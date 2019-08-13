The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Total War: Shogun 2 DLC Fall Of The Samurai is now a Total War Saga game

Craig Pearson

Contributor

13th August 2019 / 2:01PM

2012’s Total War: Shogun 2 – Fall of the Samurai DLC has been renamed as Total War Saga: Fall Of The Samurai and re-released.

The game was previously released seven years ago as a standalone Total War: Shogun 2 spin-off, but Creative Assembly felt the game was representative of what they’re trying to do with their recent Saga series. The Total War Saga series of games focus tightly on a historical ‘flashpoint’ for the player to dive into, such as the fight to become the new British king in last year’s Total War Saga: Thrones Of Britannia.

In fact, Fall Of The Samurai is representative because it’s that DLC that the Saga series has been attempting to ape. Th DLC-turned-game is set during the Boshin War, just as modern Japan was beginning to properly deal with its place in the world. It involved a lot of negotiation with outside nations like America, Britain and France, as a representative of one of two ruling powers: the Shogunate and the Imperial throne.

Anyone who already owned the game on Steam will receive all the faction packs as a free gift, but other than that there’s not much else to it. It’s an old game with a new logo. But RPS is a very old website, so you can check if this whole saga thing is for you by reading a diary we wrote about the original release, seven years ago. If it sounds like your thing, its currently 75% off, too.

Craig Pearson

