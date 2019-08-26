The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

Have You Played… Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2?

Do a kickflip

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

26th August 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

We’ve already done Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 for this regular feature. So let’s talk about its predecessor, the first Hawk ’em up to hit the PC. It was all about skatey combos. Pulling 180 bumflips and 360 trumpbokes, while admiring level gimmicks like a helicopter taking off, or power lines crashing down, or cars rumbling through the streets beeping their horns at you, you young punk. There was a bull running around in one level, and you could skate through its poo.

Hawkists will argue forever over which game’s soundtrack is the best (they don’t, I just need to imply that they do to give this sentence a straw-setup so I can talk about it) but Pro Skater 2 had some good teenage rock for baggy-jeans Brendan of the early 2000s. Papa Roach, Rage Against The Machine, and… Powerman 5000? To be honest these bands had different names on Napster. I don’t know who’s who.

Anyway, you can’t really play Tony Hawk Skates The Board 2 anymore, sorry, unless you have the CD from yonks ago. Or if you sneakily hack a PlayStation Classic or something nefarious like that, which I would never do. But even without this classic, it’s okay, we have OlliOlli 2 now.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Explore a pretty pastel city in Drive Me To The Moon

3

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Spinning spikes, scenic strolls, and spooky sitting

3

The International crowns its 2019 champions

6

Overwatch's Workshop mode gets dummy bots, dancing Reinhardts

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Explore a pretty pastel city in Drive Me To The Moon

3

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Spinning spikes, scenic strolls, and spooky sitting

3

The International crowns its 2019 champions

6

Overwatch's Workshop mode gets dummy bots, dancing Reinhardts

1