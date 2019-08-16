To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on. Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “A 17th Century war sparked by piracy” probably doesn’t refer to word #24.

1. The AFV pictured here

2. This metro station

3. The organism in this image is one

4. Used by a murderer in this book

5. Team Fortress may have been the first game to encourage them

6. A word that links Horatio Hornblower, Gary Lineker, and this chap

7. Another word for pinch

8. Advertised on the back cover of White Dwarf in late 1982

9. A war-torn Middle Eastern province

10. Its president was once a professional sportsman

11. This bloke’s dad

12. A British science fiction flick starring this actor

13. The setting for this solo board wargame

14. Where this soldier died

15. Someone who might use these

16. A tool with facial hair and two features of a foot

17. This vessel

18. Low-quality booze

19. Found on Antipodean roads

20. It was involved in the recovery of this

21. The studio behind this game

22. Where this picture was taken

23. The geezer on the left in this image

24. A 17th Century war sparked by piracy

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer:

Horns (phlebas)

a1. fog (Gothnak, Dr. Breen)

b1. stink (Dr. Breen)

a2. alpen (phlebas, fitzevan)

a3. green (Lazzars)

b3. bull (Lazzars, phlebas)

The movie, Speed (eeldvark)

c1. New Look bus (phuzz, phlebas)

d1. Howard Payne (phlebas)

b2. Speed (Dr. Breen)

c2. 50 mph (unacom)

d2. Annie Porter (Dr. Breen)

Half-and-half (Dr. Breen)

e1. mermaid (Gothnak)

e2. AVE Mizar (Gothnak)

d3. Cyprus (Gothnak)

e3. shandy (phlebas)

e4. centaur (phuzz)

Scorpions (phlebas)

c3. L’Age d’Or (phuzz)

a4. Scorpion motif on kilim (phlebas)

b4. Stinger (Lazzars)

c4. Blackout by Scorpions (phlebas)

a4. Abarth Sport 1100 (Gothnak)

Piratical locations (Gothnak)

d4. Hispaniola (phuzz)

b5. Barbary coast (Gothnak)

c5. Somalia (Lazzars)

d5. Tortuga (phuzz)

e5. Penzance (phlebas)