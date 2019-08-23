The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
21

Epic Games Store exclusive Hades will hop on the Steam train this December

Craig Pearson

Contributor

23rd August 2019 / 12:47PM

Supergiant Games launched Hades exclusively on the Epic Games Store at the end of 2018, becoming one of the OG combatants in the Great Store War that followed in 2019. Though we’ll never truly know why they set-up in a store that’s paying games to be there, they’ve decided that a year is enough time to be away from Steam. Hades is coming to Early Access on Steam December 10th.

It was worth it to Supergiant to make a trailer about this. Here you go.

As you can see from the trailer, it’s a gorgeous, monster-chopping roguelite, looking rather stylish and silly. It’s still retaining that Early Access branding for a little while, with the Steam store stating it’ll be in EA until the “second half of 2020.” But is it worth trying out before then?

Steve Hogarty very much enjoyed his time with it in January, and our Matt reckons so, too. He went to hell and back a couple of weeks ago, covering the game’s sixth major update in eight months. The Bastion developers are doing their job of keeping the game up-to-date, adding areas to flesh out the dungeon crawling.

Given that it was an Epic Store launch title, which went live on December 6th of last year, the timing seems pretty bang-on for a year’s exclusivity. It looks like it’ll be the first game to cross back over to Steam after spending time sharing Fortnite’s front-end. I do wonder what’s prompted them to announce the glorious return four months before Steam welcomes them. That seems like quite a lead-up to me.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (21)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and pretending to climb rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Hades

Free the nipple

54

Hades adds a final battle, is still really good

11

Hades takes The High Speed Update slow with fully voiced patch notes

5

Epic Games Store starts its first big sale with a Stories Untold giveaway

68

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Free hat game! Fez is free on Epic’s Store right now, with Celeste and Limbo coming next week

Best PC gaming deals of the week - 23rd August 2019

Cheap games, graphics cards, monitors and more

Fallout 76's new plant-infested Vault 94 is a bolthole for masochists

Power plants

The Flare Path: Homage to Catatonia

Battles For Spain review

3