The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

The Empire Of Sin trailer makes quite a racket

Craig Pearson

Contributor

20th August 2019 / 6:01PM

The mob, for all their terrible, terrible crimes, are the perfect set-up for a tactical game. They have a structure, guns, and are in continual conflict with just about everyone, including themselves. Off the top of my head, I can’t think of a game that’s done the organisation justice (that’s for the police to do, aha!) from a top-down level, but with Empire Of Sin on the horizon that could change.

The pedigree of Paradox and Romero Games is promising. The game is based on Chicago’s 1920’s criminal underbelly. It’s a very hands-on activity, where you can put on a bullet-proof fedora and hit the streets with a Tommy gun as Al Capone (or another of the 14 bosses) building an empire that challenges the entire city. Police are bought, booze is sold, and if it comes to it, you can don a fedora and swoop into the streets for a good old-fashioned shootout.

Though everything starts off randomised, and no two games will be the same, it’s all based on a bunch of real-life chancers and real-world hangouts that people who watched The Untouchables would know. It comes with a level of authenticity that should make for some fascinating alternate-reality crime tales. You might not fancy playing a Don as anything other than a complete psychopath, sending a tight-knit pride of goons into battle with the goal of complete annihilation. I wouldn’t judge you for doing so, but I’d hope to get by with some wit and bribery.

They’re looking at spring 2020 for release, assuming no-one’s locked up for tax evasion before then.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and pretending to climb rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Romero Games and Paradox recruit Dotty Bacon and Two-Ton Clyde Malone for Empire Of Sin

21

Empire Of Sin is full of serial killers and drunks who need a good mobster manager

Quit murderin' for a second, Joey, willya!?

16

Steelseries Arctis 1 review: So, so comfy

The one and only?

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Steelseries Arctis 1 review: So, so comfy

The one and only?

1

Chill with Wasteland 3's new, snow-caked trailer

3

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered arrives in September

13

Premature Evaluation: Steel Circus

MOBAball