The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

SnowRunner squeals out of the Spintires garage next year

Craig Pearson

Contributor

21st August 2019 / 2:45PM

Spintires: MudRunner is a cludgy delight of a thing, somehow turning the nightmare of getting a vehicle snared in sodden dirt into a puzzle game. It did so well that we’re here once again, this time with snow chains wrapped around the tires and a flask of warm tea on the passenger seat. SnowRunner is a bigger, wetter, and colder addition to the surprisingly successful sim series. Take a peek.

It’s pure Discovery Channel territory. You’re tasked with setting up a transportation company, creating a supply network in both the US and Russia. MudRunner’s much-lauded mud still looks like it grabs tires in a wet bearhug, but with the added complication of snowdrifts and ice bogging you down. Wetness is rendered in near-atomic detail, causing you to have to fight every bump and turn when you’re in the cab. The challenges are simple enough: deliver the cargo on time and without flipping over. But the struggle is wheel. 15 larger maps, some up to four times the size of MudRunner’s levels, will be the playground for the game’s fleet of licensed utility vehicles (Pacific, Navistar).

If you’re wondering why it’s being pitched as the incredibly clunky “SnowRunner – A MudRunner Game”, we do have some insight. Buckle up: it used to be called “Spintires”, but the game’s creator Pavel Zagrebelny and publisher Oovee had a remarkable public falling out, with a few accusations and counter-accusations flying about, stalling development for a time while payment trouble and messy patching was worked out. It was delisted on Steam during this time. Eurogamer covered a lot of that here. Ultimately, it was extracted from Oovee’s purview and ended up at Focus Home Interactive, with Pavel working with Saber Interactive, his former employers, to develop the now rechristened “Spintires: MudRunner”. The slow, but steady, rebranding as “MudRunner” is clearly them trying to step away from the original kerfuffle, and so they can claim this is “By the creators of MudRunner”. Which is a bit cheeky, but here we are.

That was more exhausting than the game, but there you go. Oh, it’s out sometime in 2020 on the Epic Games Store.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and pretending to climb rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Spintires

Surface tensions

66

Spintires: MudRunner's dirty American expansion is out today

7

Spintires: MudRunner's Steam Workshop adds map support

6

Digital deals so far this week

Nioh-nioh-nioh says the dealsmobile

7

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Yakuza producer hints at rest of series coming to PC

1

We tried Ghostrunner and were deemed ‘average’ at its cyberpunk parkour slicing

Dodgy stuff

2

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds brings dynamic weather to new Erangel

1

Destiny 2 players can now link Battle.net and Steam accounts, and should