No Man’s Sky Beyond is a bit broken, but patching has already begun

I was hoping to try No Man’s Sky in VR, but my current holodeck isn’t quite ready. My entire house is crammed in there while we continue to unpack after a recent move, though it turns out this is a good thing because reading up on people’s PC experiences has made it clear I should wait a week or two before I climb into the space survival ’em ups cockpit. The Beyond update which adds VR and more launched yesterday with a pile of bugs, and the patches have already started to roll out.

It’s par for the course for No Man’s Sky, really. I trust things will come good, but for now, there’s too much that can go wrong. I’m not risking my stomach contents on 40-50 fps performance in VR, nor my ship during the lengthy lock-ups.

The first patch is being tested out on the Experimental Branch on Steam, and was posted in the middle of the night, which makes me a bit sad for the developers. It deals with this list:

Fix for crashes occurring in Nexus.

Fixed a rendering related crash.

Fixed an out of memory crash.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when manipulating inventory in close proximity to a high number of players.

Fixed a crash affecting VR with supersampling enabled.

Fixed a situation where network connectivity issues could prevent players from speaking to NPCs aboard the Space Anomaly.

Fixed an issue where storage containers could not be accessed.

Fixed a crash affecting unsupported VR hardware.

As you can see, they’re dealing with hard crashes first, because you don’t want to crash in space without having Tom Hanks there to hug the life back into you. I’m glad to see some VR fixes are already rolling out, because I am absolutely still going to play it in VR.

If you’re braver than I am and want to play the game on the experimental branch, here’s how:

“To play in Experimental, right-click on No Man’s Sky from the Steam library page and select ‘Properties’. Among the available tabs will be the ‘BETAS’ tab. Enter ‘3xperimenta’ in the textbox and press “CHECK CODE”, then select it from the dropdown menu.” God speed.

For more details on everything yesterday’s update added, check out the complete No Man’s Sky Beyond patch notes.