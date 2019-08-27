The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords strategy guide Teamfight Tactics guide

Knights And Bikes starts its Cornish childhood adventure today

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

27th August 2019 / 5:52PM

The gorgeous Knights And Bikes launched today, inviting us to join the adorable adventures of two kids (with cooperative multiplayer) in a Cornish caravan park in the 1980s. Ride bikes! Play frisbee! Splash in puddles! Befriend a goose! Hunt for treasure! Battle baddies! Try not to get evicted! I feel like I’ve been watching this game for positively yonks, yet today’s launch was somehow a big surprise to me. How splendid. Now come watch the great launch trailer, which I must say has quite a catchy song.

Heck yeah I wanna ride my bike!

Developers Foam Sword have citied The Goonies as one inspiration, a reference which is lost on me because I’ve never seen the movie. In fact, the only thing I do know about Goonies is that the main cut does not have a giant octopus, though one created for the film appears in part two of the ludicrous music video for Cyndi Lauper’s Goonies song (which also has a load of WWF wrestlers because reasons). I do not know why I know this.

The point is, I’m told that this is a “tale of excitement, danger, fun and friendship” and features treasure. And bicycle upgrades. And a goose. And Cornwall, which is a rare treat in games.

Knights And Bikes is out now for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It costs £15.49/€16.79/$19.99 on Steam and GOG. Co-op comes in local and online flavours, or you just can play with an AI pal. Double Fine are publishing this one.

Our Alice L played an earlier version of Knights And Bikes with Foam Sword’s Rex Crowell in April:

Tagged with , , .

