What are we all playing this weekend?

Hello! Again! Am I back? I was off work Monday to Thursday so I came back Friday and… now I’m already on my shorter weekend hours? Weird. By which I mean hi! Again. Hello. Back just in time for Gamescom next week, the German games show with a pleasing European PC bent. We’re sending some of the gang out there to report back on what they see and play.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?