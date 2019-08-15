Teamfight Tactics - best comps TFT 9.16

Teamfight Tactics has had the 9.15b patch deployed this week and the meta is somewhat settling over a wide variety of comps. Which ones will dominate games over the course of the weekend remains to be seen, but it’s likely that certain staples such as Rangers and Volibear comps will still have a big place in the meta. These are the best comps TFT has to offer that we have found as of the latest update.

TFT comps 9.16 guide

This guide will go over all of the best TFT comps, complete with team makeup, tactics, and recommended items to equip onto certain champions of each team.

Comps TFT

To have the most success in TFT, you’ll need teams that have a great amount of synergy, the optimal items equipped, and decent skills that support the rest of your champions. It seems that certainly, for the time being, there are certain combinations of Origins and Classes that work very well together. As of patch 9.16, Gunslingers got a major addition and Hextech definitely made a splash, but Brawlers are still a highly viable TFT comp.

Gunslingers comps TFT

With the latest patch, details of which are found in our TFT 9.16 patch notes guide, Gunslingers are back in top form. Graves got a bug fix that makes Rapidfire Cannon a lot more viable an option, but this is a highly adaptable comp when it comes to item placement. The typical Hextech/Gunslinger build involves giving Jinx some excellent items for her to rain carnage on enemies. The more kills she gets, the deadlier she becomes, and making her a Blademaster only improves her chances of getting a kill. Pirates and Blademasters support the effort.

Champions: Graves, Miss Fortune, Tristana, Jinx, Pyke, Lucian, Gangplank, and Camille.

Graves, Miss Fortune, Tristana, Jinx, Pyke, Lucian, Gangplank, and Camille. Items for carries: Jinx – Blade of the Ruined King, Rapid Firecannon, and Hextech Gunblade Graves – Red Buff Other Gunslingers – Hush, Sword Breaker, and Cursed Blade. Make sure to scatter these among your team. Since back-line of enemy teams can have problematic champions, Pyke might be a decent choice for the Cursed Blade.

Gunslinger/Hextech gameplan: When to create – An early star level 2 Graves with an early Rapid Firecannon. Early game – Go grab the Gunslingers early on and focus on preparing some items for Jinx. If you can get a Rapid Firecannon and Blade of the Ruined King by the time Jinx comes, you should be fine. Mid-game – Jinx is essential to this comp and having Camille there too will help for the Blademaster trait. Top Tip – Keep moving your Jinx or Graves if you put the RFCs on him, as the enemy will try to outfox you with positioning once they see what you’re doing.

Variations Though rare, you can put two Rapidfire Cannons onto Graves along with the Red Buff and just watch the enemy team melt.



Void comps TFT

Void has definitely seen a lot more use in recent days. This highly adaptable team is a Void/Brawler TFT comp primarily, but it also injects a bit of Wild and Sorcerer for attack bonuses. The key champions that you’ll eventually equip items to are Ahri, Volibear, and Cho’Gath, though you will be using other key champions such as Vi and eventually Lulu should you ever get to make space for nine champions.

Champions: Volibear, Blitzcrank, Rek’Sai, Cho’Gath, Kassadin, Warwick, and Ahri. Get Lulu if you make a Force of Nature.

Volibear, Blitzcrank, Rek’Sai, Cho’Gath, Kassadin, Warwick, and Ahri. Get Lulu if you make a Force of Nature. Items for carries: Volibear – Rapid Firecannon Ahri – Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel, Statikk Shiv Cho’Gath – Zeke’s Herald, Ionic Spark Vi – Ionic Spark Any champion – Force of Nature if you happen to get it.

Void/Brawler/Sorcerer gameplan: When to create – If you get a good Ahri or Volibear build with at least an early Guardian Angel or Rapid Firecannon. Early game – Get those Void champions in quickly before picking Ahri and Warwick for the Wild buff. Have Kha’Zix at first, but replace with Cho’Gath later on. Mid-game – Focus the mid-game on getting the items and Brawlers. You should at least have all three Void and the complete set of Brawlers going into the late game. Top Tip – If you can build a Statikk Shiv early, you should be good for a long while. Spread the champions with items out in case any Hextech effects would target them.

Variations You could go full Void as well with this comp, though the only benefit to this is that all your Void champions get the True Damage bonus. Only do this if Kha’Zix would easily become star rank 3. Replace Lulu in the comp for this.



Ranger comps TFT

The idea behind this comp is to load Varus and Ashe with some very specific items as they will be the main carries. There’s also some very specific positioning, so ensure your Guardians are buffing other champions in your formations (aside from other Guardians). There is a sub-goal after achieving everything that’ll tip you over the edge too.

Champions: Mordekaiser, Braum, Varus, Kindred, Leona, Ashe, and Vayne. Sejuani is an optional eighth champion.

Mordekaiser, Braum, Varus, Kindred, Leona, Ashe, and Vayne. Sejuani is an optional eighth champion. Items for carries: Ashe – Spear of Shojin x2, Guinsoo’s Rageblade Varus – Stattik Shiv x2, Cursed Blade Braum – Thornmail Frozen Mallet – (Any non-glacial champion – make this after everything else and ensure Sejuani is on the board after the other seven).

Ranger/Guardian gameplan When to create – You have been getting a lot of Recurve Bows and you got Vayne up to a decent level. Enemies are also running Elementalists. Early game – Make the Stattik Shiv early on and focus on drafting Nobles from the shop. Mid game – Upon reaching player level 6, begin rerolling until you find either a Kindred or Leona. Build the team around them.

Top Tip – Make sure that the Guardians are buffing non-Guardians, that the items you’re creating are up to spec, and if Vayne can’t be star rank 3, to shift to upgrading Varus instead.

Sorcerer comps TFT

This comp is the first time we’ve seen Twisted Fate being utilised. The idea is that he is the ultimate support to the rest of the champions by hopefully giving mana to your team. This allows the likes of Kennen to use his ability often, while Elementalists and Yordles use the big fat elemental and Yordle dodging to keep the attention off of your high priority champions.

Champions: Kennen, Veigar, Poppy, Brand, Lissandra, Morgana, and Twisted Fate

Kennen, Veigar, Poppy, Brand, Lissandra, Morgana, and Twisted Fate Items for carries: Twisted Fate – Stattik Shiv, Luden’s Echo, Rapid Firecannon Kennen – Guardian Angel, Morellononicon

Sorcerer/Elementalist/Yordles gameplan When to create – If Kennen and Twisted Fate appear often in the early game. Early game – Use Garen and Darius in the early game, while getting Kennen as your main focus. Try to get good early game items like Guardian Angel, Morellonomicon, Statikk Shiv, and Luden’s Echo. If you can build Ionic Spark, do so. Mid game – Aim to complete the comp in the mid-game. Poppy is more optional, but Twisted Fate should be the recipient of the Statikk Shiv and Luden’s Echo as it enables him to restore mana to allies. Rapid Firecannon is also a good item for him.

Top Tip – Guardian Angels on powerful AoE champions are also great.

Guardian Angels on powerful AoE champions are also great. Variants – Poppy is interchangeable with Gnar if he’s a 2-star rank Yordle. He also hits like a truck You can also replace your weakest sorcerer (Morgana or Veigar) with Karthus – even post 9.15b patch.

Brawler comps TFT

Brawlers are essentially the bulkiest of the TFT champions, but if there is any Brawler that has dominated the meta over the past few weeks, it’s Volibear. This is one of the more precise builds as it requires Rapid Firecannon to work, but even with this advantage, he needs the backup of others such as Blitzcrank for dealing with problem champions at the back of enemy comps, and Glacials to put the enemy team on ice.

Champions: Volibear, Blitzcrank, Rek’Sai, Cho’Gath, Ashe, Anivia, Brand, and Lissandra

Volibear, Blitzcrank, Rek’Sai, Cho’Gath, Ashe, Anivia, Brand, and Lissandra Items for carries: Volibear – Rapid Firecannon, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Warmog’s Armor Cho’Gath – Morellonomicon (optional), Ionic Spark (optional)

Brawlers/Glacial gameplan When to create – Getting the Rapid Firecannon early and some Brawlers is a good indicator you should go for this comp. Early game – For this comp, focus on the Brawlers first. Getting four of them in the battlefield sets you up for a good mid-game. Use Wild champions like Warwick to help bolster your damage. Mid game – Shift your focus here to ensure you have got Elementalists. There are some high-cost champions, so this could take a while. Keep buffing Volibear.

Top Tip – The key to making this deck work is using Blitzcrank well. If you ensure you make him target the right enemy, you can melt the enemy team. Any components to make Warmog’s Armor and Redemption in the early game can help a lot.

The key to making this deck work is using Blitzcrank well. If you ensure you make him target the right enemy, you can melt the enemy team. Any components to make Warmog’s Armor and Redemption in the early game can help a lot. Variants – There are no variants right now, but it’s likely that 9.16’s introduction of the sixth Brawler will ensure that a full Brawler team is possible. To that end, replace Lissandra and Ashe with two Brawlers. You can also put a second Hextech champion instead of Brand.

Yordle comps TFT

Some champions and items in recent patches have also seen improvements, but Yordles are still a big issue for many TFT comps thanks to their evasiveness. Since the crafting of Stattik Shivs and the Morellonomicon are essential to the construction of this comp, you’ll probably want the recipes on hand. You can find our TFT item cheat sheets in our TFT item cheat sheet 9.16 guide.

Champions: Tristana, Poppy, Gnar, Kennen, Veigar, Ahri, and Lulu

Tristana, Poppy, Gnar, Kennen, Veigar, Ahri, and Lulu Items for carries: Gnar – Stattik Shiv x2 Kennen – Guardian Angel, Morellononicon

Yordles gameplan When to create – If you have made a Stattik Shiv early and Yordles keep appearing in the shop. Early game – Your focus is to make Stattik Shivs, so craft them and look for highly defensive champions in either Knights or Noble traits. Mid game – At player level 6, you should be shifting towards getting to a position where you have four Knights and three Yordles, before proceeding to find all six Yordles.

Top Tip – Lucian is a good champion to put your items on early on, but once he’s sold, prioritise buffing your Yordles.

Dragon comps TFT

While the Dragon/Shapeshifter TFT comp does rely on specific items to be created, they’re mostly going onto one champion – Shyvana. She is the main carry for this build, though Gnar will play the role of the tank in the late-game. Protect Shyvana and ensure that Aurelion Sol is present so that she can become a dragon that melts enemies.

Champions: Braum, Shyvana, Leona, Karthus, Lulu, Nidalee, Gnar, Aurelion Sol

Braum, Shyvana, Leona, Karthus, Lulu, Nidalee, Gnar, Aurelion Sol Items for carries: Shyvana – Hextech Gunblade, Thornmail, Warmog’s Armor Gnar – Stattik Shiv x2 Braum – Thornmail

Dragon/Shapeshifter gameplan When to create – You have built one of the three items to put on Shyvana and have a single basic item required for a second one. Early game – Finding the items is your first goal, so put bulky champions out to defend until then. Focus on Shapeshifters for shopping. Mid game – At player level 6, you can have Aatrox, Darius, Garen, and Kennen holding the front line while you find the rest of the comp. Try to get to player level 7 as soon as possible to find Tier 4 champions like Gnar.

Top Tip – Shyvana should be upgraded first with the Warmog’s Armor being your top priority, while Gnar absolutely needs the two Statikk Shivs as soon as possible.

Imperial comps TFT

Draven is your main champion in this TFT comp as he will be throwing knives at enemies at an alarming rate if you put on the items. This one begins slowly but ramps up dramatically once all the pieces fall into place.

Champions: Leona, Sejuani, Braum, Katarina, Draven, Swain, Darius

Leona, Sejuani, Braum, Katarina, Draven, Swain, Darius Items for carries: Draven – Bloodthirster, Rapid Firecannon, Runaan’s Hurricane Swain – Dragon’s Claw

Imperial/Guardian gameplan When to create – Should you make an early Darius star rank 2 and get really lucky in finding Recurve Bows. Early game – Darius will be doing a lot of the work in the early game, so just choose your third and fourth champions to get you to mid-game. Vayne and Tristana can carry Draven’s items prior to switching. Mid game – The idea here is to have Draven all buffed up and ready to rock for the late game. Brawlers can help until you get your Guardians and Imperials to a good spot.

Top Tip – This comp relies a lot on Tier 4 and Tier 5 champions, so level up early. Once you have Swain, that’s when you should shift from using either Brawlers or Blademasters and create the full comp. You can use Guinsoo’s Rageblade in Draven’s third item slot if you prefer.

Glacial comps TFT

This is another comp where Ashe and Kennen are your main carries, though the three traits that make up this TFT comp are perhaps more vital to get together. Elementalists give you an extra tanky Elemental to soak up damage while your Glacials freeze your foes to the spot.

Champions: Braum, Brand, Kennen, Sejuani, Ashe, Varus, and Lissandra. Anivia instead of Brand will also enable Leona instead of Sejuani. Leona is an optional eighth champion.

Braum, Brand, Kennen, Sejuani, Ashe, Varus, and Lissandra. Anivia instead of Brand will also enable Leona instead of Sejuani. Leona is an optional eighth champion. Items for carries: Ashe – Stattik Shiv x2, Spear of Shojin Kennen – Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel

Glacial/Ranger/Elementalist gameplan When to create – You have been getting a lot of Recurve Bows and you got Brand before Kindred. Early game – Make the Stattik Shiv early on and pop it onto Vayne. You can sell her later to replace her with Ashe. Mid game – Upon reaching player level 6, begin rerolling until you find the other champions needed for this team.

Top Tip – If you should see an Anivia early on, you can substitute Leona for Sejuani as she’ll be a better fit at that point. Otherwise, focus on getting Stattik Shivs and the Morellonomicon online early on.

Teamfight Tactics guide series

