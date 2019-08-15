The best Minecraft shaders 1.14

Whoever said that Minecraft shaders force you to choose between performance and aesthetics? Sure, Shaders are always going to be at least a little more taxing on your rig than vanilla Minecraft, but there’s a wide range of Minecraft shaders out there nowadays, and they occupy the whole spectrum when it comes to performance and optimisation.

We’ve done our best to cover this entire spectrum with our list of the very best Minecraft shaders out there. Some of these shaders require beastly rigs to run, but others are lightweight and customisable enough that you can join in on the shadery fun even on a low-end toaster. Oh, and – of course – all of the below Minecraft shaders are fully compatible with Minecraft 1.14.

Minecraft shaders 1.14 – best Minecraft shaders packs for 1.14.4

Below we’ve picked out eight of the very best Minecraft shaders that we’ve found, trying them out in a range of different situations, paying attention not only to how good they make Minecraft look but also how performance-efficient and customisable each shader pack is. And yes – every single one of the below shaders is compatible with Minecraft 1.14.4, so you’ve no excuse not to try them out!

How to install Minecraft shaders for 1.14

It’s amazingly easy nowadays to install a new Minecraft shaders mod; you can even do it with Minecraft still running. Before we get to the shaders themselves, I’ll quickly show you how to get started with them.

First thing you need to do is make sure you have the latest version of Optifine installed. From this page you can download the latest version of Optifine. Once it’s downloaded, as long as you have Java installed you can just click the downloaded .jar file to run it and automatically install Optifine.

Now for the shaders themselves. With each of the shaders below, I’ve included a link to the site and page where you can download them. They’ll each download as a compressed ZIP folder – but you don’t need to unzip it. Simply navigate to the following folder:

C:\Users\[YourAccountName]\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\shaderpacks

Then copy/paste the ZIP folder straight into the shaderpacks folder.

And that’s it! You can now go back into Minecraft, and under Video Settings you can click on Shaders to bring up the shaders selection screen (and the customisation options for each individual shader pack in the bottom-right corner). It’s as simple as that.

Now let’s talk about some of the best and most beautiful Minecraft shaders that we’ve ever laid eyes on.

Minecraft shaders – Sildur’s Vibrant Shaders

Sildur’s Vibrant Shaders is probably the go-to option right now for Minecraft shaders mods, and it’s easy to see why once you see it in action. Not only does this shader pack give Minecraft a much-needed and incredibly comprehensive makeover, but it’s also made a name for itself as one of the most customisable and flexible shaders mods around.

That’s really where Sildur’s success lies. After all, every single shader pack on this list looks beautiful. But with Sildur’s, it’s very easy to spend ages tweaking little settings to achieve the absolutely perfect look for you and your Minecraft world. You’ve got six different versions of the mod to try out, from Lite through to Extreme, so no matter your specs you’ll be able to run Sildur’s with little effort. And even at maximum settings, Sildur’s is remarkably lightweight and scores massive points for performance compared to most other Minecraft shaders around.

Download the latest version of Sildur’s Vibrant Shaders here.

Minecraft shaders – Sonic Ether’s Unbelievable Shaders

Sonic Ether’s Unbelievable Shaders, or SEUS for short, is where many players who have dipped their toe into the Minecraft shaders ocean would have started. This shader pack goes for a very clean and familiar Minecraft look, less flashy than many on this list but just as beautiful, particularly in motion.

The downside is that it’s not nearly as customisable as Sildur’s or certain other Minecraft shaders on this list; but the upside of that is that it looks great right out of the gate, no tweaking of settings required. The skies are bright and bold, the shadows add a new level of depth to the world, and the gentle flapping of the leaves in the wind really helps you to lose yourself in your own great big survival experience.

Download the latest version of SEUS here.

Minecraft shaders – BSL Shaders

Good lord, BSL Shaders are beautiful. Like, really beautiful. In fact, when all’s said and done, I think this is the shader pack that I’d go back to for my own survival world. Everything included here, from the amazing depth of field effects to the crisp lighting, the beautiful water reflections, and the fluffy far-off clouds utterly transport you to a place that you could almost imagine to be Minecraft 2.0.

You might expect that such stonking pulchritude comes at the cost of lower frames, but… no, not really. It actually runs a little better for me on my (high-end) rig than SEUS did, though perhaps not quite as smoothly as Sildur’s. But the fact that Minecraft can look this good and still run at a decent 60 FPS on a good rig just blows my mind.

Download the latest version of BSL Shaders here.

Minecraft shaders – Continuum Shaders

Right, here’s the thing about Continuum Shaders. I just waxed lyrical about the stupendous beauty of BSL Shaders, but Continuum Shaders just knocks any other on this list out of the park. Just look at that screenshot. Seriously, click on it and view it at full 2k resolution. Continuum puts a lot of emphasis on its authentic lighting effects, and it shows.

But – and it’s a big but – in terms of optimisation, Continuum falls flat on its face compared to many other Minecraft shaders out there. The way I’d put it to you is this: if you want an amazingly good-looking screenshot that makes your Minecraft world look like it came out of a world-class animation studio, Continuum is what you should use. If you’re after a shader pack that looks amazing in motion and allows you to get on with a spot of building or mining or fighting, then maybe you should give this one a pass. While still appreciating its beauty, of course. I mean seriously, look at that screenshot. I can’t get over it. That’s the best-looking Minecraft screenshot I’ve ever seen.

Download the latest version of Continuum Shaders here.

Minecraft shaders – Chocapic13’s Shaders

Here’s another classic shader pack whose name might be familiar even if you’ve never used Minecraft shaders in your life. The venerable Chocapic13’s Shaders pack still stands up today as one of the best options available for 1.14, thanks to its vibrant but pared-back style and its ability to run on a great deal of different rigs without too much trouble.

For those looking to really test their Titan XPs with the eyecandiest of eyecandy, well, this probably won’t knock your socks off like you’re hoping. But Chocapic13’s Shaders somehow create a more relaxing Minecraft than nearly any other shader pack I’ve tried (and I’ve tried a lot). There’s something so serene about this particular combination of swaying leaves, gently shimmering waves, and soft, subtle lighting.

Download the latest verision of Chocapic13’s Shaders here.

Minecraft shaders – Beyond Belief Shaders

If you want to recreate Pirates of the Caribbean in Minecraft, then Beyond Belief Shaders are absolutely the shaders for you. That’s the best-looking water of any shader pack on this list, full stop. It really is Beyond Belief.

Taken as a whole, I’d say there are still one or two shaders that look slightly higher-quality, but Beyond Belief Shaders still completely revitalise your Minecraft experience, even before you’ve started tweaking the settings (which is made easy by a lovely and well-presented set of customisation options). The lighting is great, the godrays and lens flares actually add to rather than take away from the experience, and… I mean, c’mon. That water. That’s real-life water, that is. Incredibly impressive stuff.

Download the latest version of Beyond Belief Shaders here.

Minecraft shaders – KUDA Shaders

KUDA Shaders bring out the colour in the landscape like no other shader pack I’ve tried. It’s as though each vista surveyed has been adjusted by a professional colour grader and photo editor. It knows just where to saturate, where to desaturate, where to raise the reds and the oranges and the blues and greens. It knows how to make the rivers pop and the snow on the tops of those mountains gleam against the steadily darkening horizon.

KUDA Shaders also comes equipped with a decent array of customisation options, along with preset options ranging Low all the way up to Cinematic if you don’t want to spend time adjusting things. Even on Low, it feels like a new Minecraft. And, funnily enough, while most other shader packs tend to look best in the daytime where the godrays and lighting effects are out in full force, I think KUDA shines best in low light, just as the sun starts to set.

Download the latest version of KUDA Shaders here.

Minecraft shaders – Vanilla Plus Shaders

Did I leave the best ’til last with Vanilla Plus Shaders? That depends on what you’re after. Obviously shaders like Continuum or BSL or Beyond Belief look more impressive from a technical standpoint. But Vanilla Plus never set out to apply all those flashy bells and whistles. What Vanilla Plus aims to do is give you a high-quality, elegant Minecraft graphics makeover while staying as true as possible to vanilla Minecraft. And this is does with outstanding success.

This is what Minecraft should look like all the time, right out of the gate, the first time you load it up. You’d be forgiven for looking at the above screenshot after a long while spent away from Minecraft, and not realising this was a shader pack, but instead saying to yourself, “my god, I forgot how good Minecraft looks sometimes.” What’s more, this is probably the lightest-weight and best-optimised shader pack of any on this list, beating out even Sildur’s in this regard (though of course not matching Sildur’s incredible variety of customisation options). I think I spent about 10 minutes longer wondering about the world on Vanilla Plus Shaders than I did with any other shader pack, because I was just so impressed with how good it made Minecraft look, without losing the charm and nostalgic feel of plain-old vanilla Minecraft.

Download the latest version of Vanilla Plus Shaders here.

And with that, I’ll conclude this guide to the best Minecraft shaders out there for 1.14. The above eight shader packs cover the entire spectrum in terms of looks, customisation options, and performance impact – so hopefully you’ve found the shaders mod for you. But that’s not all! If you’re looking for a spectacular vista to combine with your newfound shader pack, then why not check out our list of best Minecraft seeds for 1.14?