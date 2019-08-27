Knights And Bikes starts its Cornish childhood adventure today

The gorgeous Knights And Bikes launched today, inviting us to join the adorable adventures of two kids (with cooperative multiplayer) in a Cornish caravan park in the 1980s. Ride bikes! Play frisbee! Splash in puddles! Befriend a goose! Hunt for treasure! Battle baddies! Try not to get evicted! I feel like I’ve been watching this game for positively yonks, yet today’s launch was somehow a big surprise to me. How splendid. Now come watch the great launch trailer, which I must say has quite a catchy song.

Heck yeah I wanna ride my bike!

Developers Foam Sword have citied The Goonies as one inspiration, a reference which is lost on me because I’ve never seen the movie. In fact, the only thing I do know about Goonies is that the main cut does not have a giant octopus, though one created for the film appears in part two of the ludicrous music video for Cyndi Lauper’s Goonies song (which also has a load of WWF wrestlers because reasons). I do not know why I know this.

The point is, I’m told that this is a “tale of excitement, danger, fun and friendship” and features treasure. And bicycle upgrades. And a goose. And Cornwall, which is a rare treat in games.

Knights And Bikes is out now for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It costs £15.49/€16.79/$19.99 on Steam and GOG. Co-op comes in local and online flavours, or you just can play with an AI pal. Double Fine are publishing this one.

Our Alice L played an earlier version of Knights And Bikes with Foam Sword’s Rex Crowell in April: