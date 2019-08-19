The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
10

Apex Legends making Iron Crown event loot system less grubby after breaking promise to

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

19th August 2019 / 3:38PM

Respawn Entertainment have said that Apex Legends event loot boxes “broke [their] promise” of trying to “do monetisation in a way that felt fair.” The new Iron Crown event whammed a load of new cosmetic doodads into loot boxes, and the most elusive was only available if you got all the others first. Our boy Brendan noted that it “feels grubby,” and it does. Now Respawn plan to put some of those event items into the free-to-play battle royale FPS’s regular item store, and say that they’ll be try to be less grubby with future items.

“At launch we made a promise to players that we intend to do monetisation in a way that felt fair and provided choice to players on how they spent their money and time,” Respawn project lead Drew McCoy said in Friday night’s post.

“A core decision during development of Apex Legends was that we wanted to make a world class battle royale game – in quality, depth, progression, and important for today’s conversation – how we sell stuff. With the Iron Crown event we missed the mark when we broke our promise by making Apex Packs the only way to get what many consider to be the coolest skins we’ve released.”

Apex Packs are the game’s loot box system. With the event’s Iron Crown Packs, players can only earn two by playing then would need to pay 700 Apex Coins (about $7) each for more. The kicker is that the rarest event item is only available if you get all the 24 other event items then pay another 3500 Coins.

“Imagine a claw machine that has a golden bear on a shelf inside, but the shelf only collapses if you first collect all the smaller, silver bears on the machine’s bottom floor,” Brendy said. He then clasped his hands over his mouth and, with a look of sheer horror, walked backwards out the room as if he feared that describing such a machine might conjure it into existence. Perhaps it’ll be waiting for him on his next seaside holiday.

Respawn now plan to roll half of those Iron Crown event items to the regular item shop, starting Tuesday. Players will be able to buy specific Legendary-rarity cosmetic doodads (not the Epics) for the usual not-cheap price of 1800 Coins, rather than hoping loot box luck is on their side. Respawn’s McCoy said they’d always planned to sell Iron Crown items separately, but at a later point – not in the middle of the event.

McCoy added, “For future collection events, we will provide more ways to obtain items than just buying Apex Packs.” He also conceded that their “messaging for expectations needs to be clearer.”

Given that Apex Legends is free-to-play, I do know they have to sell skins and such to fund ongoing development and costs. I am displeased but unsurprised when grubbiness creeps into F2P games. While this is only skins and other cosmetic bits, no items giving players extra power, the golden bear shelf does make it feel too grubby. I don’t know if they’re doing enough to walk it back. I am not surprised this has become a whole other mess.

In a Reddit thread reposting the blogblast, McCoy and other Respawners dove into the comments with a degree of candidness unusual for developers working under Electronic Arts.

Talking about the torrent of angry messages Respawn have received from some players, McCoy talked about the good old days “when players weren’t complete ass-hats to developers”. He offered the advice “don’t be a dick” when offering feedback, saying he received “a parade of awful tweets”. He also talked jokingly about “freeloaders” who play the F2P game without paying anything. When spicy responses to his comments came in, he got spicier. Probably a mistake, that.

As McCoy dreamed of finding a way back to friendlier times, he said that “not engaging with toxic people or asking ‘how high’ when a mob screams ‘jump’ is hopefully a start.” Welp.

Can’t say I’m best pleased to see some games blogs instinctively jump for the mob when reporting on the Reddit nontroversy. Out-of-context headlines include “Apex Legends producer calls players ‘ass-hats’ and ‘dicks’ in heated Reddit thread” on PC Gamer and “Apex Legends forum furious as devs call players ‘ass-hats’ and ‘freeloaders'” on Polygon. I’ve struck the wrong tone a few times myself but good grief. Nice one, lads. Smashed it.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (10)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Apex Legends

Top dog

148

Apex Legends Solo Mode: practical tips and tactics for winning in Solos

Solo is a very different beast from Squads

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Apex Legends guns & weapons [August]: best guns, weapon stats, Apex Legends weapon tier list

Ranking the very best guns in Apex Legends

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Comanche reborn as a multiplayer game with drones, somehow?

The Basement of Curiosity: Season One - recap and index

In on the ground floor

Endless Space devs announce Humankind, a historical 4X

3

Kerbal Space Program 2 is coming with official multiplayer

2