B.F.Sword +

Tear of the Goddess +20 Attack Damage

+20 Mana After casting, wearer gains 15% of its max mana per attack Yoummu's Ghostblade B.F.Sword +

Spatula +40 Attack Damage Wearer is also an Assassin

Recurve Bow – TFT items cheat sheet 9.15b

Out of all the basic items for item recipes, Recurve Bow makes the best item in the game overall. They’re especially good for Rangers and Gunslingers, though individual champions benefit from certain items. Our TFT items cheat sheet and table have the stats, while the tips underneath go into why you should make these items.

Recurve Bow TFT tips

Sword of the Divine is particularly useful for Assassins as it increases Critical Strike chance.

is particularly useful for Assassins as it increases Critical Strike chance. Phantom Dancer , on the other hand, is a good counter against Critical Strike focused champions like Assassins.

, on the other hand, is a good counter against Critical Strike focused champions like Assassins. Titanic Hydra is good for bulkier champions, including Cho’Gath and others with high HP.

is good for bulkier champions, including and others with high HP. Guinsoo’s Rageblade should be put on the champion with high attack damage to increase their DPS.

should be put on the champion with high attack damage to increase their DPS. Cursed Blade is universally fantastic an made for countering builds that put all their hopes on one champion.

is universally fantastic an made for countering builds that put all their hopes on one champion. Rapid Firecannon is the best item in the game, particularly if you slap it onto champions like Volibear or Garen .

is the best item in the game, particularly if you slap it onto champions like or . Statikk Shiv should be reserved for champions with high attack speed so that it triggers often.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Sword of the Divine Recurve Bow +

B.F.Sword +20% Attack Speed

+20 Attack Damage Each second, the wearer has a 5% chance to gain 100% Critical Strike Phantom Dancer Recurve Bow +

Chain Vest +20% Attack Speed

+20 Armor Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes Titanic Hydra Recurve Bow +

Giant's Belt +20% Attack Speed

+200 Health Attacks deal 10% of wearer's max health as splash damage Guinsoo's Rageblade Recurve Bow +

Needlessly Large Rod +20% Attack Speed

+20 Spell Damage Attacks grant +4% attack speed (Stacks indefinitely) Cursed Blade Recurve Bow +

Negatron Cloak +20% Attack Speed

+20 Magic Resist Attacks have a low chance to shrink (Reduce enemy's star rank by 1) Rapid Firecannon Recurve Bow +

Recurve Bow +40 Attack Speed Wearer's attacks cannot be dodged. Attack range is doubled. Statikk Shiv Recurve Bow +

Tear of the Goddess +20% Attack Speed

+20 Mana Every 3rd attack deals 90 splash magical damage. Blade of the Ruined King Tear of the Goddess +

Spatula +40 Attack Speed Wearer is also a Blademaster

Needlessly Large Rod – TFT items cheat sheet 9.15b

Champions that care about magic, such as Sorcerers and Elementalists, are the main sources for most of these items, but these items can be used for specific champions too. Learn more about who they are in our tips below, while both the TFT items cheat sheet and table include all of the stats.

Needlessly Large Rod TFT tips

Locket of the Iron Solari is a great item for vulnerable Sorcerers for countering the initial burst of damage from Assassins .

is a great item for vulnerable for countering the initial burst of damage from . Hextech Gunblade can help defensive champions with its healing.

can help defensive champions with its healing. Morellonomicon is fantastic to use on champions with AOE abilities. Sorcerers and Elementalists can have these.

is fantastic to use on champions with AOE abilities. and can have these. Ionic Spark may have seen damage reduction, but it still triggers often and can work from the bench – this may be a bug.

may have seen damage reduction, but it still triggers often and can work from the bench – this may be a bug. Guinsoo’s Rageblade should be reserved for champions that need attack speed boost to deal lots of DPS. Volibear is a good candidate.

should be reserved for champions that need attack speed boost to deal lots of DPS. is a good candidate. Luden’s Echo makes spells from Sorcerers even more potent with splash damage.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Hextech Gunblade Needlessly Large Rod +

B.F.Sword +20 Spell Damage

+20 Attack Damage Heal for 25% of all damage dealt Locket of the Iron Solari Needlessly Large Rod +

Chain Vest +20 Spell Damage

+20 Armor On start of combat, all adjacent allies gain a shield of 250 that last for 4 seconds. Morellonomicon Needlessly Large Rod+

Giant's Belt +20 Spell Damage

+200 Health Spells deal burn damage equal to 5% of enemy's max health per second. Rabadon's Deathcap Needlessly Large Rod +

Needlessly Large Rod +40 Spell Damage Wearer's Spell Power stat is amplified by 50% Ionic Spark Needlessly Large Rod +

Negatron Cloak +20 Spell Damage

+20 Magic Resist Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 150 damage Guinsoo's Rageblade Needlessly Large Rod +

Recurve Bow +20 Spell Damage

+20% Attack Speed Attacks grant +4% attack speed (Stacks indefinitely) Luden's Echo Needlessly Large Rod +

Tear of the Goddess +20 Spell Damage

+20 Mana Spells deal 200 splash damage on hit Yuumi Needlessly Large Rod +

Spatula +40 Spell Damage Wearer is also a Sorcerer

Tear of the Goddess – TFT items cheat sheet 9.15b

Items made from the Tear of the Goddess rely on having mana abilities to care about. Sorcerers and Elementalists are obviously good ones to equip them to, but there are decent items that are useful for other champions. Look to our tips for which champions you should equip the combined items, as well as the TFT items cheat sheet and table for the recipes themselves.

Tear of the Goddess TFT tips

Spear of Shojin is good for champions who you’d like to use their abilities more often.

is good for champions who you’d like to use their abilities more often. Frozen Heart is one option for countering anyone running Ranger builds.

is one option for countering anyone running Ranger builds. Redemption for any champion that you have in the centre of a team comp or bulky tanks such as Knights.

for any champion that you have in the centre of a team comp or bulky tanks such as Knights. Luden’s Echo is fantastic for Sorcerers and Elementalists , particularly those with AOE spells.

is fantastic for and , particularly those with AOE spells. Hush is the bane of Sorcerers and any builds that rely on abilities as silence will shut them down.

is the bane of and any builds that rely on abilities as silence will shut them down. Statikk Shiv is best given to those with high attack speed so that the sparks fly a lot more often.

is best given to those with high attack speed so that the sparks fly a lot more often. Seraph’s Embrace is another fantastic item for Sorcerers or any high-damage ability used frequently. Aurelion Sol, Varus, and many others benefit from it.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Spear of Shojin Tear of the Goddess +

B.F.Sword +20 Mana

+20 Attack Damage After casting, wearer gains 15% of its max mana per attack Frozen Heart Tear of the Goddess +

Chain Vest +20 Mana

+20 Armor Adjacent enemies lost 20% attack speed Redemption Tear of the Goddess +

Giant's Belt +20 Mana

+200 Health At 25% health, heal all nearby allies for 1000 health Luden's Echo Tear of the Goddess +

Needlessly Large Rod +20 Mana

+20 Spell Damage Spells deal 200 splash damage on hit Hush Tear of the Goddess +

Negatron Cloak +20 Mana

+20 Magic Resist Attacks have a high chance to silence Statikk Shiv Tear of the Goddess +

Recurve Bow +20 Mana

+20% Attack Speed Every 3rd attack deals 90 splash magical damage Seraph's Embrace Tear of the Goddess +

Tear of the Goddess +40 Mana Regain 20% mana each time a spell is cast Darkin Tear of the Goddess +

Spatula +40 Mana Wearer is also a Demon

Chain Vest – TFT item cheat sheet 9.15b

Knights and Guardians, though bulky tanks like Cho’Gath also gain a lot out of certain ones. We have the cheat sheet above, but also tips on each item as to when to use them and a table with all the stats.

Chain Vest TFT tips

Guardian Angel is good on the champion you’d like to keep alive the longest. You keep Mana and de-agro attackers upon revival.

is good on the champion you’d like to keep alive the longest. You keep Mana and de-agro attackers upon revival. Phantom Dancer makes Assassins job a lot harder, particularly for Akali , as it protects against Critical Strikes. Put on your backline champion.

makes Assassins job a lot harder, particularly for , as it protects against Critical Strikes. Put on your backline champion. Red Buff is great for countering defensive builds.

is great for countering defensive builds. Locket of the Iron Solari and Thornmail , on the other hand, are great for bolstering more vulnerable champions.

and , on the other hand, are great for bolstering more vulnerable champions. Sword Breaker is a bit more of a niche case, useful against high-damaging melee attackers but not much else.

is a bit more of a niche case, useful against high-damaging melee attackers but not much else. Frozen Heart is mostly for countering Ranger builds.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Guardian Angel Chain Vest +

B.F.Sword +20 Armor

+20 Attack Damage Wearer revives with 300 health Thornmail Chain Vest +

Chain Vest +40 Armor Reflect 100% of damage mitigated as magic damage Red Buff Chain Vest +

Giant's Belt +20 Armor

+200 Health Attacks deal 2.5% burn damage Locket of the Iron Solari Chain Vest +

Needlessly Large Rod +20 Armor

+20 Spell Damage On start of combat, all adjacent allies gain a shield of 250 that lasts for 4 seconds Sword Breaker Chain Vest +

Negatron Cloak +20 Armor

+20 Magic Resist Attacks have a chance to disarm Phantom Dancer Chain Vest +

Recurve Bow +20 Armor

+20% Attack Speed Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes Frozen Heart Chain Vest +

Tear of the Goddess +20 Armor

+20 Mana Adjacent enemies lose 20% attack speed Knight's Vow Chain Vest +

Spatula +40 Armor Wearer is also a Knight

Negatron Cloak – TFT items cheat sheet 9.15b

Items using Negatron Cloak are mostly universal as they have some of the most powerful abilities in the game. There’s only one item where the ability may not benefit the wearer, so to find out which, look at our tips as well as the TFT items cheat sheet or table for specific stats.

Negatron Cloak TFT tips

Bloodthirster is great for high DPS champions, Rangers, or Assassins.

is great for high DPS champions, Rangers, or Assassins. Sword Breaker can do decent work for defensive champions trying to break through.

can do decent work for defensive champions trying to break through. Zephyr can be good for getting rid of problematic champions, though reliably hitting the correct champion isn’t possible.

can be good for getting rid of problematic champions, though reliably hitting the correct champion isn’t possible. Ionic Spark may have seen damage reduction, but it still triggers often and can work from the bench – this may be a bug.

may have seen damage reduction, but it still triggers often and can work from the bench – this may be a bug. Dragon’s Claw’s magic resistance is better used on non-Dragon champions, as they have a built-in 83% magic resistance.

magic resistance is better used on non-Dragon champions, as they have a built-in 83% magic resistance. Cursed Blade shuts down builds that focus on one particular champion, provided you hit them with the equipped champion.

shuts down builds that focus on one particular champion, provided you hit them with the equipped champion. Hush can also shut down builds that rely on abilities with surprising consistency.

can also shut down builds that rely on abilities with surprising consistency. Runaan’s Hurricane is sadly not as good as it might seem as the extra damage is just too nominal to make a difference.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Bloodthirster Negatron Cloak +

B.F.Sword +20 Magic Resist

+20 Attack Damage Attacks heal for 50% of damage Sword Breaker Negatron Cloak +

Chain Vest +20 Magic Resist

+20 Armor Attacks have a chance to disarm Zephyr Negatron Cloak +

Giant's Belt +20 Magic Resist

+200 Health On start of combat, banish an enemy for 5 seconds Ionic Spark Negatron Cloak +

Needlessly Large Rod +20 Magic Resist

+20 Spell Damage Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 150 damage Dragon's Claw Negatron Cloak +

Negatron Cloak +40 Magic Resist Gain 83% resistance to magic damage Cursed Blade Negatron Cloak +

Recurve Bow +20 Magic Resist

+20% Attack Speed Attacks have a low chance to shrink (reduce enemy's rank by 1) Hush Negatron Cloak +

Tear of the Goddess +20 Magic Resist

+20 Mana Attacks have a high chance to silence Runaan's Hurricane Negatron Cloak +

Spatula +40 Magic Resist Attacks 1 extra target on attack. Extra attacks deal 25% damage

Giant’s Belt – TFT items cheat sheet 9.15b

Giant’s Belt items tend to lean towards champions with higher HP. Cho’Gath is an obvious beneficiary of those items that care about HP, but there are some niche cases. You can have a gander at our TFT items cheat sheet, tips for each item, and the table for the stats to learn more.

Giant’s Belt TFT tips

Zeke’s Herald is a generally useful item if you have multiple champions that need that extra boost.

is a generally useful item if you have multiple champions that need that extra boost. Red Buff is great for countering defensive builds.

is great for countering defensive builds. Warmog’s Armor is insane when equipped to Cho’Gath , but any high HP champion benefits from it.

is insane when equipped to , but any high HP champion benefits from it. Titanic Hydra is also good if you want your tank to deal damage to multiple opponents.

is also good if you want your tank to deal damage to multiple opponents. Morellonomicon is item designed to counter bulky champions and is particularly good on AOE abilities like the one Kennen has.

is item designed to counter bulky champions and is particularly good on AOE abilities like the one has. Redemption should be reserved for allies that are in the centre of your team or bulky tanks. Knights can be good candidates for this.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Zeke's Herald Giant's Belt +

B.F.Sword +200 Health

+20 Attack Damage Adjacent allies gain 15% attack speed Red Buff Giant's Belt +

Chain Vest +200 Health

+20 Armor Attacks deal 2.5% burn damage of target's max HP as true damage for 5 seconds. Prevents heals. Warmog's Armor Giant's Belt +

Giant's Belt +400 Health Wearer regenerates 3% of max health per second Morellonomicon Giant's Belt +

Needlessly Large Rod +200 Health

+20 Spell Damage Spells deal burn damage equal to 5% of enemy's max health per second. Zephyr Giant's Belt +

Negatron Cloak +200 Health

+20 Magic Resist On start of combat, banish an enemy for 5 seconds Titanic Hydra Giant's Belt +

Recurve Bow +200 Health

+20% Attack Speed Attacks deal 10% of wearer's max health as splash damage. Redemption Giant's Belt +

Tear of the Goddess +200 Health

+20 Mana At 25% health, heal all nearby allies for 1000 health Frozen Mallet Giant's Belt +

Spatula +400 Health Wearer is also a Glacial

Spatula – TFT items cheat sheet 9.15b

Since most of the Spatula items merely make up numbers for their respective trait, there isn’t really much to say about them other than craft them if you need to make up numbers or give a specific trait perk to a champion. Look at our TFT item cheat sheet or table for the stats and what they make your champions into, as well as the few tips we do have for certain Spatula items.

Spatula tips

If you ever, ever, have two spatulas in your inventory, make a Force of Nature for a free extra champion slot on the battlefield. You can thank me later.

for a free extra champion slot on the battlefield. You can thank me later. Runaan’s Hurricane is probably the worst item in the game at this time, so don’t bother making it.

is probably the worst item in the game at this time, so don’t bother making it. All other Spatula items make extra champions of their respective trait, but they also grant that champion the applicable bonus that the class gets when reaching thresholds.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Youmuu's Ghostblade Spatula +

B.F.Sword +40 Attack Damage Wearer is also an Assassin Knight's Vow Spatula +

Chain Vest +40 Armor Wearer is also a Knight Frozen Mallet Spatula +

Giant's Belt +400 Health Wearer is also a Glacial Yuumi Spatula +

Needlessly Large Rod +40 Spell Damage Wearer is also a Sorcerer Runaan's Hurricane Spatula +

Negatron Cloak +40 Magic Resist Attacks 1 extra target on attack. Extra attacks deal 25% damage Blade of the Ruined King Spatula +

Recurve Bow +40% Attack Speed Wearer is also a Blademaster Darkin Spatula +

Tear of the Goddess +40 Mana Wearer is also a Demon Force of Nature Spatula +

Spatula N/A Gain +1 to Team Size

How to use TFT items

TFT items work slightly differently from most auto-battlers. Instead of just equipping an item onto a champion, you will be able to combine two items together to not only make an item with both the bonuses of its ingredients, but also a unique bonus for the item itself.

To do this, you obtain items by either defeating Minions or drafting them pre-equipped from drafted champions. There are certain chances of how often items drop in the minion stages, which you can find in our TFT gold guide. As for how to equip items, just left-click and drag onto the champion of choice and release the mouse button to give that champion the item.

TFT 9.15b item ranks

All the combined TFT items have their use. Only one item can be considered “bad”, but some are part of some incredibly powerful combinations that just can’t be ignored. The 9.15 and 9.15b patches did change up a few things:

It reworked the Locket of the Iron Solari so that the shield is temporary rather than permanent.

so that the shield is temporary rather than permanent. Runaan’s Hurricane saw a massive damage buff which makes it feasible for certain comps.

saw a massive damage buff which makes it feasible for certain comps. Guardian Angel saw a nerf in 9.15b, but it doesn’t change the main thing that made it work well.

saw a nerf in 9.15b, but it doesn’t change the main thing that made it work well. Statikk Shiv has seen a damage reduction and bug fix, while Hush’s silence duration has been reduced.

has seen a damage reduction and bug fix, while silence duration has been reduced. Guinsoo’s Rageblade has made it rather scary on high DPS champions.

has made it rather scary on high DPS champions. Ionic Spark has also seen a damage reduction, but it still works even if the champion it’s equipped to, is on the bench.

has also seen a damage reduction, but it still works even if the champion it’s equipped to, is on the bench. Cursed Blade is still extremely powerful, having still seen frequent use thanks to its powerful ability to reduce star ranking for enemies.

is still extremely powerful, having still seen frequent use thanks to its powerful ability to reduce star ranking for enemies. Rapid Firecannon and Phantom Dancer have seen common usage throughout the life of TFT, while Seraph’s Embrace and Morellonomicon have finally reached the top rank.

and have seen common usage throughout the life of TFT, while and have finally reached the top rank. Dragon’s Claw is a great counter for those pesky Sorcerers, while Red Buff makes mincemeat out of Knights and big tanks.

is a great counter for those pesky Sorcerers, while makes mincemeat out of Knights and big tanks. Some items like Guinsoo’s Rageblade and Zeke’s Herald have fallen in popularity a little but give good attack speed bonuses. Rangers are good candidates for Zeke’s Herald .

and have fallen in popularity a little but give good attack speed bonuses. Rangers are good candidates for . As for Titanic Hydra , it relies on bulky champions to get the most use out of it, which currently aren’t highly desirable in the current meta outside of Cho’Gath . This is probably going to change soon though.

, it relies on bulky champions to get the most use out of it, which currently aren’t highly desirable in the current meta outside of . This is probably going to change soon though. Frozen Heart initially had a bug where it was getting too powerful, but this has since been fixed.

initially had a bug where it was getting too powerful, but this has since been fixed. Thornmail has also been altered so it now deals Magic damage.

