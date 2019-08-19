Xbox Game Pass game list for PC, plus all new games for August 2019
The Xbox Game Pass for PC is two things: firstly, it’s quite a mouthful; and secondly, it’s the new subscription service by Microsoft that gives you access to a bunch of games from the Microsoft Store for a monthly price. New games are being added each month, and we’ve got details of all the Xbox Game Pass games in August 2019, as well as the full Xbox Game Pass game list for PC.
Written by Ollie Toms and Dave Irwin
Xbox Game Pass games: August 2019 additions
- Ashes Cricket (August 1st)
- Pandemic (August 1st)
- Jackbox Party Pack 2 (August 8th)
- The Bards’s Tale Trilogy (August 13th)
- Slay The Spire (August 14th)
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 3 (August 16th)
- Yoku’s Island Express (August 16th)
- Stellaris (August 19th)
- Devil May Cry 5 (August 19th)
- Kingdom Come Deliverance (August 22nd)
- Ape Out (August 22nd)
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut (August 27th)
- Blair Witch (August 30th)
Xbox Game Pass games list: Every game currently available on PC
Microsoft has packed the Xbox Game Pass for PC with quite a star-studded cast of over 100 games to play on PC, with new games being added “all the time” according to the site. Take a look at the table below for the full list of games currently available, and then read further for the upcoming games that are confirmed to be coming to the Game Pass in the future.
- Abzu
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Ape Out
- Apocalipsis
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Bard’s Tale IV
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battle Chef Brigade
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- Blair Witch
- Bomber Crew
- Book of Demons
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broforce
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons
- Clustertruck
- Crackdown 3
- CrossCode
- Die for Valhalla!
- Disneyland Adventures
- Everspace
- Fez
- Football Manager 2019
- Forza Horizon 4
- Full Metal Furies
- Gears of War 4
- Gears Ultimate
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Hotline Miami
- Hydro Thunder Hurricane
- Imperator: Rome
- Into the Breach
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingsway
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite
- Metal Slug X
- Metro Exodus
- Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- Mutant Year Zero
- Neon Chrome
- Old Man’s Journey
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Opus Magnum
- Ori & The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Orwell
- Oxenfree
- Pony Island
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Rime
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Rise of Nations
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Riverbond
- Ruiner
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Samorost 3
- Sea of Thieves
- Shenmue 1 & 2
- Silence – The Whispered World 2
- Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption
- Slay The Spire
- Smoke and Sacrifice
- Snake Pass
- Spintires: MudRunner
- State of Decay 2
- Stealth Inc 2
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Stellaris
- Sunset Overdrive PC
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Superhot
- Supermarket Shriek
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- The Banner Saga 1 & 2
- The Flame in the Flood
- The Gardens Between
- The Last Door: Season 2
- The Messenger
- The Stillness of the Wind
- The Surge
- The Turing Test
- Thimbleweed Park
- Thumper
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Tyranny – Gold Edition
- Valkyria Chronicles
- Vampyr
- Void Bastards
- Wandersong
- Wargroove
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- We Happy Few
- West of Loathing
- Wizard of Legend
- “Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Zoo Tycoon
Upcoming Xbox Game Pass games
These games are confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass at some point in the future:
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
- Battletoads
- Bleeding Edge
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Halo Infinite
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Wasteland 3
Not a bad lineup by any stretch of the imagination, I’d say. So you’ll have access to all these games for the $1 trial cost, plus the $4.99 (or $9.99 out of beta) monthly cost.
Xbox Game Pass for PC – subscription prices
The Xbox Game Pass site tells us the crucial info regarding prices and recurring monthly costs, so let’s get right into it:
- You can trial the Game Pass for 1 month for $1 using the Beta App (which we’ll get into in a moment).
- While the Game Pass is in “beta”, the recurring cost will be $4.99 per month.
- After the Game Pass leaves “beta”, the recurring cost will be $9.99 per month.
- You can also get the Ultimate Game Pass for $14.99 per month, which includes the Game Pass for both Xbox One and PC, and throws in an Xbox Live Gold membership for your console to boot.
It’s so far unclear how long the $1 offer will last, nor how long the Game Pass for PC will be in its “beta” phase. We’ll update this page as soon as we do know. But regardless, let’s now take a look at the games you’ll be given access to play in exchange for this subscription.
Xbox Game Pass Beta App & setup
So how d’you go about setting up this service for your own PC? Well, first you’ll need to download the Beta App from here by clicking the green “DOWNLOAD THE APP” button. You’ll also need to be a Windows 10 user. No way around that caveat, I’m afraid. And you may need to update Windows before the Beta App will deem your PC a worthy place to set up shop. You’ll be told if Windows needs an update, and if this is the case for you then all you need to do is follow the instructions that appear on-screen after you’ve run the app.
You’ll also need to head over to the Xbox Game Pass site and, you know, actually subscribe to the service. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to sign into your account using the Beta App, and under the Game Pass tab at the top of the screen, you’ll be able to access all of the above games that are included in the Pass for PC. Simple!