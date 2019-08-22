The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Desperados 3 has a dangerously distracting cat

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

22nd August 2019 / 4:50PM

I was up for Desperados III just knowing the real-time tactical stealth series is being resumed by the studio behind the swish Shadow Tactics. But the most important detail of the game has, for reasons I cannot fathom, been kept quiet until this month: one of our squad members has a cat. This cat is named Stella. When Stella’s food-provider talks to Stella, she meows like she definitely does understand. A good cat. Stella is also so adorable that baddies admiring her don’t even notice someone sneaking up to slit their throat. Come meet Stella and her feeder, Isabelle Moreau, in a new video from our Matthew out at Gamescom.

I suppose I should mention that Isabelle also has “Voodoo” powers of blood magic. She can mind-control baddies. She can link characters’ fates so whatever happens to one happens to the other too, a lot like Dishonored 2’s Domino skill. And she’s friends with Stella. Dear, sweet Stella. The game’s true star, Stella.

Isabelle’s chats with Stella are very good. I have no idea if she uses magic to really talk to Stella but I don’t care. Stella meows and purrs in the way that makes those of us infected with toxoplasmosis KNOW our furry friends understand every single word (even if they largely do not care what we have to say). Best games writing of the year right here.

Desperados III is coming via Steam later this year. It’s made by Mimimi Games and published by THQ Nordic.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

THQ Nordic's parent company apologises for disastrous 8chan AMA

81

THQ Nordic held a Q&A with 8chan, a website de-listed from Google for hosting suspected child porn

130

Desperados III coming from Shadow Tactics devs in 2019

28

The most promising upcoming stealth games

Separating the chaff grenades from the wheat... grenades

17

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Cyberpunk 2077's Night City strives to be a unique and grounded cyberpunk city

2

If you have a spare hour, here's a lot of Halo: Reach's Firefight

Tokyo RPG Factory's Oninaki is out now

1

Borderlands 3's creative director on funs and guns

Putting the fiery coat back on

2