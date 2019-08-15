The best Minecraft skins of the past 10 years (plus download links)

There’s something enticing about designing Minecraft skins. The challenge of trying to create a recognisable face or to properly portray certain types of clothing using just a tiny grid of pixels. It’s been pretty incredible to see some of the things that various Minecraft players and communities have created over the past 10 years, so we’ve collated 64 of the best Minecraft skins we’ve seen in all that time, with links to each one so you can easily download and try them out for yourself.

Minecraft skins guide – find your new Minecraft skin here!

We’ve got 64 Minecraft skins to cover in this guide, all split into 8 categories of 8 each. Whether you want to wear the face of your favourite TV/movie character, or you’re after one of the stranger, more experimental Minecraft skins, we’ve got something for you. Click any of the links below to skip ahead to the section of your choice.

For any of the below 64 Minecraft skins, simply click on the image to be brought to the relevant page where you can download the skin. Most will link you to MinecraftSkins, simply because I prefer that site’s user interface above all its competitors’; but you’ll occasionally also find a skin from different sites. In each case, it’s very straightforward to download the skin and start using it yourself.

Minecraft skins – Marvel skins (MCU)

Okay, these MCU skins ought to have been included in our “Movie/TV” category, but seriously. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is such a colossally popular pillar of this day and age, and there are some really great skins out there portraying your favourite Marvel heroes and villains. Take a look below.

Image/Link Details Iron Man Minecraft skin

Walk the walk and talk the talk as everyone's favourite Avenger with this faithfully rendered classic Iron Man skin. Works even better if you get hold of some Elytra! Spiderman Minecraft skin

Mr Stark, it smells like a new car in here! Now you too can do whatever a spider can, with this instantly recognisable Spiderman skin. Hulk Minecraft skin

Smash some mobs as the Strongest Avenger with this Hulk skin, which, despite being confined to regular Minecraft skin proportions, is still unmistakeable as the Hulk. Thor Minecraft skin

Cue the Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin! The God of Thunder's red cape and flowing hair are brought to Minecraftian life with this excellent Thor skin. Black Widow Minecraft skin

Ms Natasha Romanoff has changed her looks a number of times over the course of the MCU, but this skin brings back the classic red hair from when we first saw Black Widow in Iron Man 2. Hawkeye Minecraft skin

A worthy skin for those handy with a bow in Minecraft. There was also a skin specifically for Endgame's Hawkeye, but it wasn't quite as recognisable as this one is. Captain America Minecraft skin

That really is America's ass. Lead the Avengers on their next death-defying caper as Captain America himself. Now all you need is a Resource Pack that turns shields to vibranium. Thanos Minecraft skin

Rarely has Thanos looked so cute. This skin won me over thanks to its adorable Infinity Gauntlet, with each Stone devoted a single brightly coloured pixel.

Minecraft skins – film & TV skins

See how many familiar faces you can recognize from some of the top films and TV series of recent times. These Minecraft skins will be instantly recognisable to the vast majority of players you come across.

Image/Link Details Jack Sparrow Minecraft skin

That's CAPTAIN Jack Sparrow, if you don't mind. I'm not sure if it's possible to get Jack's trademark drunken walk down in Minecraft, but his likeness is certainly doable. Princess Jasmine Minecraft skin

Enter a "whole new world" (ouch) with this faithful and surprisingly recognisable Princess Jasmine skin. Now all you need is to befriend an ocelot called Rajah. Darth Maul Minecraft skin

Anything involving Ray Park is always cool as hell, and Darth Maul was no exception. Now you can don this legendary villain's trademark look for yourself. Bane Minecraft skin

"Ahh, I was wondering what would break first: this obsidian, or my pickaxe!" Bane was a great villain, and this is a fantastic skin, so how could I not include it? Hermione Minecraft skin

I know all these skins are in the same pose, but why does this one in particular look like she really needs the bathroom? In any case, this Hermione skin is adorable. Homer Simpson Minecraft skin

Few Minecraft skins make me laugh out loud, but this Homer Simpson skin was definitely one of them. Amazing work to whoever made this one. Katniss Everdeen Minecraft skin

Another great choice for seasoned archers, this Katniss skin is an incredibly faithful reimagining of the Hunger Games star, from her hair to the quiver on her back. Doctor Who Minecraft skin (David Tennant)

There are two types of Doctor Who fans: those who know 10th Doctor is Best Doctor; and those who are in denial. All this skin needs now are some 3D glasses.

Minecraft skins – videogame skins

Relive some of your favourite games in Minecraft form with these videogame character skins. From God of War to Mass Effect to Overwatch, you’re bound to recognise these videogame legends.

Image/Link Details Kratos Minecraft skin (God of War)

Send foul beasts back to the depths of Hades as the God of War himself with this exquisite and unmistakeable Kratos skin. Seriously, who else could that be? Lara Croft Minecraft skin (Tomb Raider)

I can't help feeling that if Minecraft were made of spheres rather than blocks then this skin would be even more accurate - but regardless, this is a great skin for any adventurer. Widowmaker Minecraft skin (Overwatch)

One shot, one kill. Joining Hawkeye and Katniss in the battle for best sniper, this Widowmaker skin is the best of all the Overwatch skins I've seen. Windranger Minecraft skin (Dota 2)

Feel the wind in your hair! Over here we have yet another bow extraordinaire with this brilliantly designed Windranger skin from the Dota 2 roster. Link Minecraft skin (Legend of Zelda)

We couldn't have a list of videogame character skins without Link. There have been many Link skins over the years, but this one is probably my absolute favourite. Gordon Freeman Minecraft skin (Half-Life)

Wake up and smell the ashes with this utterly recognisable Gordon Freeman skin. Even from a distance you'd know who this is. Samus Minecraft skin (Metroid)

I'm sure you'll be able to find a Zero Suit Samus skin or twenty if you do a bit of searching, but this fully suited Samus skin just looks too amazing not to include. TF2 Spy Minecraft skin (Team Fortress 2)

Someone put in a lot of work to recreate each TF2 class on the MinecraftSkins site - but the Spy is my favourite. That's exactly him. So simple but so brilliant.

Minecraft skins – famous people skins

Now let’s take a look at some real life celebrities and famous people, reimagined as Minecraft skins. Some of these are scarily accurate.

Image/Link Details Abraham Lincoln Minecraft skin

The 16th President of the United States has never looked blockier. This Abraham Lincoln skin is smart, distinctive, and definitely good for a laugh. Psy Minecraft skin

Good luck trying to pull off those famous Gangnam Style moves in-game, but you can certainly look the part with this spot-on Psy skin. Albert Einstein Minecraft skin

A surprisingly accurate rendition of one of the world's most famous people. Einstein may have been smart, but can he think his way out of a Creeper explosion? Messi Minecraft skin

Lionel Messi, Argentine football player, considered by many to be the world's greatest footballer. You'll need to be sure on your feet to feel at home in this skin. Chuck Norris Minecraft skin

They say Chuck Norris sheds his skin twice a year. What people don't realise is that you can wear one yourself with this skin of the legendary martial artist. Stan Lee Minecraft skin

We're all used to seeing Stan Lee in everything, so why not throw Minecraft into the mix? If you're after a Stan Lee skin, you won't find much better than this. Neil Armstrong Minecraft skin

Looks just like him, don't you think? Take one giant leap for Minecraft-kind with this skin based on the world's most famous astronaut. Steve Irwin Minecraft skin

Play as the Crocodile Hunter himself with this surprisingly recognisable Steve Irwin skin. A great skin to use when trying out modpacks that add new animals!

Minecraft skins – animal skins

Humans aren’t the only thing you can create with Minecraft skins, no sir. If warm and cuddly is more your speed, check out the below animal skins.

Image/Link Details Pug Minecraft skin

Hands up who saw this and immediately thought of Men in Black? No? Just me? Forget it, just enjoy this adorable pug skin. Bear Minecraft skin

Protect your friends and annihilate your enemies with this grizzly bear skin. Just one look into those tiny staring eyes will be enough to send them packing. Panda Minecraft skin

I love pandas. Do you love pandas? You should love pandas. And now you can get to be a panda! And then you will definitely love pandas. And I will love you. Penguin Minecraft skin

Venture forth from the Antarctic plains and into new biomes as this cute penguin skin. Though in reality a human-sized penguin would actually be very scary. Lion Minecraft skin

The king of the jungle, the Lion is best for players who just want to lounge around, yawning and doing little else. At least that's what I've gathered from my trips to London Zoo. Wolf Minecraft skin

This cute ol' wolf skin is great on its own, but even better when used as a wolfy template which you can customise to make your own unique lupine creation. Bunny Minecraft skin

The most sickeningly adorable skin on this list, the fluffy white bunny is designed to lure your opponent into a false sense of security before charging at them with your Sharpness V diamond sword. Tabby Cat Minecraft skin

This is probably the best cat skin out of the dozens I've come across online. Great fur, great texture, great ears, all wrapped into one big adorable package.

Minecraft skins – mob & armour skins

These Minecraft skins are very decidedly Minecraft skins. The vast majority of them are related to certain mobs, whether hostile or passive, and they’re always good for a laugh.

Image/Link Details Herobrine Minecraft skin

Of course we had to add the OG Herobrine skin in here somewhere. It's probably the most famous Minecraft skin besides the original Steve (and now Alex). Creeper Minecraft skin

Thatssssss a very nice ssssssskin you have there. Scare the living daylights out of friend or foe alike by sneaking up on them without warning wearing this Creeper skin. Enderman Minecraft skin

It's hard to translate the intimidating stature of an Enderman onto a Minecraft skin, but this one does a laudable job of it. Now you just need to learn to croak like one too. Zombie Minecraft skin

Wearing this pixel-perfect Zombie skin, the only giveaway that you're not a real Zombie is the lack of raised arms as you walk. Besides that, what more could you ask for? Zombie Pigman Minecraft skin

With this Zombie Pigman skin, you can hang out with your friends down in the Nether, and for once look the part too. Sheep Minecraft skin

There's something about the image of a sheep walking on its hind legs like a human that really brings a smile to my face. With this sheep skin, you can help spread that same laughter. Mooshroom Minecraft skin

This Mooshroom is just a delightful skin. Weird but cute, instantly recognisable and distinctive, and just a great, well put together skin (the udder in particular is a nice touch). Diamond armour Minecraft skin

Probably the most practical skin in this entire guide. Fool other players into thinking you're kitted out in full diamond armour. Particularly good for UHC (Ultra Hardcore) players!

Minecraft skins – generic/cute skins

If you’re after something a little more generic (and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that!), these are the Minecraft skins for you. Pick one up, and create your own story with them.

Image/Link Details Dino Girl Minecraft skin

There are tonnes of cute skins out there, but there's something particularly squealingly adorable about a dino onesie. This Dino Girl skin is vibrant, distinctive, and full of character. Gamer Girl Minecraft skin

There's a bunch of nice touches on this Gamer Girl skin, from the headphones to the bow on her tights to the great layering and colour of her hair. Really well-designed skin, right here. Bandit Minecraft skin

If you want a skin that's equal parts cute and threatening, this Bandit skin may be right up your alley. Beginners and seasoned veterans alike may find a home with this clean and simple skin. Scarf Boy Minecraft skin

I'm a sucker for scarves, which may factor into why this skin is so appealing to me. But also, so many skins are vibrant and eye-catching, this one's much more mellow and easy on the eyes. Autumn Girl Minecraft skin

Okay, this might be one of my absolute favourites. I love everything here, from the colours to the fishnet tights to the adorable hat on top of this Autumn Girl skin's head. Caveman Minecraft skin

A hilarious Caveman skin which really looks the part, with the bald head but tonnes of facial hair, the Flintstone-esque attire... You can just imagine him waving a club angrily at you. Police Officer Minecraft skin

Here come the fuzz! Protect and serve (or go off the rails and become a dirty cop) with this simple but effective Police Officer skin. Scientist Minecraft skin

Send the Caveman above forward in time maybe 12000 years, and he may end up looking like this. I particularly love the little pencil in this Scientist skin's lab coat pocket.

Minecraft skins – abstract skins

These are the really weird and experimental Minecraft skins, the ones that don’t necessarily look like a living thing, but which more or less just use the skin as a canvas on which to put whatever they want. You’re certain to draw a few glances with these bizarre and, in some cases, absolutely ingenious Minecraft skins.

Image/Link Details Upside Down Minecraft skin

One of the quintessential and most popular abstract skins, this Upside Down Steve skin is bound to elicit an appreciative chuckle from those who see you for the first time. Ice Cream Minecraft skin

If you like ice cream, then this skin is for you. If not, well... You've got some things you need to sort out in your life. Like not liking ice cream. Seriously, who doesn't like ice cream? Dirt Minecraft skin

Another "practical" Minecraft skin, this Dirt skin in theory allows you to blend in with your surroundings as long as you're still. The grass on top doesn't help with this, but it makes it look nicer! Tetris Minecraft skin

A homage to the only game out there to contend with Minecraft's vast success, this Tetris skin is extremely vibrant and attention-grabbing, and bound to turn a few heads. Rubik's Cube Minecraft skin

This was one of the first abstract skins I ever saw, and it amazed me at the time because I'd never thought of having something other than a face on a skin. Great idea, well executed. Minecraft World Minecraft skin

Speaking of great ideas, this Minecraft World skin uses the skin as a canvas to paint a picture of the Minecraft world, from the sky all the way down to bedrock. Pencil Minecraft skin

A number 2 Pencil skin with an eraser for a head is another skin that is bound to turn some heads and make those around you chuckle as they remember their childhood. Grandfather Clock Minecraft skin

Possibly my favourite ever idea for a skin. This grandfather clock skin is absolutely beautifully designed, from the clock face itself to the swinging pendulum in the chest. Sublime.

And with that, we conclude our 64 best Minecraft skins guide. Hopefully you’ve found a skin or two that you feel comfortable in; now it’s time to find a world in which you’re equally comfortable with our Minecraft seeds guide! Or, if you’re up for some multiplayer action, why not check out our picks for the best Minecraft servers around.