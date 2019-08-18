The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Oblivion-in-Skyrim mod Skyblivion shows off new trailer as it creeps closer to release

Jay Castello

Contributor

18th August 2019 / 1:00PM

Fan project Skyblivion has been rumbling along under the radar for a while, and now it’s resurfaced with a new trailer to show off its voice acting and a slew of other changes. The ambitious mod that aims to recreate Oblivion entirely within its successor Skyrim is “finally shaping up to what we can call a proper video game,” say its creators. You can see it for yourself below.

A good balance of stabbing and sweeping shots of flora, if you ask me, exactly what a proper video game needs. That’s an intentional balance, too, because the mod makers have been hard at work on both. Enemies, weapons, and arena fighting implementation on one hand, weather, various Cyrodiilian biomes, and a “distant, smoking Kvatch that can be seen from anywhere on the map,” on the other. Lovely.

“It’s been a long ride but we are finally at a point where the end is almost in sight,” say the mod makers. Alice O first gawped at Skyblivion four years ago, and according to its website it was already three years old by then. Now it’s nearing completion (though exactly how near remains understandably vague). I don’t know about you, dear reader, but seven years ago I was [static, indistinct metallic screeching], so I can’t imagine carrying on a passion project for that long.

More than 50 volunteers have brought the mod to this point, though, and soon they’ll be able to have all their hard work in the hands of players. “We aim to bring The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to long time fans of the series,” they write. Guess I should maybe take it as an opportunity to actually play Oblivion.

You can keep up with Skyblivion until its release via its website.

