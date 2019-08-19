Teamfight Tactics - TFT items cheat sheet [9.16]

Teamfight Tactics items got a rather big set of changes in the TFT 9.16 patch. Hush’s full rework has made a bit of an impact, while others got big adjustments that either increased or decreased their viability in the current meta. They are also all now vulnerable to Hextech shenanigans since their ability can disable items for a few seconds.

Our TFT item cheat sheet guide has all the cheat sheets as of patch 9.16 you could ever need for your use at any time when playing the game. There are also the stats and abilities for every single item and a ranking list for all the TFT items.

TFT items work is very different from most auto-battlers. Instead of just equipping an item onto a champion, you will be able to combine two items together to not only make an item with both the bonuses of its ingredients, but also a unique bonus for the item itself.

To do this, you obtain items by either defeating Minions or drafting them pre-equipped from drafted champions. There are certain chances of how often items drop in the minion stages, which you can find in our TFT gold guide. As for how to equip items, just left-click and drag onto the champion of choice and release the mouse button to give that champion the item.

You can save the image above – the TFT items cheat sheet – to use alongside your games of TFT. This includes all of the combined items, what they do, and the items you need to combine in order to make them.

Just to completely clarify, all combined items retain both of the combined basic item’s stats. The exception is the Spatula. If a spatula is combined with anything other than a Spatula, it will give the combined item double the other base item’s stats. As an example, the spatula when made into the Frozen Mallet gives the wearer +400 Health. If two spatulas are combined, there is no stat gain.

We’ll also be breaking down the cheat sheet into multiple separate sheets for each of the primary weapons.

B.F. Sword – TFT items cheat sheet 9.16

Most of the items that are created with the B.F. Sword are good for Assassins, but there are a few niche cases where some are universally beneficial, and other specific edge cases. Do consult our TFT items cheat sheet, table, and tips for more information.

B.F. Sword TFT tips

Infinity Edge is particularly good for Assassins as it makes their critical strikes deal more damage.

Guardian Angel can be stuck onto your most valued champion to make them survive for longer. That champion keeps its Mana and de-agro attackers upon revival.

Zeke’s Herald is universally decent for team comps that need that extra attack speed.

Sword of the Divine makes Critical Strikes happen frequently.

makes Critical Strikes happen frequently. Spear of Shojin allows for certain champions to use high damage abilities more often.

Bloodthirster is good for high DPS champions, while Hextech Gunblade is better for defensive ones.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Infinity Edge B.F.Sword +

B.F. Sword +40 Attack Damage Critical Strikes deal +200% damage. Sword of the Divine B.F.Sword +

Recurve Bow +20 Attack Damage

+20% Attack Speed Each second, the wearer has a 7% chance to gain 100% Critical Strike Hextech Gunblade B.F.Sword +

Needlessly Large Rod +20 Attack Damage

+20 Spell Damage Heal for 33% of all damage dealt Spear of Shojin B.F.Sword +

Tear of the Goddess +20 Attack Damage

+20 Mana After the first ability cast, basic attacks restore +15% of max mana. Guardian Angel B.F.Sword +

Chain Vest +20 Attack Damage

+20 Armor Wearer revives with 500 health after two seconds Bloodthirster B.F.Sword +

Negatron Cloak +20 Attack Damage

+20 Magic Resist Attacks heal for 50% of damage Zeke's Herald B.F.Sword +

Giant's Belt +20 Attack Damage

+200 Health Adjacent allies in the same row gain 15% to attack speed (up to four) Yoummu's Ghostblade B.F.Sword +

Spatula +40 Attack Damage Wearer is also an Assassin

Recurve Bow – TFT items cheat sheet 9.16

Out of all the basic items for item recipes, Recurve Bow makes the best item in the game overall. They’re especially good for Rangers and Gunslingers, though individual champions benefit from certain items. Our TFT items cheat sheet and table have the stats, while the tips underneath go into why you should make these items.

Recurve Bow TFT tips

Sword of the Divine is particularly useful for Assassins as it increases Critical Strike chance.

Phantom Dancer, on the other hand, is a good counter against Critical Strike focused champions like Assassins.

Titanic Hydra is good for bulkier champions, including Cho’Gath and others with high HP.

is good for bulkier champions, including Cho’Gath and others with high HP. Guinsoo’s Rageblade should be put on the champion with high attack damage to increase their DPS.

Cursed Blade is universally fantastic an made for countering builds that put all their hopes on one champion.

Rapid Firecannon is the best item in the game, particularly if you slap it onto champions like Volibear. Graves with two of these is insane.

Statikk Shiv should be reserved for champions with high attack speed so that it triggers often.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Sword of the Divine Recurve Bow +

B.F.Sword +20% Attack Speed

+20 Attack Damage Each second, the wearer has a 7% chance to gain 100% Critical Strike Rapid Firecannon Recurve Bow +

Recurve Bow +40 Attack Speed Wearer's attacks cannot be dodged. Attack range is doubled. Guinsoo's Rageblade Recurve Bow +

Needlessly Large Rod +20% Attack Speed

+20 Spell Damage Attacks grant +5% attack speed (Stacks indefinitely) Statikk Shiv Recurve Bow +

Tear of the Goddess +20% Attack Speed

+20 Mana Every 3rd attack deals 100 splash magical damage, bouncing to 3 extra targets. Phantom Dancer Recurve Bow +

Chain Vest +20% Attack Speed

+20 Armor Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes, including from abilities Cursed Blade Recurve Bow +

Negatron Cloak +20% Attack Speed

+20 Magic Resist Attacks have a low chance to shrink (Reduce enemy's star rank by 1) Titanic Hydra Recurve Bow +

Giant's Belt +20% Attack Speed

+200 Health Attacks deal 10% of wearer's max health as splash damage Blade of the Ruined King Tear of the Goddess +

Spatula +40 Attack Speed Wearer is also a Blademaster

Needlessly Large Rod – TFT items cheat sheet 9.16

Champions that care about magic, such as Sorcerers and Elementalists, are the main sources for most of these items, but these items can be used for specific champions too. Learn more about who they are in our tips below, while both the TFT items cheat sheet and table include all of the stats.

Needlessly Large Rod TFT tips

Locket of the Iron Solari is a great item for vulnerable Sorcerers for countering the initial burst of damage from Assassins.

Hextech Gunblade can help defensive champions with its healing.

Morellonomicon is fantastic to use on champions with AOE abilities. Sorcerers and Elementalists can have these.

is fantastic to use on champions with AOE abilities. Sorcerers and Elementalists can have these. Ionic Spark may have seen damage reduction, but it still triggers often and can work from the bench – this may be a bug.

may have seen damage reduction, but it still triggers often and can work from the bench – this may be a bug. Guinsoo’s Rageblade should be reserved for champions that need attack speed boost to deal lots of DPS. Volibear is a good candidate.

Luden’s Echo makes spells from Sorcerers even more potent with splash damage.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Hextech Gunblade Needlessly Large Rod +

B.F.Sword +20 Spell Damage

+20 Attack Damage Heal for 33% of all damage dealt Guinsoo's Rageblade Needlessly Large Rod +

Recurve Bow +20 Spell Damage

+20% Attack Speed Attacks grant +5% attack speed (Stacks indefinitely) Rabadon's Deathcap Needlessly Large Rod +

Needlessly Large Rod +40 Spell Damage Wearer's Spell Power stat is amplified by 50% Luden's Echo Needlessly Large Rod +

Tear of the Goddess +20 Spell Damage

+20 Mana Spells deal 200 splash damage on hit Locket of the Iron Solari Needlessly Large Rod +

Chain Vest +20 Spell Damage

+20 Armor At the start of combat, all adjacent allies gain a shield of 250 that lasts for 6 seconds. Ionic Spark Needlessly Large Rod +

Negatron Cloak +20 Spell Damage

+20 Magic Resist Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 125 damage Morellonomicon Needlessly Large Rod+

Giant's Belt +20 Spell Damage

+200 Health Spells deal burn damage equal to 10% of enemy's max health per second for 20 seconds. Yuumi Needlessly Large Rod +

Spatula +40 Spell Damage Wearer is also a Sorcerer

Tear of the Goddess – TFT items cheat sheet 9.16

Items made from the Tear of the Goddess rely on having mana abilities to care about. Sorcerers and Elementalists are obviously good ones to equip them to, but there are decent items that are useful for other champions. Look to our tips for which champions you should equip the combined items, as well as the TFT items cheat sheet and table for the recipes themselves.

Tear of the Goddess TFT tips

Spear of Shojin is good for champions who you’d like to use their abilities more often.

Frozen Heart is one option for countering anyone running Ranger builds.

Redemption for any champion that you have in the centre of a team comp or bulky tanks such as Knights.

Luden’s Echo is fantastic for Sorcerers and Elementalists, particularly those with AOE spells.

Hush is the bane of Sorcerers and any builds that rely on abilities as silence will shut them down.

Statikk Shiv is best given to those with high attack speed so that the sparks fly a lot more often.

Seraph’s Embrace is another fantastic item for Sorcerers or any high-damage ability used frequently. Aurelion Sol, Varus, and many others benefit from it.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Spear of Shojin Tear of the Goddess +

B.F.Sword +20 Mana

+20 Attack Damage After casting, wearer gains 15% of its max mana per attack Statikk Shiv Tear of the Goddess +

Recurve Bow +20 Mana

+20% Attack Speed Every 3rd attack deals 100 splash magical damage that bounces to three extra targets Luden's Echo Tear of the Goddess +

Needlessly Large Rod +20 Mana

+20 Spell Damage Spells deal 200 splash damage on hit Seraph's Embrace Tear of the Goddess +

Tear of the Goddess +40 Mana Regain 20 mana each time a spell is cast Frozen Heart Tear of the Goddess +

Chain Vest +20 Mana

+20 Armor Adjacent enemies lost 25% attack speed Hush Tear of the Goddess +

Negatron Cloak +20 Mana

+20 Magic Resist 33% chance on hit to mana lock for 4 seconds. (No mana gain) Redemption Tear of the Goddess +

Giant's Belt +20 Mana

+200 Health At 25% health, heal all nearby allies for 1500 health Darkin Tear of the Goddess +

Spatula +40 Mana Wearer is also a Demon

Chain Vest – TFT item cheat sheet 9.16

Knights and Guardians, though bulky tanks like Cho’Gath also gain a lot out of certain ones. We have the cheat sheet above, but also tips on each item as to when to use them and a table with all the stats.

Chain Vest TFT tips

Guardian Angel is good on the champion you’d like to keep alive the longest. You keep Mana and de-agro attackers upon revival.

Phantom Dancer makes Assassins job a lot harder, particularly for Akali, as it protects against Critical Strikes. Put on your backline champion.

Red Buff is great for countering defensive builds.

Locket of the Iron Solari and Thornmail, on the other hand, are great for bolstering more vulnerable champions.

Sword Breaker is a bit more of a niche case, useful against high-damaging melee attackers but not much else.

Frozen Heart is mostly for countering Ranger builds.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Guardian Angel Chain Vest +

B.F.Sword +20 Armor

+20 Attack Damage Wearer revives with 500 health after 2 seconds Phantom Dancer Chain Vest +

Recurve Bow +20 Armor

+20% Attack Speed Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes, including from abilities Locket of the Iron Solari Chain Vest +

Needlessly Large Rod +20 Armor

+20 Spell Damage At the start of combat, all adjacent allies gain a shield of 250 that lasts for 6 seconds Frozen Heart Chain Vest +

Tear of the Goddess +20 Armor

+20 Mana Adjacent enemies lose 25% attack speed Thornmail Chain Vest +

Chain Vest +40 Armor Reflect 100% of damage mitigated as true damage Sword Breaker Chain Vest +

Negatron Cloak +20 Armor

+20 Magic Resist Attacks have a 25% chance to disarm Red Buff Chain Vest +

Giant's Belt +20 Armor

+200 Health Basic attacks deal 20% of target's max HP as true damage over 10 seconds. Prevents heals. Knight's Vow Chain Vest +

Spatula +40 Armor Wearer is also a Knight

Negatron Cloak – TFT items cheat sheet 9.16

Items using Negatron Cloak are mostly universal as they have some of the most powerful abilities in the game. There’s only one item where the ability may not benefit the wearer, so to find out which, look at our tips as well as the TFT items cheat sheet or table for specific stats.

Negatron Cloak TFT tips

Bloodthirster is great for high DPS champions, Rangers, or Assassins.

Sword Breaker can do decent work for defensive champions trying to break through.

Zephyr can be good for getting rid of problematic champions, though reliably hitting the correct champion isn’t possible.

Ionic Spark may have seen damage reduction, but it still triggers often and can work from the bench – this may be a bug.

Dragon’s Claw’s magic resistance is better used on non-Dragon champions, as they have a built-in 83% magic resistance.

Cursed Blade shuts down builds that focus on one particular champion, provided you hit them with the equipped champion.

Hush can also shut down builds that rely on abilities with surprising consistency.

Runaan’s Hurricane got a big buff, so slap that bad boy on your high DPS champions.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Bloodthirster Negatron Cloak +

B.F.Sword +20 Magic Resist

+20 Attack Damage Attacks heal for 50% of damage Cursed Blade Negatron Cloak +

Recurve Bow +20 Magic Resist

+20% Attack Speed Attacks have a low chance to shrink (reduce enemy's rank by 1) Ionic Spark Negatron Cloak +

Needlessly Large Rod +20 Magic Resist

+20 Spell Damage Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 125 damage Hush Negatron Cloak +

Tear of the Goddess +20 Magic Resist

+20 Mana 33% chance on hit to mana lock for 4 seconds. (No mana gain) Sword Breaker Negatron Cloak +

Chain Vest +20 Magic Resist

+20 Armor Attacks have a 25% chance to disarm Dragon's Claw Negatron Cloak +

Negatron Cloak +40 Magic Resist Gain 83% resistance to magic damage Zephyr Negatron Cloak +

Giant's Belt +20 Magic Resist

+200 Health On start of combat, banish an enemy for 5 seconds Runaan's Hurricane Negatron Cloak +

Spatula +40 Magic Resist Attacks 1 extra target on attack. Extra attacks deal 75% damage

Giant’s Belt – TFT items cheat sheet 9.16

Giant’s Belt items tend to lean towards champions with higher HP. Cho’Gath is an obvious beneficiary of those items that care about HP, but there are some niche cases. You can have a gander at our TFT items cheat sheet, tips for each item, and the table for the stats to learn more.

Giant’s Belt TFT tips

Zeke’s Herald is a generally useful item if you have multiple champions that need that extra boost.

Red Buff is great for countering defensive builds.

Warmog’s Armor is insane when equipped to Cho’Gath, but any high HP champion benefits from it.

Titanic Hydra is also good if you want your tank to deal damage to multiple opponents.

Morellonomicon is item designed to counter bulky champions and is particularly good on AOE abilities like the one Kennen has.

Redemption should be reserved for allies that are in the centre of your team or bulky tanks. Knights can be good candidates for this.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Zeke's Herald Giant's Belt +

B.F.Sword +200 Health

+20 Attack Damage Up to 4 adjacent allies in the same row gain 15% attack speed Titanic Hydra Giant's Belt +

Recurve Bow +200 Health

+20% Attack Speed Attacks deal 10% of wearer's max health as splash damage. Morellonomicon Giant's Belt +

Needlessly Large Rod +200 Health

+20 Spell Damage Ability deals burn damage equal to 20% of enemy's max health per second over the course of 10 seconds. Redemption Giant's Belt +

Tear of the Goddess +200 Health

+20 Mana At 25% health, heal all nearby allies for 1500 health Red Buff Giant's Belt +

Chain Vest +200 Health

+20 Armor Attacks deal 20% of target's max HP as true damage over 10 seconds. Prevents heals. Zephyr Giant's Belt +

Negatron Cloak +200 Health

+20 Magic Resist On start of combat, banish an enemy for 5 seconds Warmog's Armor Giant's Belt +

Giant's Belt +400 Health Wearer regenerates 6% of max health per second. Max of 400 HP per tick. Frozen Mallet Giant's Belt +

Spatula +400 Health Wearer is also a Glacial

Spatula – TFT items cheat sheet 9.16

Since most of the Spatula items merely make up numbers for their respective trait, there isn’t really much to say about them other than craft them if you need to make up numbers or give a specific trait perk to a champion. Look at our TFT item cheat sheet or table for the stats and what they make your champions into, as well as the few tips we do have for certain Spatula items.

Spatula tips

If you ever, ever, have two spatulas in your inventory, make a Force of Nature for a free extra champion slot on the battlefield. You can thank me later.

Runaan’s Hurricane is a lot better now than it was. Make it for the likes of Vi or Volibear.

All other Spatula items make extra champions of their respective trait, but they also grant that champion the applicable bonus that the class gets when reaching thresholds.

Item name Item Recipe Item Stats Item ability Youmuu's Ghostblade Spatula +

B.F.Sword +40 Attack Damage Wearer is also an Assassin Knight's Vow Spatula +

Chain Vest +40 Armor Wearer is also a Knight Frozen Mallet Spatula +

Giant's Belt +400 Health Wearer is also a Glacial Yuumi Spatula +

Needlessly Large Rod +40 Spell Damage Wearer is also a Sorcerer Runaan's Hurricane Spatula +

Negatron Cloak +40 Magic Resist Attacks 1 extra target on attack. Extra attacks deal 75% damage Blade of the Ruined King Spatula +

Recurve Bow +40% Attack Speed Wearer is also a Blademaster Darkin Spatula +

Tear of the Goddess +40 Mana Wearer is also a Demon Force of Nature Spatula +

Spatula N/A Gain +1 to Team Size

TFT item rankings 9.16

All the combined TFT items have their use. Plenty of items have seen alterations that have changed how viable they are, with Locket of the Iron Solari now considered one of the worst items thanks to its temporary nature of the shield. Still, there are just some items that will always be high tier, and thus you’ll want to protect them from Hextech enemies by splitting them around your team.

Hush has been completely reworked. It now causes mana lock rather than silence.

Infinity Edge has been upgraded to 200%, so will see more play in Assassin comps.

Ionic Spark did see a damage nerf, but multiple copies of now stack properly. It’s still a really good overall item, even if it currently has a problem with Hextech.

Locket of the Iron Solari’s shield duration is temporary, which makes it a lot worse than before. It does last a little longer now though.

Red Buff and Morellonomicon are now essentially the same item and did see a bit of a nerf overall.

Redemption may see more play since Guardian Angel’s heal effect is reduced, but Guardian Angel has other traits that keep it high tier.

Statikk Shiv may have fewer bounces, but the bounces at least do a bit more damage. Combined with items to increase attack speed and it becomes insanely powerful.

Warmog’s Armor is not as good on bulky champions as it used to be, but 400 health per tick is still a high cap for Cho’Gath.

