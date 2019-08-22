Tokyo RPG Factory's Oninaki is out now

Square Enix’s Tokyo RPG Factory today launched their third retro-styled RPG, Oninaki. Following I Am Setsuna and Lost Sphear they are shaking things up a little, this time taking more an action-RPG angle. You can see some of that bif-boff-pow in the launch trailer below, and Oninaki does have a demo so you can try it yourself for free.

I’ll turn you over to Squeenix’s blurb to explain what’s going on there:

“Oninaki depicts the story of Kagachi, a young Watcher whose duty is to usher Lost Souls into the next world. After meeting a mysterious girl named Linne, his fate becomes entwined with blood and death. Kagachi can unleash the powers of Daemons against his foes, using them to provide unique and powerful skills and abilities during gameplay.”

You should see me summoning the powers of the Hotmail mailer daemon.

It is interesting to see Tokyo RPG Factory wandering a little further afield with their latest retrorama, following two fairly generic and poorly-written games. Steven T Wright said in our Lost Sphear review, “More than anything, Lost Sphear serves as a reminder that there’s a lot more to capturing the spirit of your idols than just miming them in your bathroom mirror, and I hope that Tokyo RPG Factory learn that lesson before they release yet another love letter to the exact same game.” Whether they have or not, I could not tell you at this point.

Oninaki is out now on Steam for Windows, priced at £40/€50/$50. The demo is over on that page too, just look for the big “Download ONINAKI Demo” label (more obvious than Steam’s usual way of hiding demos in sidebars).

Tokyo RPG Factory remains my second-favourite unglamorous games name, right behind the publishing company GameMill. All we need to complete this supply chain is a GameFarm making art assets and a Dudley RPG Canal to distribute the finished games.