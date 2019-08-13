The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Tim Willits has joined World War Z developers Saber Interactive

Craig Pearson

Contributor

13th August 2019 / 4:56PM

Tim Willits has been out of games for just under three weeks, having left his previous position of Doom-maker id’s director in July. In his new role, he’s the Chief Creative Officer of Saber Interactive, putting him in charge of five studios across the globe.

In one of those interview-things with Forbes, it sounds as if Tim was looking for a company that could iterate without the worry of having to run it past a pile of gatekeepers. He told them: “The agility of small teams and the opportunity to get stuff done quickly can’t be overstated. I’m not saying anything bad about Bethesda—I love them—but smaller teams are exciting and fun. When someone has a good idea, we jump on it. If it doesn’t work out, we change it quick.”

It must be odd adjusting to a new seat after 24 years, but at least his new company makes FPS games. They’re most famous for the decent shooter, Timeshift, and most recently took charge of World War Z, which was also OKish and sold by the bucket-load. All his new studio friends need to do to make things better is phone up Tim and ask: “How did you guys do it at id?” And then stop him talking before he gets to Rage.

The next game slated from Saber is Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, which is a polished up version of the fairly good 2009 game, which almost certainly doesn’t require the full attention of Willits. So we’ll have a while to wait before Willits works his magic.

5