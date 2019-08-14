G2A responds to Subnautica dev's claim for $300,000 restitution: We didn’t exist back then

In the apparently endless battle-rap between developers and key reseller marketplace G2A, the shop has lobbed a lyrical bomb back at Unknown Worlds. As we reported yesterday, Subnautica and Natural Selection 2 developer Charlie Cleveland alleged: “We paid $30,000 to deal with credit card chargebacks because of G2A.”

G2A’s fascinating response: “Selling keys on a marketplace which was yet to come into existence seems unreasonable at best.”

If it were up to me, the rest of this post would just be an endless clicker game about eating popcorn. This is tit-for-tat of the highest, most entertaining order. I have to admit, I never expected them to drop such a line on us all.

Here’s what they said: “Launched in 2014, G2A Marketplace was celebrating its 5th birthday this year. The said keys were allegedly stolen and sold before March 8, 2013 – 6 years ago. Charlie wrote: ‘We paid $30,000 to deal with credit card chargebacks because of G2A.’ That’s just slander, and we expect him to at least edit his posts, if not straight up apologize.

“However, if Charlie Cleveland would like us to hire a professional auditing company to check if the keys from before 2014 appeared on a non-existing marketplace, we encourage him to contact the G2A Direct team, as per the initial offer.”

They support this with an image of the site from early 2013, looking like an internet domain holding page. I did some digging to verify it, and it’s tough. The archive.org page for 2013 starts in January, but remains blank. The June 2nd snapshot shows the site G2A site we’re all too aware of, and the final snapshot of 2012 shows the image they shared.

This is all well and good, but both sides are starting to feel a tad performative. I need the next step to include some documentation, or I’m sacking the writers and bringing someone in who knows how to craft a story with a resolution.