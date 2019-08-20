The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Remnant: From The Ashes out now from Darksiders devs

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

20th August 2019 / 4:40PM

Forever revelling in the end of human civilisation, Darksiders III developers Gunfire Games today launched Remnant: From The Ashes. Set in a(nother) world where fantasy gubbins has smashed into our Earth with apocalyptic consequences, it’s a third-person shoot-o-RPG of the sort that makes many people squint and halfheartedly suggest Dark Souls as a distant point of comparison even though they know explaining the differences will take as long as detailing the similarities would. So it’s not Dark Souls, or ‘Dark Souls with guns’, or… but it is out now. The launch trailer below proves it.

Right so, baddies have come from another dimension to our world to bust up the place, rudely assuming we’re incapable of doing that ourselves. Off we go by ourselves or with up to two pals in cooperative multiplayer to kick ’em out. And stab ’em out. And shoot ’em out.

It’s an action-RPG with bosses to bash, loot to find, levels to gain, abilities to boost, weapons to craft and upgrade, and procedurally-generated level layouts. And then the Souls comparisons come in through deaths aplenty, hiding backstory in item descriptions, and other bits borrowed. Early player reviews I’m seeing seem pretty into it, in a perfectly average 7/10 action game sorta way.

Remnant: From The Ashes is out now on Steam for £31/€40/$40. It’s made by Gunfire Games and published by Perfect World Entertainment.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Remnant From The Ashes ends the world in August

5

Darksiders 3 devs announce co-op shooter Remnant

8

All the Nvidia RTX ray tracing and DLSS games confirmed so far

Now with added Minecraft and Dying Light 2

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Empire Of Sin trailer makes quite a racket

2

Steelseries Arctis 1 review: So, so comfy

The one and only?

1

Chill with Wasteland 3's new, snow-caked trailer

3

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered arrives in September

13