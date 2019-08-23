The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Fortnite's mechs are now less murdersome

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

23rd August 2019 / 11:05AM

Honking great mechs stomping around and blasting rocket barrages is not so much fun in a game where most players are squishy humans scampering about on foot, Epic have conceded. They’ve rolled out a comprehensive series of balance tweaks reducing mechs’ power, though they still haven’t removed them. Epic added the B.R.U.T.E. mechs to Fortnite with the start of Season 10 on August 1st, and many players have been complaining ever since. Epic defended the mechs at first, arguing that they weren’t too disruptive and were fun for new players who didn’t often get to feel powerful, but finally relented last night.

The B.R.U.T.E. is a big stompy mech which spawns at random spots around the map. One player can pilot its basic movement but it needs a second player as a gunner to shine. Then it’s jetboosting and stomping and rocketing and machinegunning all over, a war machine which vastly outguns players on foot. It’s not unstoppable but it sure is a nuisance.

Yesterday’s balance patch hit a load of the B.R.U.T.E.’s abilities. The rocket barrage now fires 40% fewer rockets at a speed 56% slower and with a blast radius 42% lower. The dash move has a longer cooldown and boosting in the air gives less of a speed boost. And players in the mech no longer automatically pick up building materials as they stomp through structures.

Epic give their reasoning for each change, which together paint a picture of a vehicle which could zoom up, explode players before they had really time to react, disengage and escape, and come away from it with a whole load of materials farmed.

“In general we hope to shift B.R.U.T.E.s away from being highly mobile and put more emphasis on their already defensive nature,” they said.

Epic had previously defended the mechs as fine. In a blog post last week they said B.R.U.T.E.s fit “the Fortnite philosophy” in “[bringing] players of all skill levels together to have a fun experience where anyone can win” and providing “spectacle and entertainment.” They also insisted that mechs mostly affected lower-skilled players, busting out graphs and saying “we have seen players who had previously struggled with getting eliminations acquiring more, while the number of eliminations earned by more experienced players remained steady.”

Even if a weapon doesn’t massively change overall numbers, its presence can still change the shape of a match in unpleasant ways.

Player protests continued and Epic do now agree yeah, they went a bit too far. They seem quite bad at balancing spectacle with play. The biplanes and Infinity Blade sword of season 7 also provided a great deal of spectacle – and trashed balance until they were removed.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Fortnite

All noise, no signal

50

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

3

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - Fortbyte 59 Pizza Pit, Fortbyte 58 Trombone Snobby Shores

Fortnite week 6 challenges - Horde Rush, Fortnite Season 9 challenges tips

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The buzz about town is that Minecraft just added bees

Hounded Out: The adventures of a Minecraft hermit, part three

Tillage the village

2

Have You Played… SimEarth?

Smearth

12

Cyberpunk 2077's Night City strives to be a unique and grounded cyberpunk city

20