Remnant: From The Ashes out now from Darksiders devs

Forever revelling in the end of human civilisation, Darksiders III developers Gunfire Games today launched Remnant: From The Ashes. Set in a(nother) world where fantasy gubbins has smashed into our Earth with apocalyptic consequences, it’s a third-person shoot-o-RPG of the sort that makes many people squint and halfheartedly suggest Dark Souls as a distant point of comparison even though they know explaining the differences will take as long as detailing the similarities would. So it’s not Dark Souls, or ‘Dark Souls with guns’, or… but it is out now. The launch trailer below proves it.

Right so, baddies have come from another dimension to our world to bust up the place, rudely assuming we’re incapable of doing that ourselves. Off we go by ourselves or with up to two pals in cooperative multiplayer to kick ’em out. And stab ’em out. And shoot ’em out.

It’s an action-RPG with bosses to bash, loot to find, levels to gain, abilities to boost, weapons to craft and upgrade, and procedurally-generated level layouts. And then the Souls comparisons come in through deaths aplenty, hiding backstory in item descriptions, and other bits borrowed. Early player reviews I’m seeing seem pretty into it, in a perfectly average 7/10 action game sorta way.

Remnant: From The Ashes is out now on Steam for £31/€40/$40. It’s made by Gunfire Games and published by Perfect World Entertainment.