Teamfight Tactics - TFT tier list [9.16b]

We saw some changes to some champions in Teamfight Tactics in the TFT 9.16b patch. Draven and Jinx were picked frequently as they were incredibly good late-game carries, while Lucian saw a much-needed nerf to the incredibly efficient early-game champion. Below then is the updated TFT tier list 9.16b.
TFT 9.16b tier list
Above is our TFT 9.16 tier list, which at the time of publication is a tentative list. It’s unclear just how much Hextech will change things, but any champion that uses items a lot may find themselves vulnerable so do keep coming back to see how they change as the days go by.
There are champions that are essential for certain team compositions, but there are also ones that only really should be used as part of your corresponding synergies (Origins and Classes). To see how they fit into certain comps, check out our Comps TFT guide to help you out.
Best champions in TFT 9.16b
Of the top picks, Gnar getting the buff that he did only makes him a more attractive choice. Shapeshifters are in a good place at the moment and Gnar is very hard to stop once he gets going. Swain and Yasuo have incredible abilities for that late-game push – even if they’ll rarely ever see beyond rank 2.
Volibear has also been an absolute monster for quite a while, making up the bread and butter of a Glacial/Brawler comp. A recent update to items has only made him and Draven more desirable picks for the best comps. Hextech champions are a big pain for these comps, and Draven has indeed gone down in the rankings. Jinx also got a nerf in the latest patch, but it may not change much. We’ve put her in “Decent” for now, but we’ll keep an eye on how she does.
Nobles are in a great spot at the moment and look to only get better with nerfs to Brawlers, so the likes of Kayle and Garen are high tier thanks to Kayle’s application of protective shields, combined with Garen’s crowd control.
Find out more about them in our TFT 9.16b patch notes guide.
Lower tier champions in TFT 9.16b
The worst champions at the time of writing are Lissandra, Fiora, Kassadin, Rek’Sai and Gangplank. Fiora is just that little bit too vulnerable post-early game. Gangplank, on the other hand, can do some good work but is often replaced by Miss Fortune in team comps, only there to make up numbers, and she got a major buff in the last patch. He’s very situational. As for Lissandra, even a buff to her just didn’t make her all that good and is often replaced by Anivia.
As for Rek’Sai and Kassadin, both Brawlers and Sorcerers got a pretty major nerf overall and these were the worst of the bunch for those two classes. Void may still be very useful, but we anticipate a major shift to Gunslingers in the meta with some rather disgusting combinations, as well as the new Gunslinger introduced just being ridiculously attractive for Gunslinger/Hextech comps.
TFT 9.16b champion stats
Perhaps you want to make your own team compositions? Below are several tables which will list all of the champions by their tier. At tier 1, they’ll all cost one gold to purchase, tier 2 champions cost 2 gold, and so on up to tier 5 at five gold.
In each table, I recommend either searching for the champion’s name if you know it or the Class/Origin of your choice to see which ones are available at that tier. Please note that health is displayed with three numbers, each corresponding to a particular star rank.
Rank 1 is the left-hand number, Rank 2 is the middle one, and Rank 3 is the right-hand number. For example, Miss Fortune currently has 700/1260/2520 HP. All other stats increase as well, though patch 9.14 confirmed what these values are.
We’ve updated the stats tables below as of 9.15b, which completely changes some stats, but we’ve done the hard work of re-totalling the numbers for DPS and health.
Tier 1 – TFT champions 9.16b
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Camille
|Hextech
Blademaster
|Health: 550/900/1800
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 25
|Hextech Ultimatum
Camille singles out an enemy, dealing magic damage and rooting them for a few seconds. Camille's team will prioritise attacking that enemy.
|Darius
|Imperial
Knight
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 25/45/90
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
|Decimate
Darius swings his axe, damaging nearby enemies and healing himself based off his missing health.
|Elise
|Demon
Shapeshifter
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 27/49/98
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 45/81/162
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Spider Form
Elise fires a cocoon stunning the nearest enemy and transforms, summoning 2 Spiderlings.
|Fiora
|Noble
Blademaster
|Health: 400/720/1440
DPS: 28/50/101
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Riposte
Fiora becomes immune to damage and spells. After a short delay, she stuns and damages the closest enemy.
|Garen
|Noble
Knight
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
|Judgement
Garen rapidly spins his sword around his body, becoming immune to magic damage and dealing damage to nearby enemies.
|Graves
|Pirate
Gunslinger
|Health: 500/990/1980
DPS: 30/54/109
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Buckshot
Graves' attacks deal splash damage to nearby enemies.
|Kassadin
|Void
Sorcerer
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 33/59/119
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Nether Blade
Kassadin's attacks steal mana from enemies, converting it into a shield.
|Kha'Zix
|Void
Assassin
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 33/59/119
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Taste their Fear
Kha'Zix slashes the closest enemy, dealing bonus damage to enemies that are alone.
|Mordekaiser
|Phantom
Knight
|Health: 550/900/1800
DPS: 25/45/90
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
|Obliterate
Mordekaiser slams his mace in front him, dealing damage in a line.
|Nidalee
|Wild
Shapeshifter
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 33/59/117
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Primal Surge/b>
Nidalee heals herself and the weakest ally, then transforms.
|Tristana
|Yordle
Gunslinger
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 35/63/126
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Explosive Charge
Tristana places a bomb on her current target that detonates after 4 attacks, damaging nearby enemies.
|Vayne
|Noble
Ranger
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 28/50/100
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Silver Bolts
Vayne deals bonus true damage every third attack based on the enemy's maximum health.
|Warwick
|Wild
Brawler
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
|Infinite Duress
Warwick pounces onto the lowest health enemy, stunning and damaging them.
Tier 2 – TFT champions 9.16b
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Ahri
|Wild
Sorcerer
|Health: 450/810/1620
DPS: 28/50/99
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Spirit Orb
Ahri fires an orb in a line that returns to her, damaging enemies it passes through.
|Blitzcrank
|Robot
Brawler
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 25/45/90
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
|Rocket Grab
Blitzcrank pulls the furthest enemy to him.
|Braum
|Glacial
Guardian
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 24/43/86
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 75
Magic Resistance: 20
|Unbreakable
Braum creates a barrier that blocks all incoming damage.
|Jayce
|Hextech
Shapeshifter
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 39/69/139
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 30
Mercury Cannon Stats
Attack damage: 150/225/300
Stun duration: 2.5/4.25/6
Range increase: 3
Attack speed Increase: 100%/300%/500%
Attacks: 3/5/7
Duration: 60 seconds
|Transform Mercury Cannon
Jayce knocks away an enemy in melee range, dealing damage and stunning them. He then transforms his hammer into a cannon, increasing his attack range and gaining a burst of attack speed.
|LIssandra
|Glacial
Elementalist
|Health: 450/810/1620
DPS: 24/43/86
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Frozen Tomb
Lissandra encases the target in ice, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Below half HP, Lissandra instead encases herself, becoming untargetable.
|Lucian
|Noble
Gunslinger
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 42/76/152
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Relentless Pursuit
Lucian dashes away to safety and attacks an enemy twice, once with Attack Damage and once with Spell Damage.
|Lulu
|Yordle
Sorcerer
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Wild Growth
Lulu grants an ally bonus Health, knocking up enemies near them.
|Pyke
|Pirate
Assassin
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 36/65/130
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Phantom Undertow
Pyke dashes behind the furthest enemy, creating an afterimage that stuns enemies it passes through.
|Rek'Sai
|Void
Brawler
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS:33/59/117
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Burrow
Rek'Sai burrows for a short duration becoming untargetable and healing. When Rek'Sai unburrows she deals damage and knocks up the closest enemy.
|Shen
|Ninja
Blademaster
|Health: 700/1180/2260
DPS: 46/82/164
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
|Spirit's Refuge
Shen creates a zone around himself, allowing allies to dodge all attacks.
|Varus
|Demon
Ranger
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 35/63/126
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Piercing Arrow
Varus charges and fires an arrow, dealing damage to all enemies in a line.
|Zed
|Ninja
Assassin
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 46/82/164
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Razor Shruiken
Zed fires a shuriken in a line, damaging enemies it passes through.
|Twisted Fate
|Pirate
Sorcerer
|Health: 450/810/1620
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Pick a Card
Twisted Fate throws a card that either stuns, deals damage around his target, or restores mana to himself and nearby allies.
|Vi
|Hextech
Brawler
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 36/64/129
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 25
|Assault and Battery
Vi charges down the furthest enemy, knocking aside anyone in her way. When she reaches her target, she deals magic damage and knocks them up. Other enemies knocked aside take the same damage.
Tier 3 – TFT champions 9.16b
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Aatrox
|Demon
Blademaster
|Health: 700/1220/2390
DPS: 42/76/152
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|The Darkin Blade
Aatrox cleaves the area in front of him, dealing damage to enemies inside it.
|Ashe
|Glacial
Ranger
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 46/69/139
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Enchanted Crystal
Ashe fires an arrow that travels across the map. After a long delay it stuns and damages a random enemy.
|Evelynn
|Demon
Assassin
|Health: 550/1040/2030
DPS: 42/76/151
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 70/126/252
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Last Caress
Evelynn deals damage to the 3 closest enemies and teleports away. Damage is increased against low-health enemies.
|Gangplank
|Pirate
Blademaster
Gunslinger
|Health: 700/1180/2260
DPS: 33/59/119
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 55/99/198
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Powder Kegs
Gangplank periodically creates barrels. On cast, Gangplank detonates the barrels, damaging nearby enemies.
|Katarina
|Imperial
Assassin
|Health: 450/810/1620
DPS: 39/70/140
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Death Lotus
Katarina channels and fires daggers at a number of nearby enemies, dealing damage and reducing healing.
|Kennen
|Yordle
Ninja
Elementalist
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 46/82/164
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 70/126/252
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Slicing Maelstrom
Kennen summons a storm around him, dealing damage and stunning enemies inside of it.
|Morgana
|Demon
Sorcerer
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 30/54/108
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
|Soul Shackles
Morgana fires chains to nearby enemies, dealing damage and stunning after a short delay if they are still nearby.
|Poppy
|Yordle
Knight
|Health: 800/1350/2700
DPS: 25/45/90
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
|Keeper's Verdict
Poppy brings down her hammer, knocking away nearby enemies.
|Rengar
|Wild
Assassin
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 42/76/151
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 70/126/252
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Savagery
Rengar leaps to the weakest enemy and stabs them.
|Shyvana
|Dragon
Shapeshifter
|Health: 650/1090/2080
DPS: 33/59/117
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
|Dragon's Descent
Shyvana dashes away and transforms. While transformed, Shyvana's attacks become ranged and light the ground on fire.
|Veigar
|Yordle
Sorcerer
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 25/45/89
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 45/81/162
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Primordial Burst
Veigar blasts an enemy with magical energy. This spell instantly kills if the enemy is a lower star rank than Veigar.
|Volibear
|Glacial
Brawler
|Health: 700/1220/2390
DPS: 41/74/149
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 75/135/270
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
|Thunder Claws
Volibear's attacks bounce between enemies.
Tier 4 – TFT champions 9.16b
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Akali
|Ninja
Assassin
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 56/101/202
Attack Speed: 0.70
Attack damage: 80/144/288
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Five Point Strike
Akali throws shurikens in front of her, dealing damage.
|Aurelion Sol
|Dragon
Sorcerer
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 24/43/86
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Voice of Light
Aurelion Sol breathes a large blast of fire in a line, dealing damage to enemies.
|Brand
|Demon
Elementalist
|Health: 700/1260/2520
DPS: 36/65/130
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Pyroclasm
Brand launches a bouncing fireball, damaging enemies hit.
|Cho'Gath
|Void
Brawler
|Health: 1000/1900/3900
DPS: 42/76/151
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 70/126/252
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Rupture
Cho'gath ruptures an area, stunning and damaging enemies inside of it.
|Draven
|Imperial
Blademaster
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 53/95/189
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 70/126/252
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Spinning Axes
Draven gains bonus on-hit damage and Attack Speed. Stacks up to two times.
|Gnar
|Wild
Yordle
Shapeshifter
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 35/63/126
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 50/90/180
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
|GNAR!
Gnar transforms and jumps behind the furthest enemy, damaging and shoving enemies backwards.
|Jinx
|Hextech
Gunslinger
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 49/88/176
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 75/135/270
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
Get Excited changes
Rocket Damage: 100/225/350
Attack Speed Bonus: 75%/100%/125%
|Get Excited!
Jinx gets excited as she participates in kills, first gaining attack speed and then pulling out her rocket launcher.
|Kindred
|Phantom
Ranger
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 39/70/140
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Lamb's Respite
Kindred creates a zone around herself that prevents allies from dying.
|Leona
|Noble
Guardian
|Health: 700/1260/2520
DPS: 25/45/89
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 45/81/162
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 100
Magic Resistance: 20
|Solar Flare
Leona calls down a solar ray, stunning enemies in the centre and dealing damage to enemies inside it.
|Sejuani
|Glacial
Knight
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 25/45/89
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 45/81/162
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 25
|Glacial Prison
Sejuani creates a large glacial storm, stunning enemies within it after a short delay.
Tier 5 – TFT champions 9.16b
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Anivia
|Glacial
Elementalist
|Health: 700/1220/2390
DPS: 24/43/86
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40/72/144
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Glacial Storm
Anivia channels a large hailstorm, damaging enemies inside of it.
|Karthus
|Phantom
Sorcerer
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 42/76/152
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Requiem
Karthus deals damage to [5/7/9] enemies after a long channel.
|Kayle
|Noble
Knight
|Health: 750/1350/2700
DPS: 60/108/216
Attack Speed: 1.0
Attack damage: 60/108/216
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 40
Magic Resistance: 20
|Divine Judgement
Kayle shields an ally, making them immune to damage
|Miss Fortune
|Pirate
Gunslinger
|Health: 700/1220/2390
DPS: 64/115/230
Attack Speed: 0.85
Attack damage: 75/135/270
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Bullet Time
Miss Fortune channels and fires several waves of bullets in a cone.
|Swain
|Demon
Imperial
Shapeshifter
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 42/76/152
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 65/117/234
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Demon Flare
Swain transforms, draining health from all nearby enemies.
|Yasuo
|Exile
Blademaster
|Health: 700/1220/2390
DPS: 75/135/270
Attack Speed: 1.0
Attack damage: 75/135/270
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
|Tempest Steel
Yasuo stabs forward dealing damage. On the third cast, Yasuo launches a tornado dealing damage and knocking up enemies in a line.
