The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York takes a bite of the Big Apple

Craig Pearson

Contributor

13th August 2019 / 10:43AM

Information on that other Vampire the Masquerade game, Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York, is running down the neck of RPS, beckoning you in to suck on the lifeblood, to become one with the master of death, to give over and be what he wants, what he needs… [Hi, Craig’s doctor, here. Craig got a bit too deep into this and we’ve put him in a dark room to rest. Here’s some new info and screens on Draw Distance’s upcoming vampire RPG.]

I’m better now, I promise! So far it looks like it’s a text-based story game to introduce you to the world of Vampire. You’re a fledgeling neck-gnawer in New York. You’ll learn what it takes to be a vamp in the world’s busiest city, one that’s home to two warring vampire clans, the Camarilla and the Anarchs. As an authoritarian Carmarilla, you wander through the hidden vamp world, trying to engage and understand the more independent Anarchs. It’s up to you to recruit your own Coterie and keep them keen.

Choices are plucked from the text, and the game’s plot curls around your own decisions and powers, letting you choose to charm, sneak, intimidate, or outright kill people you’re dealing with.

Moral decision making as a vampire is always tricky. You have to bite someone no matter what because ignoring that need will drive the character to extremes. Which in turn will affect your humanity, a stat that will alter the story and choices you have to make. It’s probably a good idea to have a nip now and then, because if you go rogue then your Masquerade rating will fall as well, exposing you to those who like a little bit of garlic on their stake.

It’s out late 2019 at the earliest, and if you can’t wait til then to soak in vampiric fiction, then I suggest you watch the TV version of What We do In The Shadows. It’s brilliant.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and pretending to climb rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries Of New York swoops into view

14

Dwarf Fortress Diary: The Basement of Curiosity - End of Season One

Nate's going to meet Tarn Adams!

2

How Streets Of Rogue is a tabletop RPG disguised as a roguelike

Streets of Rolling initiative.

1

Subnautica developer claims key reseller G2A owes them $300,000

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Dwarf Fortress Diary: The Basement of Curiosity - End of Season One

Nate's going to meet Tarn Adams!

2

How Streets Of Rogue is a tabletop RPG disguised as a roguelike

Streets of Rolling initiative.

1

Subnautica developer claims key reseller G2A owes them $300,000

10

Wot I Think: Rebel Galaxy Outlaw

Moon on a stick

12