The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
14

G2A responds to Subnautica dev's claim for $300,000 restitution: We didn’t exist back then

Craig Pearson

Contributor

14th August 2019 / 5:27PM

In the apparently endless battle-rap between developers and key reseller marketplace G2A, the shop has lobbed a lyrical bomb back at Unknown Worlds. As we reported yesterday, Subnautica and Natural Selection 2 developer Charlie Cleveland alleged: “We paid $30,000 to deal with credit card chargebacks because of G2A.”

G2A’s fascinating response: “Selling keys on a marketplace which was yet to come into existence seems unreasonable at best.”

If it were up to me, the rest of this post would just be an endless clicker game about eating popcorn. This is tit-for-tat of the highest, most entertaining order. I have to admit, I never expected them to drop such a line on us all.

Here’s what they said: “Launched in 2014, G2A Marketplace was celebrating its 5th birthday this year. The said keys were allegedly stolen and sold before March 8, 2013 – 6 years ago. Charlie wrote: ‘We paid $30,000 to deal with credit card chargebacks because of G2A.’ That’s just slander, and we expect him to at least edit his posts, if not straight up apologize.

“However, if Charlie Cleveland would like us to hire a professional auditing company to check if the keys from before 2014 appeared on a non-existing marketplace, we encourage him to contact the G2A Direct team, as per the initial offer.”

They support this with an image of the site from early 2013, looking like an internet domain holding page. I did some digging to verify it, and it’s tough. The archive.org page for 2013 starts in January, but remains blank. The June 2nd snapshot shows the site G2A site we’re all too aware of, and the final snapshot of 2012 shows the image they shared.

This is all well and good, but both sides are starting to feel a tad performative. I need the next step to include some documentation, or I’m sacking the writers and bringing someone in who knows how to craft a story with a resolution.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (14)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and pretending to climb rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Natural Selection 2

Red In Tooth And Claw

88

Subnautica developer claims key reseller G2A owes them $300,000

30

Boo! Natural Selection 2 Free To Play This Weekend

10

Natural Selection 2 Development Ramping Back Up

36

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Need For Speed Heat trailer is shiny and confusing

8

Need For Speed Heat release date, trailer, news and gameplay

Pumped full of Nitro

1

Best gaming SSD 2019: Top SATA and M.2 drives for PC

Solid state of the art

2

Dead Cells' new mini-bosses will teach you how to fight the big bads

4