The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Doom Eternal's multiplayer Battlemode pits a pair of demons against a single slayer

Craig Pearson

Contributor

15th August 2019 / 1:18PM

Doom and subtlety mixes like matter and anti-matter, but from what I just witnessed, Doom Eternal’s 2 vs 1 Battlemode multiplayer face-off has some (shock) strategy and some (awe) stealth. It’s basically hide-and-seek with explosions. There’s a video overview below.

It’s a single Slayer versus a pair of demons, with the demonic duo working together to try and take down Doom dude. That means if you’re on Satan’s side, you get to sit in the leathery skin of the Revenant, jet-packing into the air to rocket the Slayer. You can be joined in the air by the Pain Elemental, basically a demonic drone. On the ground, the Mancubis is an absolute unit, with huge health, twin flame-throwers, and smoke bombs.

But where’s the strategy I mentioned? Well, the demons have tools at their disposal that can indirectly affect the fight. They can plop down hazards and attempt to funnel the slayer into them, or even summon AI controlled demons to spawn and attack.

The Slayer is fairly nuDoom, with all the chainsaws and guns you’d expect, but the levels are carved in such a way that they can potentially hide and sneak around, Rambo-ing the demons from the shadows in a one-man ambush.

Though it could go wrong if the demons are working in tandem, as they should, because with their traps and powers they could control the level’s ins and outs, including setting up traps at the portals that bookend each level. Basically, an all-out war might not be the best strategy from either team: demons are weak on their lonesome, and the Slayer will draw attention to a sneaky strat if they go too loud.

As far as we know, Doom Eternal is still on its way to Earth on November 22nd of this year.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and pretending to climb rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Doom Eternal release date, Battlemode, trailers

Hell on earth

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Doom Eternal details its multiplayer Battlemode

6

Tim Willits leaving Id Software after 24 years

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

No Man’s Sky Beyond is a bit broken, but patching has already begun

Acer Predator Triton 500 review: Finally, a gaming laptop that isn't a jet engine in disguise

A sea change for gaming laptops

Tactical spaceship sim Shortest Trip To Earth is out today

Teamfight Tactics champions [9.16] - TFT Origins and Classes