Tonight’s the night where the bulk of the Gamescom 2019 news will be happening. These streams, which we now have all the links for, will be showcasing many unannounced games and updates to ones we know about. The main show to watch will be Gamescom Opening Night Live, but there are also separate streams for both Google Stadia and Inside Xbox. We’ve put together a list of the streams, times for each one, and links to where to watch them.

Gamescom 2019 schedule: stream times

The three main shows in the Gamescom 2019 schedule are the Opening Night Live, Google Stadia Connect, and Inside Xbox. They all happen on the same day, with Microsoft kicking things off, before Google, and then the main Opening Night Live show to finish things off. There’s only one day of streams, but below are the times for each one.

Gamescom Opening Night Live:

Monday August 19th 2019

19:00 BST/20:00 CEST/14:00 EDT/11:00 PDT

Monday August 19th 2019 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST/14:00 EDT/11:00 PDT Google Stadia Connect:

Monday August 19th 2019

18:00 BST/19:00 CEST/13:00 EDT/10:00 PDT

Monday August 19th 2019 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST/13:00 EDT/10:00 PDT Inside Xbox:

Monday August 19th 2019

17:00 BST/18:00 CEST/12:00 EDT/09:00 PDT

Gamescom 2019 schedule roundup

Gamescom Opening Night Live – Gamescom 2019 schedule

Stream date: Monday 19th August 2019

Monday 19th August 2019 Stream times: 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST/14:00 EDT/11:00 PDT

19:00 BST/20:00 CEST/14:00 EDT/11:00 PDT Where to watch: YouTube/Twitch/Mixer

This is the briefing where most of the announcements will be happening this year during the Gamescom 2019 schedule. If there is one stream that you’ll want to be watching, it’s likely going to be this one.

The presentation will feature all sorts of publishers, including 2K, Activision, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Bungie, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Koch Media/Deep Silver, Private Division, Sega, Square Enix, THQ Nordic, Ubisoft, and Xbox Game Studios, among many others.

Currently, there’s no indication of how long this will be, but it’s probably going to go over an hour with all those publishers taking the stage at some point.

Google Stadia Connect – Gamescom 2019 schedule

Stream date: Monday 19th August 2019

Monday 19th August 2019 Stream times: 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST/13:00 EDT/10:00 PDT

18:00 BST/19:00 CEST/13:00 EDT/10:00 PDT Where to watch: YouTube

After the showing at E3 2019 for Google Stadia, there are still a lot of questions about the games that will be available for the platform. With only one fully exclusive game – Gylt, and a host of older or already announced games, there doesn’t seem to be a lot “new”.

Google Stadia Connect at Gamescom 2019 will, therefore, be a rather crucial showing for the future of Stadia. Will it entice us to subscribe to Stadia Pro? Can Google alleviate the concerns people have about streaming games?

Inside Xbox – Gamescom 2019 schedule

Stream date: Monday 19th August 2019

Monday 19th August 2019 Stream times: 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST/12:00 EDT/09:00 PDT

17:00 BST/18:00 CEST/12:00 EDT/09:00 PDT Where to watch: Mixer

Microsoft is also streaming their regular Inside Xbox show on Mixer around an hour before the Google Stadia Connect stream.

Microsoft will likely be showing off the likes of Gears 5, which releases not too long after the conclusion of Gamescom 2019. There were also plenty of games announced during E3 2019.

Expect to see the some details from some of the following games at the show: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Bleeding Edge, Halo: Infinite, Halo: The Master Chief Collection PC, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Minecraft Dungeons, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, The Outer Worlds, and at least some of the ID@Xbox stuff.

Confirmed games at Gamescom 2019

There are a lot of games already confirmed to be at Gamescom 2019. Here the ones announced so far:

Gears 5 – Horde mode to be revealed at Gamescom 2019.

Horde mode to be revealed at Gamescom 2019. Halo: Infinite

Watch Dogs Legion

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Cyberpunk 2077 – The E3 2019 demo was revealed to be at the Gamescom, albeit not in playable form. A video will go public after the show, much like last year’s E3 demo. Find out more in our guide to Cyberpunk 2077 release date, trailer, news and gameplay.

– The E3 2019 demo was revealed to be at the Gamescom, albeit not in playable form. A video will go public after the show, much like last year’s E3 demo. Find out more in our guide to Cyberpunk 2077 release date, trailer, news and gameplay. PES 2020

WRC 8

TT Isle of Man 2

Overpass

Bee Simulator

The Fisherman: Fishing Planet

Rugby 20

Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory

Borderlands 3

Doom Eternal

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Man of Medan

Dragon Ball – Kakarot

Code Vein

Need For Speed Heat – First gameplay footage will be shown at Gamescom. Find out more about it in our Need For Speed Heat guide.

First gameplay footage will be shown at Gamescom. Find out more about it in our RAD

eFootball PES 2020

Contra: Rogue Corps

FIFA 20

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Metro Exodus: The Two Colonels

Planet Zoo

Bleeding Edge

GRID

Dying Light 2

One Hand Clapping

Destroy All Humans

Shenmue III

Marvel’s Avengers – there will be a playable demo released after Gamescom, though it’s unknown if the demo will be released on PC.

Which publishers are at Gamescom 2019?

Finally, here is the list of publishers we know are going to be at Gamescom 2019: