Need For Speed Heat release date, trailer, news and gameplay

The countdown for the new Need For Speed has ticked down to zero and it brought with it the reveal of Need For Speed Heat. From what we’ve seen, it’ll feature everything you’d imagine an Need For Speed game to have – fast cars, police chases, and lots and lots of ways to pimp your ride.

Need For Speed Heat – everything you need to know

What is Need For Speed Heat?: It is the latest in the long-running Need For Speed series, with this one being developed by Swedish based Ghost Games.

It is the latest in the long-running Need For Speed series, with this one being developed by Swedish based Ghost Games. What is the Need For Speed Heat release date?: It will be out November 8th, 2019 for everyone, but Origin Access Premier subscribers get to play early.

It will be out for everyone, but Origin Access Premier subscribers get to play early. What is the Origin Access Premier Need For Speed Heat release date?: A few days earlier than the one for everyone else, specifically November 5th, 2019 .

A few days earlier than the one for everyone else, specifically . Where can I buy Need For Speed Heat?: You can pre order Need For Speed from EA Origin store, as well as retail stores.

Need For Speed Heat roundup contents

Need For Speed Heat release date: November 8th, 2019

Need For Speed Heat release date will be November 8th, 2019. You will also be able to play the game a few days early if you have Origin Access Premier – November 5th, 2019 to be exact.

If you have an Origin Access Basic account, you won’t be missing out completely, as you will be able to play up to 10 hours of the game as part of what EA are calling the “Play First Trial”. There are no details as to whether or not progress will be retained should you decide to purchase the game at a later date, but we will endeavour to get an answer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Need For Speed Heat trailer

Hurtling into the scene in a blaze of glory, the Need For Speed Heat trailer shows off some rather meaty looking cars, decked out with custom paint-jobs and spoilers that could take someone’s eye out. You’ll be racing day and night, all the while avoiding the grasp of the police with the help of a little nitro in the fuel tanks.

Need For Speed Heat gameplay

Since the conclusion of the countdown that ticked to the reveal of Need For Speed Heat, there is now another countdown until the Need For Speed Heat gameplay trailer.

This will be happening during the Gamescom Opening Night Live stream, which you can find out more about in our Gamescom 2019 schedule guide.

From what we’ve seen in the small snippet in the reveal trailer, there is a lot of racing cars across what looks like modern-day Florida – specifically Palm City if the licence plate is anything to go by. By day, players will be racing in the sanctioned “Speedhunters Showdown”, which is a competition that’s officially endorsed.

However, at night, there are underground events that involve illegally speeding through the streets, potentially alerting the Palm City authorities. You’ll also be customising your rig with all kinds of trims and spoilers available.

Need For Speed Heat pre order

You will be able to register your interest for a Need For Speed Heat pre order over at EA Origin. Those who do will get the K.S. Edition Mistubishi Lancer Evolution X starter car, which will be available from the very beginning at the player garage.

There will also be a Deluxe Edition available to pre order. This will include the following items

K.S Edition Mistubishi Lancer Evolution X starter car – available from the start in the player garage.

K.S Edition BMW i8 Coupe – available at REP level 10 from the player garage.

K.S Edition Mercedes C63 AMG Coupe – available at REP level 14 from the player garage.

K.S Edition Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport – available at REP level 18 from the player garage.

4x character outfits – Available in character customisation. Fits both male and female avatars and are swappable.

REP Boost – REP rewards increased by 5%.

BANK Boost – BANK rewards increased by 5%.

You will also be able to play the game a few days early if you have Origin Access Premier – November 5th, 2019 to be exact.

One interesting tidbit from the press release is that if you own Need For Speed Payback on PC, then if you pre order Need For Speed Heat from the in-game menu, you’ll be able to get a 10% discount as a “Loyalty Reward”. This will not be stackable with Origin Access Premiere, so you won’t be able to get both the discount and the early release if you go down that route.

Need For Speed Heat news

Will there be car customisation in Need For Speed Heat?

Absolutely! In the Need For Speed trailer, there is a short section where a rather beaten up car is taken into the garage for a bit of a tune-up. Additions are made to the bonnet, new spoilers fitted, and a new paint job applied. It’s all fairly standard stuff from the looks of things, but the cars shown off in the trailer had custom artwork on them, so you may be able to get a more personalised touch for your vehicles. The game’s creative director – Riley Cooper, explained that:

“We’re delivering more options than ever before for players to be unique and make themselves known. Our fans have been clear that they want more cars, more customization, and more challenges, and we’re tuning up on every aspect. From your character’s style to your car’s performance and your driving style, we’re fuelling everyone’s creativity with this new game.”

Will you be able to play as cops in Need For Speed Heat?

It’s not immediately obvious, but towards the end of the Need For Speed Heat trailer, there was a lot of jump cuts to various pieces of the action. Some of the more powerful looking cars had flashing lights, which seems to indicate that they are some of the law enforcement authorities. However, in the press release, it seems these chaps are a little corrupt.

In the press release, there was a curious line that stated: “At night, players risk it all to build their Rep in underground races where a rogue police task force roams the streets, ready to take racers down and swipe all their earnings.” These rogue police officers could very well be other players, but nothing has been confirmed at this stage.