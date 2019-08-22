Xbox Game Pass game list for PC, plus all new games for August 2019

The Xbox Game Pass for PC is two things: firstly, it’s quite a mouthful; and secondly, it’s the new subscription service by Microsoft that gives you access to a bunch of games from the Microsoft Store for a monthly price. New games are being added each month, and we’ve got details of all the Xbox Game Pass games in August 2019, as well as the full Xbox Game Pass game list for PC.

Written by Ollie Toms and Dave Irwin

Xbox Game Pass games contents

Xbox Game Pass games: August 2019 additions

Ashes Cricket (August 1st)

Pandemic (August 1st)

Jackbox Party Pack 2 (August 8th)

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy (August 13th)

Slay The Spire (August 14th)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 3 (August 16th)

Yoku’s Island Express (August 16th)

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (August 19th)

Kingdom Come Deliverance (August 22nd)

Ape Out (August 22nd)

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut (August 27th)

Blair Witch (August 30th)

Xbox Game Pass games: July 2019 additions

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (July 4th)

My Time at Portia (July 4th)

Undertale (July 4th)

Blazing Chrome (July 11th)

Dead Rising 4 (July 11th)

Timespinner (July 11th)

Unavowed (July 11th)

Night Call (July 17th)

The Banner Saga 3 (July 18th)

For the King (July 25th)

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition (July 25th)

Xbox Game Pass games list: Every game currently available on PC

Microsoft has packed the Xbox Game Pass for PC with quite a star-studded cast of over 100 games to play on PC, with new games being added “all the time” according to the site. Take a look at the table below for the full list of games currently available, and then read further for the upcoming games that are confirmed to be coming to the Game Pass in the future.

Abzu

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Ape Out

Apocalipsis

Ark: Survival Evolved

Astroneer

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Chef Brigade

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada

Blair Witch

Blazing Chrome

Bomber Crew

Book of Demons

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broforce

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons

Clustertruck

Crackdown 3

CrossCode

Die for Valhalla!

Disneyland Adventures

Downwell

Everspace

Fez

Football Manager 2019

For the King

Forza Horizon 4

Full Metal Furies

Gears of War 4

Gears Ultimate

Goat Simulator

Guacamelee! 2

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: Spartan Strike

Hatoful Boyfriend

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight

Hotline Miami

Hydro Thunder Hurricane

Imperator: Rome

Into the Breach

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingsway

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite

Metal Slug X

Metro Exodus

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight

Moonlighter

MudRunner

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

My Time At Portia

Neon Chrome

Night Call

Old Man’s Journey

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

Opus Magnum

Ori & The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Orwell

Oxenfree

Pony Island

Prey

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Rime

Riptide GP: Renegade

Rise of Nations

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Riverbond

Ruiner

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure

Samorost 3

Sea of Thieves

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Shenmue 1 & 2

Silence – The Whispered World 2

Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption

Slay The Spire

Smoke and Sacrifice

Snake Pass

Space Hulk: Tactics

Spintires: MudRunner

State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2: Heartland

Stealth Inc 2

SteamWorld Dig 2

Sunset Overdrive PC

Super Lucky’s Tale

Superhot

Supermarket Shriek

Surviving Mars

Tacoma

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Banner Saga 1 & 2

The Banner Saga 3

The Flame in the Flood

The Gardens Between

The Last Door: Season 2

The Messenger

The Stillness of the Wind

The Surge

The Turing Test

Thimbleweed Park

Thumper

Timespinner

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Tyranny – Gold Edition

Unavowed

Undertale

Valkyria Chronicles

Vampyr

Void Bastards

Wandersong

Wargroove

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

We Happy Few

West of Loathing

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine

Wizard of Legend

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Worms W.M.D

Zoo Tycoon

Upcoming Xbox Game Pass games

These games are confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass at some point in the future:

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Battletoads

Bleeding Edge

Dead Cells (September 5th)

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Halo Infinite

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Minecraft Dungeons

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Outer Worlds

Stellaris (Coming Soon)

Wasteland 3

Not a bad lineup by any stretch of the imagination, I’d say. So you’ll have access to all these games for the $1 trial cost, plus the $4.99 (or $9.99 out of beta) monthly cost.

Xbox Game Pass for PC – subscription prices

The Xbox Game Pass site tells us the crucial info regarding prices and recurring monthly costs, so let’s get right into it:

You can trial the Game Pass for 1 month for $1 using the Beta App (which we’ll get into in a moment).

using the Beta App (which we’ll get into in a moment). While the Game Pass is in “beta”, the recurring cost will be $4.99 per month .

. After the Game Pass leaves “beta”, the recurring cost will be $9.99 per month .

. You can also get the Ultimate Game Pass for $14.99 per month, which includes the Game Pass for both Xbox One and PC, and throws in an Xbox Live Gold membership for your console to boot.

It’s so far unclear how long the $1 offer will last, nor how long the Game Pass for PC will be in its “beta” phase. We’ll update this page as soon as we do know. But regardless, let’s now take a look at the games you’ll be given access to play in exchange for this subscription.

Xbox Game Pass Beta App & setup

So how d’you go about setting up this service for your own PC? Well, first you’ll need to download the Beta App from here by clicking the green “DOWNLOAD THE APP” button. You’ll also need to be a Windows 10 user. No way around that caveat, I’m afraid. And you may need to update Windows before the Beta App will deem your PC a worthy place to set up shop. You’ll be told if Windows needs an update, and if this is the case for you then all you need to do is follow the instructions that appear on-screen after you’ve run the app.

You’ll also need to head over to the Xbox Game Pass site and, you know, actually subscribe to the service. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to sign into your account using the Beta App, and under the Game Pass tab at the top of the screen, you’ll be able to access all of the above games that are included in the Pass for PC. Simple!