The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
13

Have You Played...Command & Conquer: Red Alert?

Giant. Ants.

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

27th August 2019 / 8:40AM

Featured post Stalin grilling one of his generals after a poison gas facility is infiltrated and destroyed by the allies.

Command & Conquer: Red Alert asks one question: what would happen if Hitler never existed? As a sort of side project/pseudo-sequel to the original Command & Conquer, Red Alert begins with Soviet scientists going back in time to assassinate the uber-fascist. The consequences are felt throughout the series but in the original, war breaks out anyway, and you can either side with the Allies (who are admittedly a little dull) or with the Soviets and Stalin himself.

As early RTS games fare, C & C was popular because of the asymmetric faction design. One army would specialise in fast, lightly armoured units, while the other built heavily armoured units with greater firepower but which were significantly slower. Red Alert carried on this trend of asymmetry, with Soviets gaining access to Tesla Coils, the Mammoth Tank, and other unusual technology, while the Allies specialised in more conventional vehicles and the Longbow Helicopter.

But the thing I loved were the FMV cutscenes. The live actors brought a B-movie quality to things, which only got better as the series progressed, culminating in possibly the greatest Tim Curry performance ever. It made playing as the Soviets fun, with their awful Russian accents and (more) eccentric take on Stalin. It’s not just the cutscenes that got in on the B-movie theme. There is an entire campaign where the allies must defend civilisation against a horde of giant ants. It’s as ridiculous as it sounds.

With a remastered version of Red Alert being worked on, which will include all three of the classic expansion packs, you’ll have a chance to play soon (or you can play a free version called OpenRA). It’s unclear if the original cutscenes survived for the remaster, but I sincerely hope they did. We should at the very least get 4K ants.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (13)

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

EA get the band back together for Command & Conquer and Red Alert remasters

28

The 50 best free games on PC

No free-to-play, just free.

57

Watch 30 dam impressive minutes of Dying Light 2

World Of Warcraft Classic is now live, jumping back to 2006

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Watch 30 dam impressive minutes of Dying Light 2

World Of Warcraft Classic is now live, jumping back to 2006

3

The best Minecraft servers 1.14 - Survival servers, Hunger Games, and more

Minecraft servers have come a long way in 10 years...

The best Minecraft seeds 1.14 - Minecraft 1.14 seeds list with Amidst screenshots

You can probably learn a lot about me from these Minecraft seeds