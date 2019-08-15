The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Podcast: The Gamescom 2019 warm-up

Listen to our soliloquays

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

15th August 2019

The German Play is happening next week, or Gamescom, as you may have heard it called by uninformed proles. The big games show will see a few of the RPS treehousers zipping off to Cologne to breach and clear the whole city of all its games, like a well-oiled unit of militant journalists. On this week’s podcast, they prepare themselves for the mission. Thumbs at the ready, maggots.

Alice is looking forward to playing some Watch Dogs Legion, and seeing how much Laaaaahndaaaan they can fit into their game. Matthew is eager to see the Cyberpunk 2077 demo that was shown at E3, to see what’s what. Brendan isn’t going to Germany this year, he’s been banned because last year he expensed 900 currywursts. Terrible.

We’ve also been playing games like Dicey Dungeons, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s DLC and platformer called Horace (no, not our Horace).

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, except the Streets Of Rogue theme, which is faithfully rendered by Nate.

Links:

Matthew and Brendan played Mount and Blade 2 at Gamescom last year

Matt played Watch Dogs: Legion at E3

Desperadoes 3 looks interesting

Matt had problems with Cyberpunk 2077’s latest demo

The Longing is a 400-day game

Alice’s Ritual of the Moon diary

Empire of Sin is all about them gangsters

Steve Coogan gets off driving ban

Brendan’s Dicey Dungeons review

Horace is a platformer about a sad robot

The Lehman Trilogy is good

Midsummer Nights Dream has her from Game of Thrones

Kurzgesagt is doing a series about ants

Tagged with , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

