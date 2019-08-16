Best PC gaming deals of the week - 16th August 2019

Hark, your deals herald has finally returned from her summer holiday and is back, fresh-faced and ready to dole out some hot, hot deals. It’s summer sale madness out there right now, with big savings to be had on practically every store apart from Steam going, including a Monster Hunter: World deal so good it will make you go, “Mmmmm! So tasty!” like hunters of yore. There are also dozens of great graphics card deals to be had this week, particularly if you’re in the US, as well as a bunch of Nvidia G-Sync monitors, mice, keyboards, SSDs and CPUs. So let’s stop yabbering and start heralding those deals.

Game deals

Fanatical‘s Summer Sale is in full swing right now, and one of the biggest deals going is 56% off Monster Hunter: World when you apply the promo code FANATICAL10 at checkout. Other highlights include 49% off Devil May Cry 5 (again, with the coupon), plus 69% off SoulCalibur VI, and 49% off Resident Evil 2, 60% off Shadow of the Tomb Raider, 45% off Two Point Hospital‘s Complete Pack, which includes the main game and its two DLC packs, and 50% off Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire‘s Obsidian Edition, which includes the game, three DLC packs, the official soundtrack, Cosmo the space pig (but of course), a digital guidebook, P&P guide and high-res map.

If you’d rather do a bit of a summer fete lucky dip, however, then you can always try your hand with Fanatical’s Summer Mystery Bundle. This will get you ten mystery game keys from, and I quote, “a huge roster of AAA and indie Steam games” for £6.89 / $6.99. Plus, you’ll also get a voucher for 12% off your next Fanatical purchase (although sadly this can’t be used in conjunction with the summer sale code)

As part of their big Activision sale this week, Humble have sliced a nice 20% off Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. As you can probably imagine, there are also hundreds of discounts going on practically every COD and Blops under the sun, but there are also savings of 33% to be had on episodes 2-5 of the recently revamped King’s Quest from developers The Odd Gentlman (episode one is free), as well as 25% off Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines.

There’s also a big Far Cry sale going on at Humble this week, too, with a tasty 67% off Far Cry 5 as the main highlight, plus between 75-80% off various Watch Dog bits and bobs, too.

Elsewhere on Humble, there’s a massive Big in Japan sale happening as well, with big savings on a bunch of games from Sega, (Catherine Classic, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Yakuza 0 and more), plus Bandai Namco (Tales of Vesperia, God Eater 3, Katamari Damacy Reroll) and Konami (Metal Gear Solid V, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Metal Gear Rising), NIS America (Ys VIII, Disgaea 5, Killer 7) to name just a few.

And if all that wasn’t enough, Humble have also zapped prices off a bunch of sci-fi games, too, as part of their ongoing Sci-Fi Week promotion. That means 50% off No Man’s Sky, 66% off Battletech and 75% off Stellaris plus many more.

You can also bag 50% off No Man’s Sky at GOG right now, depending on your store preference, as well as 66% off Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, and a very agreeable 60% off The Sexy Brutale, plus 50% off Tokyo 42.

UK deals:

Box have a bunch of great monitor deals at the moment, starting with £95 off Dell’s 24in, 1920×1080, 240Hz Nvidia G-Sync monitor, the Alienware AW2518H, which is now down to £459. Alternatively, the 27in 2560×1440 Acer Predator XB271HU, the larger, 144Hz G-Sync cousin of the excellent Acer Predator XB241H is down to £570.

There’s also £80 off the excellent BenQ EL2870U, which is still my budget 4K monitor of choice over in my best gaming monitor rankings. Once £300, it’s now just £220, which is pretty decent for 28in 4K screen with AMD FreeSync support.

Alternatively, those in need of one of the best gaming keyboards around should hop on the Roccat Vulcan 121, which is now down to £100 from £150. This is the same model I reviewed that comes with the detachable wrist rest and lovely media knob, as well as Roccat’s superb Titan switches. Alternatively, those looking to save even more money might want to consider Corsair’s K68 RGB, which is down to just £80 over on Ebuyer. I must admit, I wasn’t a massive fan of this spill-resistant keyboard in my Corsair K68 RGB review, but it does come with dedicated media buttons and a wrist rest, much like the Vulcan.

And if you need a new mouse to go with your shiny new keyboard, the incredible Steelseries Rival 110 (one of our current best gaming mouse champs) is down to a ludicrous £20, which is the lowest price I’ve ever seen. Its more upmarket sibling, the Rival 310 is also down to just £35, as is the ambidextrous version, the Sensei 310.

Our best gaming CPU winner, the Intel Core i5-9600K is also down to £220 on Ebuyer, where you can also get a £10 Green Man Gaming voucher with it, plus a free copy of Battlefield 1 and Starpoint Gemini Warlords, as well as other various creative applications such as Corel Painter Essentials 6, a three month trial of Grfx Studio Pro.

And finally, as long as you don’t mind getting a non-Super Nvidia RTX card right now, Box have shaved £30 off the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Windforce 2X, taking it down to £430, while Ebuyer have the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070 Advanced Edition for £479. Or, if you want something even more powerful and have the money to spend, you can currently get £140 off Gigabyte’s GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC card, which is now £650. All of them come with free copies of Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, too, so why not have a look at our best graphics card to see how each card stacks up?

US deals:

Speaking of non-Super RTX graphics cards, you can get $50 off MSI’s GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming Z card by using the promo code VGASAV36R at checkout and applying for a $20 rebate card, taking its final price down to $440. Or, you’d rather save even more cash and don’t mind opting for MSI’s RTX 2070 Armor model, you can get this one for $70 off by using the promo code 72AGPC22 at checkout and another $20 rebate card, taking it down to $410.

If that’s too much, then why not opt for Asus’ ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 instead? This can also be had for $70 off by using the promo code 72AGPC22 at checkout on top of a $20 rebate card, taking its price down to $350. Like its RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 siblings, you get free copies of Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood with it, too, making your money go even further than before.

You can also grab an additional $70 off the Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Dual by using the promo code 82SHCK13 at checkout and applying for a $30 rebate card, giving it a new low price of $240. Or, if you’re after something even cheaper, you can get the MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Ventus XS for as little as $140 by using the promo code 8A4DEALC8 and using a $15 rebate.

There’s also been $30 shaved off Samsung’s 860 Evo SSD (one of our best gaming SSD picks you can buy right now), with the 1TB model now $140.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!