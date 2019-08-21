The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Cosplay as a cat and more with Hytale’s mod tools

Craig Pearson

Contributor

21st August 2019 / 5:27PM

There’s a lot more to it than the headline suggests, but as I write this my cat Layla is on the windowsill next to my head, snoring away without a care in the world, and I got to write this story by typing “CAT!” over and over in the Forbidden RPS Slack of Mystery. So they’re giving me this. You can play as a cat in Hytale!

Developer Hypixel made their start as Minecraft custom server operators, letting players play it as a murder mystery, or as a kart racer, or even as a vampire hunting party game. They made good from that platform but wanted more from their own game, so Hytale is being built to be rebuilt by the community. Modding is integrated into the game, enabling you to change a huge swathe of things in real-time. Take a look.

The game’s latest blog is rammed with fun things. We’ve all tinkered with weather commands in various games, but you don’t just set the game to a windy mid-day and let it take care of the rest in Hytale. Should you choose to, you can easily recolour the sky and weather, adding gradients and tones across a whole spectrum. Bind it all to a key and server owners are able to quickly change the tone of the server while players are connected.

That’s also something you can do to the very blocks that make up the game, according to their blog: “Hytale’s in-game tools allow you to change the textures associated with a particular block or model on the fly, to a granular level of detail. Want to change how a particular kind of stone looks? You can do that. Want to change the colour of the grass at the top of a grass block without changing the colour of the soil? You can do that too. Then, you can watch your changes take place in real-time as the update takes effect for every player.”

If you combine the block painting with the game’s cut-and-paste tools, that lets you drop in previously crafted builds, you can redo whole buildings in seconds.

That’s all good for the base game, but developer Hypixel’s servers are famous for their custom Minecraft games, which is clearly what they’re building here, just without the Minecraft bit. So, yes, you can play as a cat.

Or as a dragon.

But you can also add a few more tweaks, with Hypixel ending at the logical end-point of all this: “Do you want to play a game where deadeye pigeons toss throwing knives at distant targets? Probably not. But we did that anyway.”

I do! here it is.

Hytale has no release date, but I want it to be here already.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and pretending to climb rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Learn the story behind Hytale at EGX Rezzed 2019

Hytale it over to Rezzed

Hytale is a blocky sandbox RPG spawned from a massive Minecraft server

13

Hytale is a Minecraft follow-up that remembers the minigames

It's the mod tools that make it

9

What you do when you’re not chasing your destiny in Shenmue 3

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

What you do when you’re not chasing your destiny in Shenmue 3

3

Metro Exodus graphics performance: How to get the best settings

Our exodus into the graphics performance apocalypse

Wot I Think: Telling Lies

Who watches the watchperson?

11

Yakuza producer hints at rest of series coming to PC

1