The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Explore a pretty pastel city in Drive Me To The Moon

Jay Castello

Contributor

25th August 2019 / 8:00PM

I didn’t understand the appeal of driving around for the fun of it until the exact moment that I laid eyes on Drive Me To The Moon, a game which is all about cruising the open road with your girlfriend in the passenger seat. Suddenly, yes, I would quite like to just hop in a car and explore around here. And maybe get out to test some of the scenery, because it sort of looks like it’s made of pick-n-mix sweets, an art style any game could stand to achieve.

There’s not much more to it than pootling around town and listening to pretty music and taking in the sights, which is good, because sometimes you just want to pootle around town and listen to pretty music and take in the sights. “Blissfully aimless,” says the game’s itch.io page, which is a goal if I ever saw one.

Plus, there’s no one else out and about on these pastel streets, which means that unlike other games featuring cars, it doesn’t punish me for driving on the left.

It also doesn’t punish me for driving off the map entirely.

Which is nice of them. If only real driving was so forgiving. And pretty.

Drive Me To The Moon is available on itch.io for pay what you want with no minimum.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Spinning spikes, scenic strolls, and spooky sitting

The International crowns its 2019 champions

4

Overwatch's Workshop mode gets dummy bots, dancing Reinhardts

1

Void Spirit will descend to Dota 2 this autumn

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Spinning spikes, scenic strolls, and spooky sitting

The International crowns its 2019 champions

4

Overwatch's Workshop mode gets dummy bots, dancing Reinhardts

1

Void Spirit will descend to Dota 2 this autumn

1