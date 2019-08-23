The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

23rd August 2019

Roman and Joyce always have a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Their current undertaking is a montage of plastic kit box art sliced into 10k pieces by one of Rooksburger’s slightly blunt punching machines. Below are 36 pieces from that puzzle. Identify the subjects and manufacturers to complete the defox. 

^ click to enlarge

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain:

1. PALADIN (Stugle, Dr. Breen)
2. DINAMO (Gusdownnup)
3. MOLLUSC (hitcherland, Gothnak)
4. SCYTHE (Dr. Breen, Stugle)
5. HEADSHOTS (phlebas)
6. HOTSPUR (phlebas)
7. PURLOIN (phlebas)
8. INTREPID (AFKAMC)
9. IDLIB (Gothnak)
10. LIBERIA (larpsidekick)
11. IAPETUS (hitcherland)
12. USKOK (Dr. Breen)
13. OKINAWA (fitzevan)
14. WASSENAAR (AFKAMC, Stugle)
15. ARBORIST (Gothnak, Dr. Breen)
16. STRYCHNINE (phlebas)
17. NERO (phlebas, Firenz)
18. ROTGUT (Dr. Breen)
19. UTES (Gusdownnup, AFKAMC)
20. ESCAPEMENT (AFKAMC)
21. ENTERBRAIN (Gusdownnup)
22. INISHEER (Stugle, fitzevan, phlebas)
23. ERDOGAN (Dr. Breen, Gothnak)
24. GANGBUSTERS (Gusdownnup)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

