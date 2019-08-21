The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

What you do when you’re not chasing your destiny in Shenmue 3

Craig Pearson

Contributor

21st August 2019 / 6:06PM

A lot of Shenmue happens in the spaces between the game. I remember my time in Yu Suziki’s sprawling RPGs not as some grand unveiling of my destiny, but as a dude collecting capsule toys, getting a job as a forklift driver, and hanging out at the arcade. I lived a rich little life playing it, though because of it I horribly failed my forklift driver exams in the real-world.

Shenmue 3 has time to fill as well, and here’s how you’ll do it.

You can spend as much time avenging your father’s death as you like in YS Net’s walking and brawling sim, but if you wake up one morning and don’t fancy dealing with destiny you can wander the farmer’s market, sampling the cooked foods and fresh fruits. Or you can take a jaunt into the arcade, dropping some yen into games that are hilariously out of date compared to the actual one you’re playing at the time. Though, to be honest, I do like punching things.

Speaking of that, you can always learn how to fight. There’s a lot of sparring in this short video, which is interesting as my brain has wiped pretty much all of the violence out of my memories of the game. I am aware I did some, but I honestly didn’t think it was as much as the trailer portrays.

If this sort of rambling appeals, well you might want to know that you can ‘Mue on November 19th, but there’s also going to be a timed trial version released on September 15th on the Epic Games Store, letting you wander around Bailu Village until the trial expires.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and pretending to climb rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Epic covering refund costs for crowdfunded games going exclusive to their store

93

Shenmue 3 delayed again, back to November

6

Shenmue 3 release date announced for August 2019

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Metro Exodus graphics performance: How to get the best settings

Our exodus into the graphics performance apocalypse

Cosplay as a cat and more with Hytale’s mod tools

2

Wot I Think: Telling Lies

Who watches the watchperson?

11

Yakuza producer hints at rest of series coming to PC

1