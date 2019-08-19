Spacebase Startopia resurrects the silly space station sim in 2020

Silly space station management sim Startopia will return next year with Spacebase Startopia, publishers Kalypso announced today. They call it “an all-new take on the 2001 cult classic” and hey, it was a cult classic. Our former Alec (RPS in peace) returned in 2013 to declare ye olde Startopia “exudes at least some of the timeless quality to be found in relative contemporaries such as Dungeon Keeper and Theme Park.” This new one isn’t being made by the original developers, but it has found a studio with some parallels. First, we have an announcement trailer with some jokes that fall flat.

Startopia was made by Mucky Foot Productions, a studio founded by folks formerly from Dungeon Keeper and Theme Hospital developers Bullfrog. Starbase Startopia is being made by Realmforge Studios, who’ve previously strayed near Dungeon Keeper territory with the Dungeons games. (Though Dungeons isn’t Dungeon Keeper and doesn’t want to be, it just… wants to be mistaken for Dungeon Keeper? Weird.)

The surprise of a new Startopia was somewhat defused by news leaking from a funding body last year but hey: new Startopia!

Details are a little thin right now so here’s yer announcement blurb:

“In Spacebase Startopia, manage your very own space station, maintaining the three unique deck types, accommodating eight different alien races and defending against enemy invaders while also contending with the station’s sharp-witted and sarcastic narrator AI, VAL. Take on the final frontier by yourself as you strive to create the best trade and tourist destination in the galaxy in the challenging single player campaign and the versatile battle mode, or link up with up to four friends/frenemies in competitive and cooperative multiplayer modes.”

Spacebase Startopia is coming to Windows, Mac, and Linux via Steam in mid-2020. Look for it June, July, August-ish. For now, go on, read Alec’s retrospective.