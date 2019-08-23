Best PC gaming deals of the week - 23rd August 2019

Ah, the sweet smell of the last summer bank holiday. And what better way to celebrate such a marvellous occasion than with a bucket load of hot, sizzling deals? I’m not kidding about the hot, sizzling bit either, as this is the first time I’ve seen the delightful Stephen’s Sausage Roll on sale since probably the beginning of time. So why not whack it on your PC’s metaphorical (or indeed literal) barbeque and have some rollin’ fun times, eh? To the deals!

Game deals

Humble are holding a couple of very good-looking sales at the moment, the first being on up to 80% off select puzzle games, and the second on lovely platformers. In the former camp, there’s 33% off the bestest best Supraland, as well as a very rare (not to mention massive 80%) discount on Stephen’s Sausage Roll. I’ve had this on my Steam wishlist for ages and not once have I seen it go on sale, so this is definitely a nice treat for would-be sausage rollers. There’s also 60% off the ever-lovely Chuchel, and 33% off the GIF-friendly Opus Magnum to name just some of the other highlights.

Over in the platforming camp, meanwhile, there’s 40% off Owlboy, 35% off the Metroid-like Axiom Verge and a whopping 66% off the toe-tapping Rayman Legends – although I should say those after a proper rhythm platforming experience should also check out the many, many Bit.Trip games on offer in the very same sale.

GamesPlanet, meanwhile, are having a big Total War fest this weekend, with 50% off Total War: Warhammer II (plus various discounts on its accompanying DLC), plus 75% off Total War: Attila, and 75% off Total War: Rome II‘s Emperor Edition. There’s also a welcome 13% off the new Total War: Three Kingdoms in the UK, and 17% off for those buying in the US.

Elsewhere, Fanatical‘s summer sale is still going strong, including 56% off Monster Hunter: World when you apply the promo code FANATICAL10 at checkout. Other highlights include 60% off Hitman 2 (and 60% off its excellent expansion pass), plus 49% off Devil May Cry 5 (again, with the coupon), and 49% off Resident Evil 2.

There’s also 45% off Two Point Hospital‘s Complete Pack, which includes the main game and its two DLC packs, and 50% off Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire‘s Obsidian Edition, which includes the game, three DLC packs, the official soundtrack, Cosmo the space pig (but of course), a digital guidebook, P&P guide and high-res map. For the full list, head to Fanatical’s website.

UK deals:

There are some pretty good monitor deals going on over at Amazon at the moment, including a bunch of official Nvidia G-Sync Compatible screens. These include the ultrawide Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ, which is now £583 (down from £813), and the 1920×1080, 165Hz Asus VG278QR and VG258QR monitors, the former of which is down to £239 from £309, and the latter is £226 down from £296.

Acer’s XF240H is also down to £175 from £200, while their proper G-Sync screen, the Predator XB271HU, is even more enticing, as this can now be had for £508 instead of £700. This is the larger, 27in, 2560×1440 165Hz sibling of our best gaming monitor champ, the Acer Predator XB241H, and is the lowest price it’s been since Amazon Prime Day.

Ebuyer have the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070 Advanced Edition for £479. Or, if you want something even more powerful and have the money to spend, you can currently get £140 off Gigabyte’s GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC card, which is now £650. All of them come with free copies of Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, too, so why not have a look at our best graphics card to see how each card stacks up?

You can also pick up Razer’s Blackwidow Elite mechanical keyboard on the cheap, too, at the moment, which is now £125 instead of £180. This keyboard comes with Razer’s green ‘tactile and clicky’ switches, as well as a magnetic wrist rest. Alternatively, Razer’s Ornata Chroma is also on sale, currently sitting at £65 instead of £100. This is a hybrid mecha-membrane keyboard, so it won’t feel quite as clicky as the Blackwidow, but it is also half the price.

US deals:

If you don’t mind taking a chance on second hand (or ‘open box’) hardware, then Newegg currently have a massive ‘Open Box Blowout‘ event going on, including some very tasty motherboard deals. Once $260, for example, the Asus ROG Strix Z390-E Gaming board for top-end Intel CPUs is now down to $196, plus you can get anther 20% off that price by applying the promo code OPENBX87TWENTY at checkout, taking its final price down to $157. Or how about the Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero (Wi-Fi) Z390 Gaming instead? Once $300, this is down to $247, and the same promo code I’ve just mentioned will get you another 20% off as well, taking it down to $198.

Away from motherboards, there’s also the excellent Dell U2718Q monitor up for grabs. Once $590, this superb 27in, 4K, IPS display (I should know, I own one myself) is down to $495, and using the promo code OPENBX87TEN will net you another 10% off, taking it down to $445. You could also pair it with Asus’ ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 OC graphics card as well, which you can get for $648 when you apply the same promo code OPENBX87TEN.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the graphics card spectrum, there’s the 8GB PowerColor Radeon RX 570 Red Dragon, which can be had for as little as $150 with the promo code OPENBX87TWENTY. That’s astonishing value for this 1080p calibre graphics card, and a much better use of your money than buying either Nvidia’s GTX 1650 or GTX 1050 Ti – just have a look at our RX 570 vs GTX 1650 comparison piece to see why.

Moving back over to new and unboxed bits of hardware, one deal definitely worth looking into if you’re about to build a new PC or upgrade your gaming CPU is Newegg’s Intel Core i5-9600K and Asus motherboard combo discount. As you’ll see from the landing page, there are plenty of decent savings to be had by buying an Intel Core i5-9600K with an Asus Prime board, with savings ranging between $35 and $50 depending on which combo you go for.

You can also save $25 on MSI’s GeForce GTX 1660 Gaming X card by using the promo code 8DYADP48 at checkout on top of a $15 rebate card, taking its final price down from $250 to $225. That’s pretty decent for one of our top best graphics card recommendations for 1080p gaming these days, and will give you a decent leg up over the RX 570 deal I mentioned above if you can find the extra cash for it.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!