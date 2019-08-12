The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

Valve will use human moderators to stop Steam Workshop scams

Craig Pearson

Contributor

12th August 2019 / 12:54PM

According to my therapist, we all need approval. So I’m glad that the latest Valve Initiative (TM) is all about that. From now on, content uploaded to the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2 and Team Fortress 2 Steam Workshops will require Valve’s approval before being released to the public. This is to combat the “free skin” ads that plague the workshop.

I haven’t spent a huge amount of time in the Workshop recently, but TanookiSuit3 on the CS:GO subreddit discovered and celebrated the changes over the weekend.

It has been possible to game the Steam Workshop by adding items that explicitly promise free skins to the people that subscribe to them. It’s believed they were upvoted by bots while other content was downvoted. This obviously has the effect of making those items wildly popular, leaving players open to potential scams when the items description leads them outside of Steam, and it knocks legitimate content off the workshop’s pages. That last one hits me where it hurts: I love good fan creations with the power of a thousand upvotes.

Valve, who almost never puts actual humans between a problem and the solution, has stepped in, so those new items should now never pass by their enablers and onto the various game’s Workshops. They’ll check any update to older items, too. Not every item will be subject to their modder moderator scrutiny: popular users will be exempt, and non-Valve games are exempt. Approval should take less than 24 hours.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and pretending to climb rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: CS GO - Operation Vanguard

Valve demands heavy ransom

45

Wot I Think - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Serious business

142

Games like Fortnite - 8 best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

6

CSGO Danger Zone Battle Royale guide: best upgrades and purchases, weapons and drones, how to play

Stay outta my hex

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

See how Minecraft Earth's mobs could work on the PC

Best gaming CPU 2019: The top Intel and AMD processors

A chip off the old block

No one knows who is patching System Shock 2

The final mystery of System Shock 2 remains unsolved

4

Steam Charts: Win A Free Car Edition!

Charts And Crafts

18